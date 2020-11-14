Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 14 novembre 2020
Peau d’Âne, 50 ans d’amour
Il y a 50 ans sortait sur les écrans, "Peau d’Âne" de Jacques Demy, un film musical et féérique. A l’occasion de la parution d’un magnifique album, Ciné Tempo célèbre cet anniversaire en compagnie de Catherine Deneuve et Michel Legrand…
La programmation musicale :
- 13h00Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre, Michel LegrandLES GARCONS DE FERME
Peau d'âne : GénériqueAnne Germain : LA PRINCESSE, PEAU D'ANE, Christiane Legrand : LA FEE DES LILAS, Jacques Revaux : LE PRINCE CHARMANT, Jacques Demy : LES GARCONS DE FERME, Jacques Demy : auteurAlbum Bof/Peau d'âne Label Universal Music (534 216 5) Année 1970
- 13h04Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre, Michel LegrandLES GARCONS DE FERME
Peau d'âne : Amour, amourAnne Germain : LA PRINCESSE, PEAU D'ANE, Christiane Legrand : LA FEE DES LILAS, Jacques Revaux : LE PRINCE CHARMANT, Jacques Demy : LES GARCONS DE FERME, Jacques Demy : auteurAlbum Bof/Peau d'âne Label Universal Music (534 216 5) Année 1970
- 13h06Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre
Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Chanson de DelphineAnne Germain : DELPHINEAlbum BOF/Les demoiselles de Rochefort / cd1 Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (534 216 2) Année 1967
- 13h09Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre
Peau d'âne : Recette pour un cake d'amourAnne Germain : LA PRINCESSE, PEAU D'ANE, Jacques Demy : auteurAlbum Bof/Peau d'âne Label Universal Music (534 216 5) Année 1970
- 13h13Michel Legrandcompositeur
La vie de château : GénériqueAlbum Les moulins de son coeur / CD 13 : Jean-Paul Rappeneau & Michel Legrand / 1965-1975 Label Decca (60075384845) Année 2018
- 13h16Michel Legrandcompositeur
Le sauvage : Le sauvageAlbum Les moulins de son coeur / CD 13 : Jean-Paul Rappeneau & Michel Legrand / 1965-1975 Label Decca (60075384845) Année 2018
- 13h21Dionne Warwick
The april foolsAlbum 4 albums (1967-1969) / Vol. 4 Label Edsel Records (EDSK 3017) Année 1967
- 13h26Spirit
Model chop II (Clear)Album Model shop Label Legacy Recordings Année 2010
- 13h30The Doors
Blue sundayAlbum Morrison hotel Label Elektra (EKTR EKS 75007-2) Année 1970
- 13h33Michel Legrandcompositeur
L'affaire Thomas Crown : A man's castleAlbum BOF / L'affaire Thomas Crown (The Thomas Crown affair) Label Odeon (Et Pm) Odeo (8533342) Année 1998
- 13h36Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre
Un château en enfer (film) : The castle the warAlbum Michel Legrand : Anthologie / Films américains 1969-1976 / Cd 15 Label Universal Music (534558 4) Année 2013
- 13h40Georges Auriccompositeur
La belle et la bete : Les entretiens au parcAdriano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Moscou, AxiosAlbum Georges Auric : La belle et la bete (film) Label Mapo (8.223765) Année 1996
- 13h44Stephen Sondheimcompositeur
Into the wood: Finale: Children will listenOriginal Broadway Cast Of Into The Woods Ensemble, James Lapine : auteurAlbum Com Mus/ Into the woods (Original Broadway cast Recordings) Label Bmg Music Année 2006
- 13h51Michel Legrand
Peau d'Ane (medley : amour...amour - rêves secrets d'un prince et d'une princesse - conseils de la fée des lilas - recette pour un cake d'amour - le massage des doigts - chanson du princeAlbum The warm shade of memory Label Alpha Jazz (ALCB-3077) Année 1995
58 min
