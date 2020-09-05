Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 5 septembre 2020
L’Incomparable Lalo Schifrin (1/4)
En contrepoint de la rétrospective Don Siegel à la Cinémathèque Française, Ciné Tempo vous propose une série en 4 épisodes autour de son compositeur de prédilection : le grand Lalo Schifrin. Au sommaire du premier épisode : L’Inspecteur Harry dans tous ses états…
La programmation musicale :
- 13h00Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Dirty Harry's creedAlbum BOF / Dirty Harry Anthology (Dirty Harry, Sudden Impact, Magnum Force) Label Aleph Records (003)
- 13h05Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Dirty Harry : Off dutyAlbum BOF / Dirty Harry Label Aleph Music (030)
- 13h09Lalo Schifrincompositeur, Lalo Schifrinchef d'orchestre
Magnum Force : Potrero hillAlbum BOF / Magnum force Label Aleph Records (033) Année 1973
- 13h13Oddjob
PalancioGoran Kajfes : Percussions, Per Johansson : Saxophone, Daniel Karlsson : Piano, Peter Forss : Basse électrique, Janne Robertson : PercussionsAlbum Clint Label Act Music & Vision (9494-2) Année 2010
- 13h19
Robbery suspectMédéric Collignon & le Jus de BocseAlbum MoOvies Label Just Looking Productions (JPL13) Année 2015
- 13h25Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Le retour de l'inspecteur Harry : San Francisco after dark (end titles)Album BOF / Le retour de l'inspecteur Harry (Sudden Impact) Label Aleph Records (ALEPH RECORDS 040) Année 2008
- 13h28Lalo Schifrincompositeur
La dernière cible : HarpoonAlbum BOF / La dernière cible (the dead pool) Label Aleph Records (042) Année 2009
- 13h33Lalo Schifrincompositeur
The Osterman Weekend : Status symbolAlbum Bof / The osterman weekend Label Aleph Records (ALPH 010)
- 13h39Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Un shérif à New York : Getting betterAlbum BOF / Un sherif a New York Label Intrada Records (VOLUME 223) Année 1968
- 13h42Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Un shérif à New York : Song to julieAlbum BOF / Un sherif a New York Label Intrada Records (VOLUME 223) Année 1968
- 13h46Ennio Morriconecompositeur, Ennio Morriconechef d'orchestre
Sierra torride : Main titleDivers, DiversAlbum BOF / Sierra torride / Les moissons du ciel Label Legend Recordso (CD 16)
- 13h50Roy Buddcompositeur
Contre une poignée de diamants (The Black Windmill) : Free tarrantAlbum Vigilante! / Roy Budd Cult Film Soundtracks 1971-1977 Label Discotheque Production (DQFCD 003) Année 2004
- 13h55Jb Dunckelcompositeur
Eté 85 : Eté 85Album BOF / Eté 85 Label Masterworks Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration