Jeudi 25 octobre 2018
1h

D’un commun accord, avec Claire Désert, Florent Boffard et Bruno Letort

En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford à Paris.

Florent Boffard

A la table des invités :

- Claire Désert (pianiste)
Pour le disque "Schumann vol.3" sous le label Mirare - paru le 15 septembre
et son concert du 6 décembre à la Salle Gaveau à 20h30.

- Florent Boffard (pianiste)
Pour le disques "Bartók - Racines"sous le label Mirare - paru le 5 octobre

- Bruno Letort (directeur artistique du festival Ars Musica

Programmation musicale

Robert Schumann
Fantaisie, op. 17
I. Durchaus phantastisch und leidenschaftlich vorzutragen

Claire Désert, piano

MIRARE - MIR 408

Béla Bartók
Improvisations sur des chansons paysannes hongroises, op. 20, BB 83
III. Lento rubato
IV. Allegretto scherzando
V. Allegro molto

Florent Boffard, piano

MIRARE - MIR 410

Robert Schumann Scènes de la forêt, op. 82
"Adieu"

Claire Désert, piano

MIRARE - MIR 408

Béla Bartók Quatorze bagatelles, op. 6, BB 50
II. Allegro giocoso
III. Andante

Florent Boffard, piano

MIRARE - MIR 410

Michel Redolfi
Sunny Afternoon at Bird Rock Beach

