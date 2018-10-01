D’un commun accord, avec Claire Désert, Florent Boffard et Bruno Letort
En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford à Paris.
A la table des invités :
- Claire Désert (pianiste)
Pour le disque "Schumann vol.3" sous le label Mirare - paru le 15 septembre
et son concert du 6 décembre à la Salle Gaveau à 20h30.
- Florent Boffard (pianiste)
Pour le disques "Bartók - Racines"sous le label Mirare - paru le 5 octobre
- Bruno Letort (directeur artistique du festival Ars Musica)
Programmation musicale
Robert Schumann
Fantaisie, op. 17
I. Durchaus phantastisch und leidenschaftlich vorzutragen
Claire Désert, piano
MIRARE - MIR 408
Béla Bartók
Improvisations sur des chansons paysannes hongroises, op. 20, BB 83
III. Lento rubato
IV. Allegretto scherzando
V. Allegro molto
Florent Boffard, piano
MIRARE - MIR 410
Robert Schumann Scènes de la forêt, op. 82
"Adieu"
Claire Désert, piano
MIRARE - MIR 408
Béla Bartók Quatorze bagatelles, op. 6, BB 50
II. Allegro giocoso
III. Andante
Florent Boffard, piano
MIRARE - MIR 410
Michel Redolfi
Sunny Afternoon at Bird Rock Beach
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Maud NouryCollaboration