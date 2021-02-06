Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 6 février 2021
John Barry sans James Bond (2/3)
Deuxième épisode de notre série John Barry sans James Bond, à l’occasion des dix ans de la disparition du compositeur. Où l’on se ballade entre l’Angleterre des sixties et l’Amérique des seventies.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h00John Barrycompositeur
The knack (main theme)DiversAlbum Bof / Le knack ou comment l'avoir Label Ryko (RCD 10718)
- 13h05John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Pétulia : Petulia (thème)Non IdentifiéAlbum BOF / Pétulia Label Warner Bros (CLPW 1 548) Année 1968
- 13h07John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Pétulia : Friends of the evergreenNon IdentifiéAlbum BOF / Pétulia Label Warner Bros (CLPW 1 548) Année 1968
- 13h11John Barrycompositeur
La rose et la flèche : Third love themeAlbum BOF / La rose et la flèche Label Sherwood (500AX2)
- 13h13John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Un lion en hiver : Eleanor's arrivalAlbum BOF / Un lion en hiver Label Cbs (70 049) Année 1968
- 13h18John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Marie Stuart reine d'Ecosse : Mary's themeAlbum BOF / Marie Stuart reine d'Ecosse Label Decca (DL 79 186) Année 1971
- 13h21John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
La vallée perdue : Main title themeAccademia MonteverdianaAlbum BOF / La vallée perdue / The Last Valley Label Quartet Records (QR257) Année 2017
- 13h26John Barrycompositeur
La randonnée : Back to natureAlbum BOF / La randonnée (Walkabout) Label The Roundtable Année 2019
- 13h29John Barrycompositeur
Follow followNon IdentifiéAlbum Musiques de films de John Barry / Themependium Label Sony (88697079502) Année 2007
- 13h33John Barrycompositeur
Midnight cowboy : Fun cityAlbum B.O.F. / Midnight cowboy Label Emi Année 1985
- 13h37Young-Holt Unlimited
Mellow dreamin' : Midnight cowboyAlbum Born again / Mellow dreamin' Label Water Année 2004
- 13h43John Barrycompositeur
The day of the locustAlbum BOF / Le jour du fléau Label Intrada Records (122) Année 2010
- 13h47John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Chaplin : From london to L.A.Orchestre De Chambre AnglaisAlbum BOF / Chaplin Label Epic (4726022) Année 1992
- 13h52John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Downtown WalkerTony Terran : Trompette, Dick Nash : Trombone, Ronnie Lang : Saxophone alto, Artie Kane : Piano, DiversAlbum BOF / Americans Label Unmu (531340-5) Année 2009
- 13h56Bertrand Burgalatcompositeur, Bertrand Burgalat
Tout de suite maintenant : Tout de suite maintenant (générique début)Album BOF / Drôles d'oiseaux et autres musiques de films Label Tricatel. (148323) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration