Between yesterday and tomorrow, avec Natalie Dessay et Franco Fagioli

A la table des invités:

- Natalie Dessay (soprano)

pour le CD "Between yesterday and tomorrow" (l'extraordinaire vie d'une femme ordinaire), texte d'Alan et Marilyn Bergman, musique et arrangements de Michel Legrand chez Sony classical

- Franco Fagioli (contre-ténor)

pour le CD "Handel Arias ", avec l'ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro, chez Deutsche Grammophon sortie le 12 janvier 2018

Programme musical

Michel Legrand/Alan et Marilyn Bergman

With you

You an I plus one

Where does the wind come from

Wait

Wait Interlude

Natalie Dessay (soprano)

London Studio Orchestra

Sony classical 88985460492

Haendel:

Oresto, "Agitato da fiere tempeste"

Serse, "Ombra mai fu"

Partenope, "Ch'io parta?"

Franco Fagioli (contre-ténor)

Il Pomo d'Oro

Zefira Valova (direction)

Deutsche Grammophon DG 00028947975410

Noé Codjia: A Straystring melody on Trimouille island

extrait de l'album "Zoot suite vol.1"

ZR 01