Mardi 27 février 2018
1h

Aimez-vous Brahms… et Verdi ? avec Isabelle Druet, Victor Julien-Laferrière et Adam Laloum

En direct et en public depuis l'Hôtel bedford

Aimez-vous Brahms… et Verdi ? avec Isabelle Druet, Victor Julien-Laferrière et Adam Laloum
Isabelle Druet; Adam laloum ©Carole Bellaïche; Victor Julien-Laferrière

A la table des Invités

- Isabelle Druet (mezzo-soprano)
- Adam Laloum (pianiste)
- Victor Julien-Laferrière (violoncelliste)

Programmation musicale

Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour violoncelle n°2 en Fa  Majeur op 99 - IV Allegro
Victor Julien-Laferrière, violoncelle
Théo Fouchenneret, piano

Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata
Acte III : Annina comandante
Angela Gheorghiu
Gillian Knight
Mark Beesley
Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden
Georg Solti, direction

Johannes Brahms
Concerto pour piano n°2 II. Allegro appassionato
Adam Laloum, piano
Orchestre symphonique de la Radio de Berlin
Kazuki Yamada, direction

Johannes Brahms
Wiegenlied op 49 n°4
Isabelle Druet, mezzo soprano
Julien Hervé, clarinette
Jean Sugitani, piano
Pierre Marc Vebaudon, alto  

Alma Malher
Die Stille Stadt
Isabelle Druet, mezzo-soprano
Orchestre Victor Hugo Franche-Comté
Jean-François Verdier, direction

Johannes Brahms
Gestillte Sehnsucht op.91 n°1 arr
Isabelle Druet, mezzo-soprano
Julien Hervé, clarinette de basset
Jean Sugitani, piano

Johannes Brahms
Trio avec piano n°1 en Si Majeur op 8 III. Adagio
Trio Les Esprits

Emission réalisée par Souad Boukhorssa

