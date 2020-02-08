Histoires d’Oscars (1/3)
Dans la nuit du 9 au 10 février aura lieu la 92ème cérémonie des Oscars. C’est le moment idéal pour Ciné Tempo de vous faire entendre les prétendants de cette année mais aussi de se plonger dans la riche histoire des Oscars de la meilleure musique.
B.O. de la semaine
Oneohtrix Point Never : « The Bet Hits » (Daniel Lopatin)
extrait de Uncut Gems, le dernier film des très new yorkais frères Safdie, disponible uniquement sur Netflix depuis le 31 janvier
Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...
... et avec Le ciné-club de Thierry Jousse
Thierry Jousse vous propose, un dimanche sur deux à l’Arlequin*, un vagabondage dans l’histoire du cinéma, du muet aux années 90, agrémenté d’un indispensable échange avec le public :
- 16 février : Josey Wales Hors-la-Loi (Clint Eastwood)
- 1er mars : L’Intendant Sansho (Kenji Mizoguchi)
- 15 mars : Le Secret derrière la Porte (Fritz Lang)
* Cinéma parisien classé Art et Essai situé au 76, rue de Rennes dans le 6ᵉ arrondissement de Paris
- 13h00Hildur Gudnadottircompositeur
Joker : Defeated clownJeff Atmajian : chef d'orchestre, Hollywood Studio SymphonyAlbum BOF / Joker Label Watertower Music (WTM40392) Année 2019
- 13h05Thomas Newmancompositeur
1917 : Ecoust-Saint-MeinAlbum BOF / 1917 Label Sony Classical (19439702762) Année 2019
- 13h07John Williamscompositeur
Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker : Approaching the throneAlbum BOF / Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker Label Walt Disney Records Année 2019
- 13h13Alexandre Desplatcompositeur
Les filles du Docteur March : Little womenAlbum BOF / Les filles du Docteur March Label Sony Classical Année 2019
- 13h17Alexandre Desplatcompositeur
La forme de l'eau : The shape of waterAlbum BOF / La forme de l'eau (The shape of water) Label Decca Année 2017
- 13h22Gabriel Yaredcompositeur
The english patientHarry Rabinowitz : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, John Constable : Piano, DiversAlbum Bof / Le patient anglais Label Fantasy (FCD-16001-2) Année 1996
- 13h25Maurice Jarrecompositeur
A passage to India : A passage to IndiaRoyal Philhamonic OrchestraAlbum BOF / A passage to India Label Capitol Classic (CDP 7920592) Année 1989
- 13h29Georges Deleruecompositeur, Georges Deleruechef d'orchestre
Main titleAlbum Bof / a little romance (I love you je t'aime) Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5367) Année 1979
- 13h33Michel Legrandchef d'orchestre, Michel Legrand
Un été 42 : ThèmeNon IdentifieAlbum BOF / Un été 42 / L'été Picasso Label Warner Bros (46 098) Année 1971
- 13h38Stephen Warbeckcompositeur
Love & the rehearsalNick Ingman : chef d'orchestre, Catherine Bott : VoixAlbum Bof / Shakespeare in love Label Sony (SK 63387) Année 1998
- 13h42John Barrycompositeur, John Barrychef d'orchestre
Un lion en hiver : God damn youAlbum BOF / Un lion en hiver Label Cbs (70 049) Année 1968
- 13h48Gustavo Santaolallacompositeur, Gustavo Santaolalla
Le secret de Brokeback mountain : Brokeback Mountain 1Bob BernsteinAlbum Bof / Le secret de Brokeback mountain Label Verve (B0005604-02) Année 2005
- 13h50Tan Duncompositeur
Desert capriccioOrchestre Symphonique De Shangai, Percussions De Shangai, Yo-Yo Ma : Violoncelle, Coco Lee : VoixAlbum Bof / Tigre et dragon Label Sony (SK 89347) Année 2000
- 13h56Daniel Lopatincompositeur
Uncut gems : The bet hitsOneohtrix Point NeverAlbum Bof / Uncut gems Label Warp Records Année 2019
