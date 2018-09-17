Bertrand en coulisses, avec Bertrand Chamayou, Alain Rey, Lambert Wilson et Antoine Wagner

Classic Club
Mardi 2 octobre 2018
1h

Une émission en direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel Bedford à Paris.

Bertrand Chamayou, © Marco Borggreve

A la table des invités :

  • Bertrand Chamayou (pianiste)
  • Alain Rey (lexicographe)
  • Lambert Wilson (comédien)
  • Antoine Wagner (plasticien et photographe)

Programme musical

Maurice Ravel, Le Tombeau de Couperin - Menuet
Bertrand Chamayou (piano)
Aeon AECD 0530

Franz Schubert, Wanderer-Fantasie D 760 - VI.
Bertrand Chamayou (piano)
Erato 08256 463358

Anonyme, Parestosa
Marc Mauillon (voix)
Son an ero 07

Richard Wagner, Parsifal - Acte II (extrait)
Orchestre du Théâtre Mariinsky, Valery Gergiev (direction)
Mariinsky MAR0508

Edouard Grieg, Peer Gynt op. 23 - Acte II (Peer Gynt poursuivi par les trolls)
Lambert Wilson (racitant), Choeur Le Motet de Genève, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Guillaume Tourniaire (direction)
Aeon AECD 0530

Camille Saint-Saëns, Concerto pour piano n° 2 op. 22 - III.
Bertrand Chamayou (piano), Orchestre national de France, Emmanuel Krivine (direction)
Erato 0190295634261

