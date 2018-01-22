Paul Thomas Anderson et le Nouveau Cinéma Américain

Programme musical

Générique :

Bertrand Burgalat

Tout de Suite Maintenant (générique début)

(Bertrand Burgalat)

Extrait de la BO de Tout de Suite Maintenant

TRICATEL 148323

Jonny Greenwood

Phantom Thread I

(Jonny Greenwood)

Extrait de la BO de Phantom Thread, 2018

NONESUCH RECORDS

Jonny Greenwood

The Hem

(Jonny Greenwood)

Extrait de la BO de Phantom Thread, 2018

NONESUCH RECORDS

Jonny Greenwood

Adrian Prussia

(Jonny Greenwood)

Extrait de la BO de Inherent Vice, 2015

NONESUCH RECORDS

The London Contemporary Orchestra, dir : Hugh Brunt

Alethia

(Jonny Greenwood)

Extrait de la BO de The Master, 2012

NONESUCH RECORDS 532292-2

B.B.C. Concert Orchestra, dir : Robert Ziegler

Future Markets

(Jonny Greenwood)

Extrait de la BO de There will be Blood, 2007

NONESUCH RECORDS 369020-2

Ella Fitzgerald

Get thee behind me Satan

(Irving Berlin, arrgts : Paul Weston)

Extrait de la BO de The Master from album Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook , 1958)

NONESUCH RECORDS 532292-2

Minnie Riperton

Les Fleurs

(Charles Stepney/Richard Rudolph, arrgts : Charles Stepney)

Extrait de la BO de Inherent Vice, from album Come to my Garden, 1970

NONESUCH RECORDS

Jon Brion

So Now Then

(Jon Brion)

Extrait de la BO de Magnolia, 1999

REPRISE RECORDS 947696-2

Jon Brion

Theme

(Jon Brion)

Extrait de la BO de Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

HOLLYWOOD RECORDS 2061-62449-2

Jon Brion

Third Floor Hallway

(Jon Brion)

Extrait de la BO de Punch Drunk Love, 2002

NONESUCH RECORDS 79813-2

Shelley Duvall

He Needs me

(Harry Nilsson)

Extrait de la BO Popeye, 1980

NONESUCH RECORDS 79813-2

Jon Brion

Lady Bird

(Jon Brion)

Extrait de la BO de Lady Bird, 2018

LAKESHORE RECORDS/FIRE RECORDS

Johann Johannsson

Convoy

(Johann Johannsson)

Extrait de la BO de Sicario, 2015

VARESE SARABANDE

Johann Johannsson (with Theatre of Voices, dir : Paul Hillier)

Kangaru

(Johann Johannsson)

Extrait de la BO de Arrival (Premiers Contacts), 2016

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4796782

Ne manquez pas le rv Ciné-club de Thierry Jousse à l'Arlequin ! Prochaine séance le dimanche 25 février à 11h pour la projection de En quatrième vitesse de Robert Aldrich