Ciné Tempo
Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 8 février 2020
58 min

Histoires d’Oscars (1/3)

Dans la nuit du 9 au 10 février aura lieu la 92ème cérémonie des Oscars. C’est le moment idéal pour Ciné Tempo de vous faire entendre les prétendants de cette année mais aussi de se plonger dans la riche histoire des Oscars de la meilleure musique.

Histoires d’Oscars (1/3)
Alexandre Desplat (best Original Score) à la 90e cérémonie des Oscars en 2018 à Hollywood, © Getty / Kurt Krieger/Corbis

B.O. de la semaine

Oneohtrix Point Never : « The Bet Hits » (Daniel Lopatin)
extrait de Uncut Gems, le dernier film des très new yorkais frères Safdie, disponible uniquement sur Netflix depuis le 31 janvier

Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...

Couverture de la revue "Positif (Janvier 2020)
Couverture de la revue "Positif (Janvier 2020)

... et avec Le ciné-club de Thierry Jousse

Thierry Jousse vous propose, un dimanche sur deux à l’Arlequin*, un vagabondage dans l’histoire du cinéma, du muet aux années 90, agrémenté d’un indispensable échange avec le public :      
- 16 février : Josey Wales Hors-la-Loi (Clint Eastwood)
- 1er mars : L’Intendant Sansho (Kenji Mizoguchi)
- 15 mars : Le Secret derrière la Porte (Fritz Lang)

* Cinéma parisien classé Art et Essai situé au 76, rue de Rennes dans le 6ᵉ arrondissement de Paris

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    Joker : Defeated clown
    Hildur Gudnadottircompositeur

    Joker : Defeated clown

    Jeff Atmajian : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Studio Symphony
    Album BOF / Joker Label Watertower Music (WTM40392) Année 2019
  • 13h05
    1917 : Ecoust-Saint-Mein
    Thomas Newmancompositeur

    1917 : Ecoust-Saint-Mein

    Album BOF / 1917 Label Sony Classical (19439702762) Année 2019
  • 13h07
    Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker : Approaching the throne
    John Williamscompositeur

    Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker : Approaching the throne

    Album BOF / Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker Label Walt Disney Records Année 2019
  • 13h13
    Les filles du Docteur March : Little women
    Alexandre Desplatcompositeur

    Les filles du Docteur March : Little women

    Album BOF / Les filles du Docteur March Label Sony Classical Année 2019
  • 13h17
    La forme de l'eau : The shape of water
    Alexandre Desplatcompositeur

    La forme de l'eau : The shape of water

    Album BOF / La forme de l'eau (The shape of water) Label Decca Année 2017
  • 13h22
    The english patient - John Constable
    Gabriel Yaredcompositeur

    The english patient

    Harry Rabinowitz : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, John Constable : Piano, Divers
    Album Bof / Le patient anglais Label Fantasy (FCD-16001-2) Année 1996
  • 13h25
    A passage to India : A passage to India - ROYAL PHILHAMONIC ORCHESTRA
    Maurice Jarrecompositeur

    A passage to India : A passage to India

    Royal Philhamonic Orchestra
    Album BOF / A passage to India Label Capitol Classic (CDP 7920592) Année 1989
  • 13h29
    Main title
    Georges Deleruecompositeur, Georges Deleruechef d'orchestre

    Main title

    Album Bof / a little romance (I love you je t'aime) Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5367) Année 1979
  • 13h33
    Un été 42 : Thème
    Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre, Michel Legrand

    Un été 42 : Thème

    Non Identifie
    Album BOF / Un été 42 / L'été Picasso Label Warner Bros (46 098) Année 1971
  • 13h38
    Love & the rehearsal - CATHERINE BOTT
    Stephen Warbeckcompositeur

    Love & the rehearsal

    Nick Ingman : chef d'orchestre, Catherine Bott : Voix
    Album Bof / Shakespeare in love Label Sony (SK 63387) Année 1998
  • 13h42
    Un lion en hiver : God damn you
    John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre

    Un lion en hiver : God damn you

    Album BOF / Un lion en hiver Label Cbs (70 049) Année 1968
  • 13h48
    Brokeback Mountain 1 - Gustavo Santaolalla
    Gustavo Santaolallacompositeur, Gustavo Santaolalla

    Le secret de Brokeback mountain : Brokeback Mountain 1

    Bob Bernstein
    Album Bof / Le secret de Brokeback mountain Label Verve (B0005604-02) Année 2005
  • 13h50
    Desert capriccio - Yo-Yo Ma
    Tan Duncompositeur

    Desert capriccio

    Orchestre Symphonique De Shangai, Percussions De Shangai, Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Coco Lee : Voix
    Album Bof / Tigre et dragon Label Sony (SK 89347) Année 2000
  • 13h56
    Uncut gems : The bet hits - ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER
    Daniel Lopatincompositeur

    Uncut gems : The bet hits

    Oneohtrix Point Never
    Album Bof / Uncut gems Label Warp Records Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
samedi 1 février 2020
58 min
Pas d'émission à cette date en raison de la Folle Journée de Nantes
émission suivante
samedi 15 février 2020
58 min
Histoires d’Oscars (2/3)