Bertrand en coulisses, avec Bertrand Chamayou, Alain Rey, Lambert Wilson et Antoine Wagner
Une émission en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford à Paris.
A la table des invités :
- Bertrand Chamayou (pianiste)
- Alain Rey (lexicographe)
- Lambert Wilson (comédien)
- Antoine Wagner (plasticien et photographe)
Programme musical
Maurice Ravel, Le Tombeau de Couperin - Menuet
Bertrand Chamayou (piano)
Aeon AECD 0530
Franz Schubert, Wanderer-Fantasie D 760 - VI.
Bertrand Chamayou (piano)
Erato 08256 463358
Anonyme, Parestosa
Marc Mauillon (voix)
Son an ero 07
Richard Wagner, Parsifal - Acte II (extrait)
Orchestre du Théâtre Mariinsky, Valery Gergiev (direction)
Mariinsky MAR0508
Edouard Grieg, Peer Gynt op. 23 - Acte II (Peer Gynt poursuivi par les trolls)
Lambert Wilson (racitant), Choeur Le Motet de Genève, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Guillaume Tourniaire (direction)
Aeon AECD 0530
Camille Saint-Saëns, Concerto pour piano n° 2 op. 22 - III.
Bertrand Chamayou (piano), Orchestre national de France, Emmanuel Krivine (direction)
Erato 0190295634261
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Maud NouryCollaboration