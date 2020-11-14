Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13h
Samedi 14 novembre 2020
58 min

Peau d’Âne, 50 ans d’amour

Il y a 50 ans sortait sur les écrans, "Peau d’Âne" de Jacques Demy, un film musical et féérique. A l’occasion de la parution d’un magnifique album, Ciné Tempo célèbre cet anniversaire en compagnie de Catherine Deneuve et Michel Legrand…

Peau d’Âne, 50 ans d’amour
Catherine Deneuve et Jean Marais sur le tournage de Peau d'Âne en 1970, © Getty / Michel Ginfray / Sygma
Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    Peau d'âne : Générique - ANNE GERMAIN
    Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre, Michel LegrandLES GARCONS DE FERME

    Peau d'âne : Générique

    Anne Germain : LA PRINCESSE, PEAU D'ANE, Christiane Legrand : LA FEE DES LILAS, Jacques Revaux : LE PRINCE CHARMANT, Jacques Demy : LES GARCONS DE FERME, Jacques Demy : auteur
    Album Bof/Peau d'âne Label Universal Music (534 216 5) Année 1970
  • 13h04
    Peau d'âne : Amour, amour - Michel Legrand
    Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre, Michel LegrandLES GARCONS DE FERME

    Peau d'âne : Amour, amour

    Anne Germain : LA PRINCESSE, PEAU D'ANE, Christiane Legrand : LA FEE DES LILAS, Jacques Revaux : LE PRINCE CHARMANT, Jacques Demy : LES GARCONS DE FERME, Jacques Demy : auteur
    Album Bof/Peau d'âne Label Universal Music (534 216 5) Année 1970
  • 13h06
    Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Chanson de Delphine - ANNE GERMAIN
    Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre

    Les demoiselles de Rochefort : Chanson de Delphine

    Anne Germain : DELPHINE
    Album BOF/Les demoiselles de Rochefort / cd1 Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (534 216 2) Année 1967
  • 13h09
    Peau d'âne : Recette pour un cake d'amour - ANNE GERMAIN
    Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre

    Peau d'âne : Recette pour un cake d'amour

    Anne Germain : LA PRINCESSE, PEAU D'ANE, Jacques Demy : auteur
    Album Bof/Peau d'âne Label Universal Music (534 216 5) Année 1970
  • 13h13
    La vie de château : Générique
    Michel Legrandcompositeur

    La vie de château : Générique

    Album Les moulins de son coeur / CD 13 : Jean-Paul Rappeneau & Michel Legrand / 1965-1975 Label Decca (60075384845) Année 2018
  • 13h16
    Le sauvage : Le sauvage
    Michel Legrandcompositeur

    Le sauvage : Le sauvage

    Album Les moulins de son coeur / CD 13 : Jean-Paul Rappeneau & Michel Legrand / 1965-1975 Label Decca (60075384845) Année 2018
  • 13h21
    The april fools - DIONNE WARWICK
    Dionne Warwick

    The april fools

    Album 4 albums (1967-1969) / Vol. 4 Label Edsel Records (EDSK 3017) Année 1967
  • 13h26
    Model chop II (Clear) - SPIRIT
    Spirit

    Model chop II (Clear)

    Album Model shop Label Legacy Recordings Année 2010
  • 13h30
    Blue sunday - THE DOORS
    The Doors

    Blue sunday

    Album Morrison hotel Label Elektra (EKTR EKS 75007-2) Année 1970
  • 13h33
    L'affaire Thomas Crown : A man's castle
    Michel Legrandcompositeur

    L'affaire Thomas Crown : A man's castle

    Album BOF / L'affaire Thomas Crown (The Thomas Crown affair) Label Odeon (Et Pm) Odeo (8533342) Année 1998
  • 13h36
    Un château en enfer (film) : The castle the war
    Michel Legrandcompositeur, Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre

    Un château en enfer (film) : The castle the war

    Album Michel Legrand : Anthologie / Films américains 1969-1976 / Cd 15 Label Universal Music (534558 4) Année 2013
  • 13h40
    La belle et la bete : Les entretiens au parc
    Georges Auriccompositeur

    La belle et la bete : Les entretiens au parc

    Adriano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Moscou, Axios
    Album Georges Auric : La belle et la bete (film) Label Mapo (8.223765) Année 1996
  • 13h44
    Into the wood: Finale: Children will listen - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST OF INTO THE WOODS ENSEMBLE
    Stephen Sondheimcompositeur

    Into the wood: Finale: Children will listen

    Original Broadway Cast Of Into The Woods Ensemble, James Lapine : auteur
    Album Com Mus/ Into the woods (Original Broadway cast Recordings) Label Bmg Music Année 2006
  • 13h51
    Peau d'Ane (medley : amour...amour - rêves secrets d'un prince et d'une princesse - conseils de la fée des lilas - recette pour un cake d'amour - le - MICHEL LEGRAND
    Michel Legrand

    Peau d'Ane (medley : amour...amour - rêves secrets d'un prince et d'une princesse - conseils de la fée des lilas - recette pour un cake d'amour - le massage des doigts - chanson du prince

    Album The warm shade of memory Label Alpha Jazz (ALCB-3077) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
