Paul Thomas Anderson et le Nouveau Cinéma Américain
"Phantom Thread", le nouveau film de Paul Thomas Anderson sort le 14 février en France. Jonny Greenwood signe la bande originale du film comme auparavant celles de "Inherent Vice", "The Master" et "There will be blood" du même Anderson.
Programme musical
Générique :
Bertrand Burgalat
Tout de Suite Maintenant (générique début)
(Bertrand Burgalat)
Extrait de la BO de Tout de Suite Maintenant
TRICATEL 148323
Jonny Greenwood
Phantom Thread I
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de Phantom Thread, 2018
NONESUCH RECORDS
Jonny Greenwood
The Hem
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de Phantom Thread, 2018
NONESUCH RECORDS
Jonny Greenwood
Adrian Prussia
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de Inherent Vice, 2015
NONESUCH RECORDS
The London Contemporary Orchestra, dir : Hugh Brunt
Alethia
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de The Master, 2012
NONESUCH RECORDS 532292-2
B.B.C. Concert Orchestra, dir : Robert Ziegler
Future Markets
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de There will be Blood, 2007
NONESUCH RECORDS 369020-2
Ella Fitzgerald
Get thee behind me Satan
(Irving Berlin, arrgts : Paul Weston)
Extrait de la BO de The Master from album Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook , 1958)
NONESUCH RECORDS 532292-2
Minnie Riperton
Les Fleurs
(Charles Stepney/Richard Rudolph, arrgts : Charles Stepney)
Extrait de la BO de Inherent Vice, from album Come to my Garden, 1970
NONESUCH RECORDS
Jon Brion
So Now Then
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Magnolia, 1999
REPRISE RECORDS 947696-2
Jon Brion
Theme
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
HOLLYWOOD RECORDS 2061-62449-2
Jon Brion
Third Floor Hallway
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Punch Drunk Love, 2002
NONESUCH RECORDS 79813-2
Shelley Duvall
He Needs me
(Harry Nilsson)
Extrait de la BO Popeye, 1980
NONESUCH RECORDS 79813-2
Jon Brion
Lady Bird
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Lady Bird, 2018
LAKESHORE RECORDS/FIRE RECORDS
Johann Johannsson
Convoy
(Johann Johannsson)
Extrait de la BO de Sicario, 2015
VARESE SARABANDE
Johann Johannsson (with Theatre of Voices, dir : Paul Hillier)
Kangaru
(Johann Johannsson)
Extrait de la BO de Arrival (Premiers Contacts), 2016
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4796782
