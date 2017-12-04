Best of : Ludovic Tézier, Isabelle Georges et Jeff Cohen
Best of
Ludovic Tézier (baryton)
Isabelle Georges (chanteuse) et Jeff Cohen (pianiste)
Programme musical
Giuseppe Verdi, Aïda (extrait)
Anja Harteros (soprano), Ludovic Tézier (baryton), Orchestre de l'Académie Sainte-Cécile de Rome, Antonio Pappano (direction)
Warner [2564610663]
Georges Bizet, Les Pêcheurs de perles - Acte I: "C'est toi, toi qu'enfin je revois!... Au fond du temple saint"
Ludovic Tézier (baryton), Jonas Kaufmann (ténor), Bayerisches Staatsorchester, Bertrand de Billy (direction)
Sony Classical [88985390832]
Giuseppe Verdi, Don Carlos (extrait)
Jonas Kaufmann (ténor), Ludovic Tézier (baryton), Orchestre de l'Opéra de Paris, Philippe Jordan (direction)
[Enregistrement Opéra de Paris / Copie privée]
Harold Arlen : Over the rainbow
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Sirba octet
Ambroisie AM 173
Norbert Glanzberg : Jenny La chance
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
Harmonia Mundi
Hollaender : Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
La Musica LMU009
Kurt Weill : Speak low
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
La Musica LMU009
Heymann : Serait-ce un rêve
Isabelle Georges (soprano)
Jeff Cohen (piano)
La Musica LMU009
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration