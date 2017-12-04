Classic Club
Classic Club
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi de 22h à 23hMusique classique
Mercredi 27 décembre 2017
Best of : Ludovic Tézier, Isabelle Georges et Jeff Cohen

Clef de sol , © Getty / Connie Coleman

Ludovic Tézier (baryton)
Isabelle Georges (chanteuse) et Jeff Cohen (pianiste)

Programme musical

Giuseppe Verdi, Aïda (extrait)
Anja Harteros (soprano), Ludovic Tézier (baryton), Orchestre de l'Académie Sainte-Cécile de Rome, Antonio Pappano (direction)
Warner [2564610663]

Georges Bizet, Les Pêcheurs de perles - Acte I: "C'est toi, toi qu'enfin je revois!... Au fond du temple saint"
Ludovic Tézier (baryton), Jonas Kaufmann (ténor), Bayerisches Staatsorchester, Bertrand de Billy (direction)
Sony Classical [88985390832]

Giuseppe Verdi, Don Carlos (extrait)
Jonas Kaufmann (ténor), Ludovic Tézier (baryton), Orchestre de l'Opéra de Paris, Philippe Jordan (direction)
[Enregistrement Opéra de Paris / Copie privée]

Harold Arlen : Over the rainbow
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Sirba octet
Ambroisie AM 173

Norbert Glanzberg : Jenny La chance
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
Harmonia Mundi

Hollaender : Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
La Musica LMU009

Kurt Weill : Speak low
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
La Musica LMU009

Heymann : Serait-ce un rêve
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
La Musica LMU009

