Francis Coppola, le Dernier Empereur (1/2)
Francis Coppola est l’invité d’honneur du festival Lumière à Lyon. Comme un contrepoint cet événement, Ciné Tempo célèbre musicalement ce géant du cinéma américain en deux émissions.
Aujourd’hui, la période du Nouvel Hollywood avec, entre autres, Conversation Secrète et l’étrange musique de David Shire, ou, bien évidemment, Apocalypse Now, le film phénix qui vient d’être réédité sous de nouveaux atours.
BO de la semaine :
Alice et le Maire, le film de Nicolas Pariser. La musique est signée Benjamin Esdraffo.
Le Grand Festival du Cinéma à Lyon : le Festival Lumière 2019 du 12 au 20 octobre.
Le 18 octobre Francis Ford Coppola y recevra le Prix Lumière 2019.
Pour son 40e anniversaire "Apocalypse Now" vient de sortir en coffret Blu Ray
Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF
Une émission en partenariat avec Le ciné-club de Thierry Jousse
Thierry Jousse vous propose, un dimanche sur deux à l’Arlequin, un vagabondage dans l’histoire du cinéma, du muet aux années 90, agrémenté d’un indispensable échange avec le public.
-13 octobre : Les Poings dans les Poches (Marco Bellochio)
-27 octobre : Raging Bull (Martin Scorsese)
- 13h00
CINETEMPO POSITIF 2019
- 13h00The Doorscompositeur, The Doors
The endAlbum Bof / ''apocalypse Now'' - Music From The Movie Label Elektra (7559-60689-2) Année 1979
- 13h06Stein Ronaldcompositeur
Dementia 13 - main titleAlbum Bof / Not Of This Earth! Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5634) Année 1995
- 13h08Mike Bloomfieldcompositeur
Peter's tripThe Electric FlagAlbum Bof / The Trip Label Curb Records (D2-77863) Année 1967
- 13h12Jerry Goldsmithcompositeur, Jerry Goldsmithchef d'orchestre
Patton : The first battleNon IdentifieAlbum Bof / Patton Label Twentieth Century Fox (S 4 208)
- 13h15Jerry Goldsmithcompositeur, Jerry Goldsmithchef d'orchestre
Patton : The first battleNon IdentifieAlbum Bof / Patton Label Twentieth Century Fox (S 4 208)
- 13h19Fred Astaire
Old devil moon (Francks/Clark)Lane Burton : compositeur, Ray Heindorf : chef d'orchestre, Petula Clark, Keenan Wynn, Al Junior FreemanAlbum La Vallée Du Bonheur (Film) Label Warner Bros (CLPW 1 547) Année 1968
- 13h23Scott Walker
Speak softly love (love theme from ""The godfather"")Rota / Kusik : compositeurAlbum The Moviegoer Label Contour (6870633) Année 1975
- 13h29David Shirecompositeur, David ShirePiano
The conversation : Finale and end creditsAlbum Bof / The Conversation Label Intrada Année 2001
- 13h34David Shirecompositeur, David Shirechef d'orchestre
Zodiac : Graysmith's themeSkywalker Symphony OrchestraAlbum Bof / Zodiac Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-6799) Année 2007
- 13h37Pino Donaggiocompositeur
(blow out 1981) prelude [end title]Album Love And Menace Label Milan (CD CH 384) Année 1989
- 13h42Carmine Coppolacompositeur
The deltaAlbum Bof : Apocalypse Now (Film) Label Elektra (7559-60826-2) Année 1979
- 13h44Christopher Spelmancompositeur
The Lost City of Z : ConfrontationAlbum Bof / The Lost City Of Z Label Filmtrax Année 2017
- 13h49John Carpentercompositeur
JunkinsAlan Howarth : compositeurAlbum Bof / Christine Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5240) Année 1989
- 13h53Benjamin Esdraffocompositeur
« Alice » (Benjamin Esdraffo)
- 13h55Benjamin Esdraffocompositeur
« La Sucrière » (Benjamin Esdraffo)
- 13h56Bertrand Burgalatcompositeur
Fin MUSique SEULE CINETEMPO 2018 GEN FIN
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration