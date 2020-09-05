Ciné Tempo
Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 5 septembre 2020
58 min

L’Incomparable Lalo Schifrin (1/4)

En contrepoint de la rétrospective Don Siegel à la Cinémathèque Française, Ciné Tempo vous propose une série en 4 épisodes autour de son compositeur de prédilection : le grand Lalo Schifrin. Au sommaire du premier épisode : L’Inspecteur Harry dans tous ses états…

L’Incomparable Lalo Schifrin (1/4)
Le pianiste et compositeur argentin Lalo Schifrin en 1976 , © Getty / Michael Putland

B.O. de la semaine

Rétrospective Don Siegel à la Cinémathèque de Paris du 3 septembre au 12 octobre

Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...

Couverture de la revue "Positif (Juillet - Août 2020)
Couverture de la revue "Positif (Juillet - Août 2020)
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    Dirty Harry's creed
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Dirty Harry's creed

    Album BOF / Dirty Harry Anthology (Dirty Harry, Sudden Impact, Magnum Force) Label Aleph Records (003)
  • 13h05
    Dirty Harry : Off duty
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Dirty Harry : Off duty

    Album BOF / Dirty Harry Label Aleph Music (030)
  • 13h09
    Magnum Force : Potrero hill
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur, Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre

    Magnum Force : Potrero hill

    Album BOF / Magnum force Label Aleph Records (033) Année 1973
  • 13h13
    Palancio - ODDJOB
    Oddjob

    Palancio

    Goran Kajfes : Percussions, Per Johansson : Saxophone, Daniel Karlsson : Piano, Peter Forss : Basse électrique, Janne Robertson : Percussions
    Album Clint Label Act Music & Vision (9494-2) Année 2010
  • 13h19
    Robbery suspect - MEDERIC COLLIGNON & LE JUS DE BOCSE

    Robbery suspect

    Médéric Collignon & le Jus de Bocse
    Album MoOvies Label Just Looking Productions (JPL13) Année 2015
  • 13h25
    Le retour de l'inspecteur Harry : San Francisco after dark (end titles)
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Le retour de l'inspecteur Harry : San Francisco after dark (end titles)

    Album BOF / Le retour de l'inspecteur Harry (Sudden Impact) Label Aleph Records (ALEPH RECORDS 040) Année 2008
  • 13h28
    La dernière cible : Harpoon
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    La dernière cible : Harpoon

    Album BOF / La dernière cible (the dead pool) Label Aleph Records (042) Année 2009
  • 13h33
    The Osterman Weekend : Status symbol
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    The Osterman Weekend : Status symbol

    Album Bof / The osterman weekend Label Aleph Records (ALPH 010)
  • 13h39
    Un shérif à New York : Getting better
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Un shérif à New York : Getting better

    Album BOF / Un sherif a New York Label Intrada Records (VOLUME 223) Année 1968
  • 13h42
    Un shérif à New York : Song to julie
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Un shérif à New York : Song to julie

    Album BOF / Un sherif a New York Label Intrada Records (VOLUME 223) Année 1968
  • 13h46
    Two mules for sister sara - Sierra torride : Main title
    Ennio Morriconecompositeur, Ennio Morriconechef d'orchestre

    Sierra torride : Main title

    Divers, Divers
    Album BOF / Sierra torride / Les moissons du ciel Label Legend Recordso (CD 16)
  • 13h50
    Free tarrant - BLACK WINDMILL
    Roy Buddcompositeur

    Contre une poignée de diamants (The Black Windmill) : Free tarrant

    Album Vigilante! / Roy Budd Cult Film Soundtracks 1971-1977 Label Discotheque Production (DQFCD 003) Année 2004
  • 13h55
    Eté 85 : Eté 85
    Jb Dunckelcompositeur

    Eté 85 : Eté 85

    Album BOF / Eté 85 Label Masterworks Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
émission précédente
Bird et autres oiseaux du jazz au cinéma
samedi 29 août 2020 Bird et autres oiseaux du jazz au cinéma