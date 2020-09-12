L’Incomparable Lalo Schifrin (2/4)
Deuxième épisode de notre série consacrée au grand Lalo Schifrin, avec, aujourd’hui, un coup d’œil sur ses fantastiques années 60 qui, des Félins à Bullitt, auront vu le compositeur américano-argentin tracer son chemin vers la gloire.
B.O. de la semaine
Jean-Michel Bernard : « Tsekos Fotini Aliki Yorgos » (Jean-Michel Bernard)
Extrait de la BO de Ballad for a Pierced Heart, 2020. Un film de Yannis Economides.
Rétrospective Don Siegel à la Cinémathèque de Paris du 3 septembre au 12 octobre
Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...
... et avec Le ciné-club de Thierry Jousse :
Thierry Jousse vous propose, un dimanche sur deux à l’Arlequin*, un vagabondage dans l’histoire du cinéma, du muet aux années 90, agrémenté d’un indispensable échange avec le public :
-13 septembre : Les Innocents Charmeurs (Andrzej Wajda)
-27 septembre : Le Secret derrière la Porte (Fritz Lang)
-11 octobre : Stavisky (Alain Resnais)
-25 octobre : Traquenard (Nicholas Ray)
- 8 novembre : L’Esprit de la Ruche (Victor Erice)
* Cinéma parisien classé Art et Essai situé au 76, rue de Rennes dans le 6ᵉ arrondissement de Paris
- 13h00Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Les félins : Thème principalAlbum BOF / Les félins Label Universal (982 458 8)
- 13h05Lalo Schifrincompositeur, Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre, Lalo Schifrinauteur
Les félins : Just call me love bird (feat. Peggy Lee)Peggy Lee : VoixAlbum The sound of Lalo Schifrin Label Decca Records (5373662) Année 2016
- 13h07Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre
Once a thief (feat. Irene Reid)Irene Raid : VoixAlbum The sound of Lalo Schifrin Label Decca Records (5373662) Année 2016
- 13h11Lalo Schifrincompositeur
The Cincinnati Kid : The Cincinnati kid (Performed by Ray Charles)Album BOF / The Cincinnati Kid Label Aleph Records (025)
- 13h13Petra Haden
Cool hand luke main title (From Cool hand luke)Album Petra goes to the movies Label Anti Epitaph Année 2013
- 13h16Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Cool Hand Luke : LucilleAlbum Bof / Cool Hand Luke Label Mca Records (MVCM-22048) Année 1967
- 13h19Lalo SchifrinPiano
SilviaDiversAlbum Piano, strings and bossa nova Label Mgm Records (589763-2) Année 2002
- 13h24Jean Michel Bernardchef d'orchestre, Jean Michel Bernard, Jean Michel Bernardauteur
MannixLalo Schifrin : compositeur, Eric Giausserand, Daniel Ciampolini, Pierre Boussaguet, Charles PapasoffAlbum Plays Lalo Schifrin Label Cristal Records (CR269) Année 2017
- 13h29Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Mannix : The girl who came in with the tideWDR Big BandAlbum Mannix soundtrack Label Aleph Records (ALEPH 014)
- 13h32Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Mannix : The end of the rainbowWDR Big BandAlbum Mannix soundtrack Label Aleph Records (ALEPH 014)
- 13h36Lalo Schifrin
Danube incidentAlbum Film / Crime jazz/ Music in the second degree Label Rhino Records (R272913) Année 1997
- 13h38Portishead
Sour timesAlbum Dummy Label Go-Beat (828553-2) Année 1994
- 13h43Jimmy SmithOrgue
Mission : impossibleRay Brown : Contrebasse, Carol Kaye : Guitare basse, Howard Roberts : Guitare, Larry Bunker : Percussions, Plas Johnson : Saxophone ténorAlbum Livin' it up Label Verve (V6 8 750) Année 1968
- 13h48Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Bullitt : Main title (film soundtrack)Album BOF / Bullitt Label Film Score Monthly (FSM VOL.12 N17) Année 2009
- 13h52Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Bullitt : The aftermath of love (album recording)Album BOF / Bullitt Label Film Score Monthly (FSM VOL.12 N17) Année 2009
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Thomas JostRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration