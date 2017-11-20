Classic Club
Mercredi 13 décembre 2017
1h

Between yesterday and tomorrow, avec Natalie Dessay et Franco Fagioli

En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford

Illustrations de Kalendarium, texte de Johann Regiomontanus - 1476. Calendrier des éclipses de lune et de soleil de 1475 à 1479 (détail), © Gallica-BnF

A la table des invités:

- Natalie Dessay (soprano)
pour le CD "Between yesterday and tomorrow" (l'extraordinaire vie d'une femme ordinaire), texte d'Alan et Marilyn Bergman, musique et arrangements de Michel Legrand chez Sony classical

- Franco Fagioli (contre-ténor)
pour le CD "Handel Arias ", avec l'ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro, chez Deutsche Grammophon sortie le 12 janvier 2018

Programme musical

Michel Legrand/Alan et Marilyn Bergman
With you
You an I plus one
Where does the wind come from
Wait
Wait Interlude
Natalie Dessay (soprano)
London Studio Orchestra
Sony classical 88985460492

Haendel:
Oresto, "Agitato da fiere tempeste"
Serse, "Ombra mai fu"
Partenope, "Ch'io parta?"
Franco Fagioli (contre-ténor)
Il Pomo d'Oro
Zefira Valova (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon DG 00028947975410

Noé Codjia: A Straystring melody on Trimouille island
extrait de l'album "Zoot suite vol.1"
ZR 01

