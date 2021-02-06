Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 6 février 2021
58 min

John Barry sans James Bond (2/3)

Deuxième épisode de notre série John Barry sans James Bond, à l’occasion des dix ans de la disparition du compositeur. Où l’on se ballade entre l’Angleterre des sixties et l’Amérique des seventies.

Le compositeur John Barry, le 20 décembre 1967 dans un studio de cinéma, © Getty

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    The knack (main theme) - DIVERS
    John Barrycompositeur

    The knack (main theme)

    Divers
    Album Bof / Le knack ou comment l'avoir Label Ryko (RCD 10718)
  • 13h05
    Pétulia : Petulia (thème)
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Pétulia : Petulia (thème)

    Non Identifié
    Album BOF / Pétulia Label Warner Bros (CLPW 1 548) Année 1968
  • 13h07
    Pétulia : Friends of the evergreen
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Pétulia : Friends of the evergreen

    Non Identifié
    Album BOF / Pétulia Label Warner Bros (CLPW 1 548) Année 1968
  • 13h11
    La rose et la flèche : Third love theme
    John Barrycompositeur

    La rose et la flèche : Third love theme

    Album BOF / La rose et la flèche Label Sherwood (500AX2)
  • 13h13
    Un lion en hiver : Eleanor's arrival
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Un lion en hiver : Eleanor's arrival

    Album BOF / Un lion en hiver Label Cbs (70 049) Année 1968
  • 13h18
    Marie Stuart reine d'Ecosse : Mary's theme
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Marie Stuart reine d'Ecosse : Mary's theme

    Album BOF / Marie Stuart reine d'Ecosse Label Decca (DL 79 186) Année 1971
  • 13h21
    La vallée perdue : Main title theme
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    La vallée perdue : Main title theme

    Accademia Monteverdiana
    Album BOF / La vallée perdue / The Last Valley Label Quartet Records (QR257) Année 2017
  • 13h26
    La randonnée : Back to nature
    John Barrycompositeur

    La randonnée : Back to nature

    Album BOF / La randonnée (Walkabout) Label The Roundtable Année 2019
  • 13h29
    Follow follow
    John Barrycompositeur

    Follow follow

    Non Identifié
    Album Musiques de films de John Barry / Themependium Label Sony (88697079502) Année 2007
  • 13h33
    Fun city
    John Barrycompositeur

    Midnight cowboy : Fun city

    Album B.O.F. / Midnight cowboy Label Emi Année 1985
  • 13h37
    Mellow dreamin' : Midnight cowboy - YOUNG-HOLT UNLIMITED
    Young-Holt Unlimited

    Mellow dreamin' : Midnight cowboy

    Album Born again / Mellow dreamin' Label Water Année 2004
  • 13h43
    The day of the locust
    John Barrycompositeur

    The day of the locust

    Album BOF / Le jour du fléau Label Intrada Records (122) Année 2010
  • 13h47
    Chaplin : From london to L.A.
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Chaplin : From london to L.A.

    Orchestre De Chambre Anglais
    Album BOF / Chaplin Label Epic (4726022) Année 1992
  • 13h52
    Downtown Walker - TONY TERRAN
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Downtown Walker

    Tony Terran : Trompette, Dick Nash : Trombone, Ronnie Lang : Saxophone alto, Artie Kane : Piano, Divers
    Album BOF / Americans Label Unmu (531340-5) Année 2009
  • 13h56
    Tout de suite maintenant : Tout de suite maintenant (générique début) - BERTRAND BURGALAT
    Bertrand Burgalatcompositeur, Bertrand Burgalat

    Tout de suite maintenant : Tout de suite maintenant (générique début)

    Album BOF / Drôles d'oiseaux et autres musiques de films Label Tricatel. (148323) Année 2017
