Between yesterday and tomorrow, avec Natalie Dessay et Franco Fagioli
En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford
A la table des invités:
- Natalie Dessay (soprano)
pour le CD "Between yesterday and tomorrow" (l'extraordinaire vie d'une femme ordinaire), texte d'Alan et Marilyn Bergman, musique et arrangements de Michel Legrand chez Sony classical
- Franco Fagioli (contre-ténor)
pour le CD "Handel Arias ", avec l'ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro, chez Deutsche Grammophon sortie le 12 janvier 2018
Programme musical
Michel Legrand/Alan et Marilyn Bergman
With you
You an I plus one
Where does the wind come from
Wait
Wait Interlude
Natalie Dessay (soprano)
London Studio Orchestra
Sony classical 88985460492
Haendel:
Oresto, "Agitato da fiere tempeste"
Serse, "Ombra mai fu"
Partenope, "Ch'io parta?"
Franco Fagioli (contre-ténor)
Il Pomo d'Oro
Zefira Valova (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon DG 00028947975410
Noé Codjia: A Straystring melody on Trimouille island
extrait de l'album "Zoot suite vol.1"
ZR 01
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration