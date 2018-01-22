Ciné Tempo
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi de 13h à 14hMusiques de films
Samedi 17 février 2018
58 min

Paul Thomas Anderson et le Nouveau Cinéma Américain

"Phantom Thread", le nouveau film de Paul Thomas Anderson sort le 14 février en France. Jonny Greenwood signe la bande originale du film comme auparavant celles de "Inherent Vice", "The Master" et "There will be blood" du même Anderson.

Paul Thoams Anderson, 2018, © Getty / Emma McIntyre

Programme musical

Générique :
Bertrand Burgalat
Tout de Suite Maintenant (générique début)
(Bertrand Burgalat)
Extrait de la BO de Tout de Suite Maintenant
TRICATEL 148323

BO de Phantom Thread
BO de Phantom Thread

Jonny Greenwood
Phantom Thread I
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de Phantom Thread, 2018
NONESUCH RECORDS

Jonny Greenwood
The Hem
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de Phantom Thread, 2018
NONESUCH RECORDS

BO de Inherent Vice
BO de Inherent Vice

Jonny Greenwood
Adrian Prussia
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de Inherent Vice, 2015
NONESUCH RECORDS

The London Contemporary Orchestra, dir : Hugh Brunt
Alethia
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de The Master, 2012
NONESUCH RECORDS 532292-2

BO de The Master
BO de The Master

B.B.C. Concert Orchestra, dir : Robert Ziegler
Future Markets
(Jonny Greenwood)
Extrait de la BO de There will be Blood, 2007
NONESUCH RECORDS 369020-2

BO de There will be Blood
BO de There will be Blood

Ella Fitzgerald
Get thee behind me Satan
(Irving Berlin, arrgts : Paul Weston)
Extrait de la BO de The Master from album Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook , 1958)
NONESUCH RECORDS 532292-2

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook

Minnie Riperton
Les Fleurs
(Charles Stepney/Richard Rudolph, arrgts : Charles Stepney)
Extrait de la BO de Inherent Vice, from album Come to my Garden, 1970
NONESUCH RECORDS

Album Come to my Garden Minnie Riperton
Album Come to my Garden Minnie Riperton

Jon Brion
So Now Then
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Magnolia, 1999
REPRISE RECORDS 947696-2

BO de Magnolia
BO de Magnolia

Jon Brion
Theme
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
HOLLYWOOD RECORDS 2061-62449-2

BO de Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
BO de Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Jon Brion
Third Floor Hallway
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Punch Drunk Love, 2002
NONESUCH RECORDS 79813-2

BO de Punch Drunk Love
BO de Punch Drunk Love

Shelley Duvall
He Needs me
(Harry Nilsson)
Extrait de la BO Popeye, 1980
NONESUCH RECORDS 79813-2

BO Popeye
BO Popeye

Jon Brion
Lady Bird
(Jon Brion)
Extrait de la BO de Lady Bird, 2018
LAKESHORE RECORDS/FIRE RECORDS

BO de Lady Bird
BO de Lady Bird

Johann Johannsson
Convoy
(Johann Johannsson)
Extrait de la BO de Sicario, 2015
VARESE SARABANDE

BO de Sicario
BO de Sicario

Johann Johannsson (with Theatre of Voices, dir : Paul Hillier)
Kangaru
(Johann Johannsson)
Extrait de la BO de Arrival (Premiers Contacts), 2016
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4796782

BO de Arrival
BO de Arrival

Ne manquez pas le rv Ciné-club de Thierry Jousse à l'Arlequin ! Prochaine séance le dimanche 25 février à 11h pour la projection de En quatrième vitesse de Robert Aldrich

L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
