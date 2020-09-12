Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 12 septembre 2020
58 min

L’Incomparable Lalo Schifrin (2/4)

Deuxième épisode de notre série consacrée au grand Lalo Schifrin, avec, aujourd’hui, un coup d’œil sur ses fantastiques années 60 qui, des Félins à Bullitt, auront vu le compositeur américano-argentin tracer son chemin vers la gloire.

Lalo Schifrin à Los Angeles vers 1989., © Getty / Bob Riha, Jr.

B.O. de la semaine

Jean-Michel Bernard : « Tsekos Fotini Aliki Yorgos » (Jean-Michel Bernard)
Extrait de la BO de Ballad for a Pierced Heart, 2020. Un film de Yannis Economides.

Rétrospective Don Siegel à la Cinémathèque de Paris du 3 septembre au 12 octobre

Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...

Couverture de la revue "Positif (Juillet - Août 2020)
... et avec Le ciné-club de Thierry Jousse :

Thierry Jousse vous propose, un dimanche sur deux à l’Arlequin*, un vagabondage dans l’histoire du cinéma, du muet aux années 90, agrémenté d’un indispensable échange avec le public :
-13 septembre : Les Innocents Charmeurs (Andrzej Wajda)
-27 septembre : Le Secret derrière la Porte (Fritz Lang)
-11 octobre : Stavisky (Alain Resnais)
-25 octobre : Traquenard (Nicholas Ray)
- 8 novembre : L’Esprit de la Ruche (Victor Erice)

* Cinéma parisien classé Art et Essai situé au 76, rue de Rennes dans le 6ᵉ arrondissement de Paris

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    Les félins : Thème principal
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Album BOF / Les félins Label Universal (982 458 8)
  • 13h05
    Les félins : Just call me love bird (feat. Peggy Lee) - PEGGY LEE
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur, Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre, Lalo Schifrinauteur

    Peggy Lee : Voix
    Album The sound of Lalo Schifrin Label Decca Records (5373662) Année 2016
  • 13h07
    Once a thief (feat. Irene Reid) - IRENE RAID
    Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre

    Irene Raid : Voix
    Album The sound of Lalo Schifrin Label Decca Records (5373662) Année 2016
  • 13h11
    The Cincinnati kid (Performed by Ray Charles)
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Album BOF / The Cincinnati Kid Label Aleph Records (025)
  • 13h13
    Cool hand luke main title (From Cool hand luke) - PETRA HADEN
    Petra Haden

    Album Petra goes to the movies Label Anti Epitaph Année 2013
  • 13h16
    Lucille
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Album Bof / Cool Hand Luke Label Mca Records (MVCM-22048) Année 1967
  • 13h19
    Silvia - LALO SCHIFRIN
    Lalo SchifrinPiano

    Divers
    Album Piano, strings and bossa nova Label Mgm Records (589763-2) Année 2002
  • 13h24
    Mannix - JEAN MICHEL BERNARD
    Jean Michel Bernardchef d'orchestre, Jean Michel Bernard, Jean Michel Bernardauteur

    Lalo Schifrin : compositeur, Eric Giausserand, Daniel Ciampolini, Pierre Boussaguet, Charles Papasoff
    Album Plays Lalo Schifrin Label Cristal Records (CR269) Année 2017
  • 13h29
    The girl who came in with the tide - WDR BIG BAND
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    WDR Big Band
    Album Mannix soundtrack Label Aleph Records (ALEPH 014)
  • 13h32
    Mannix : The end of the rainbow - WDR BIG BAND
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    WDR Big Band
    Album Mannix soundtrack Label Aleph Records (ALEPH 014)
  • 13h36
    Danube incident - LALO SCHIFRIN
    Lalo Schifrin

    Album Film / Crime jazz/ Music in the second degree Label Rhino Records (R272913) Année 1997
  • 13h38
    Sour times - PORTISHEAD
    Portishead

    Album Dummy Label Go-Beat (828553-2) Année 1994
  • 13h43
    Mission : Impossible - JIMMY SMITH
    Jimmy SmithOrgue

    Ray Brown : Contrebasse, Carol Kaye : Guitare basse, Howard Roberts : Guitare, Larry Bunker : Percussions, Plas Johnson : Saxophone ténor
    Album Livin' it up Label Verve (V6 8 750) Année 1968
  • 13h48
    Bullitt : Main title (film soundtrack)
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Album BOF / Bullitt Label Film Score Monthly (FSM VOL.12 N17) Année 2009
  • 13h52
    The aftermath of love (album recording)
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Album BOF / Bullitt Label Film Score Monthly (FSM VOL.12 N17) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
