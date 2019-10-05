Ciné Tempo
Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 5 octobre 2019
58 min

Francis Coppola, le Dernier Empereur (1/2)

Francis Coppola est l’invité d’honneur du festival Lumière à Lyon. Comme un contrepoint cet événement, Ciné Tempo célèbre musicalement ce géant du cinéma américain en deux émissions.

Francis Coppola, le Dernier Empereur (1/2)
Francis Ford Coppola à Bologna en juin 2019, © Getty / Roberto Serra - Iguana Press

Aujourd’hui, la période du Nouvel Hollywood avec, entre autres, Conversation Secrète et l’étrange musique de David Shire, ou, bien évidemment, Apocalypse Now, le film phénix qui vient d’être réédité sous de nouveaux atours.

BO de la semaine :

Alice et le Maire, le film de Nicolas Pariser. La musique est signée Benjamin Esdraffo.

Le Grand Festival du Cinéma à Lyon : le Festival Lumière 2019 du 12 au 20 octobre.
Le 18 octobre Francis Ford Coppola y recevra le Prix Lumière 2019.

Pour son 40e anniversaire "Apocalypse Now" vient de sortir en coffret Blu Ray

Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now, © Francis Ford Coppola

Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF

positif, partenaire de Ciné Tempo
positif, partenaire de Ciné Tempo

Une émission en partenariat avec Le ciné-club de Thierry Jousse
Thierry Jousse vous propose, un dimanche sur deux à l’Arlequin, un vagabondage dans l’histoire du cinéma, du muet aux années 90, agrémenté d’un indispensable échange avec le public.

-13 octobre : Les Poings dans les Poches (Marco Bellochio)

-27 octobre : Raging Bull (Martin Scorsese)

La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    CINETEMPO POSITIF 2019 - CINETEMPO POSITIF 2019

    CINETEMPO POSITIF 2019

  • 13h00
    The end - THE DOORS
    The Doorscompositeur, The Doors

    The end

    Album Bof / ''apocalypse Now'' - Music From The Movie Label Elektra (7559-60689-2) Année 1979
  • 13h06
    Dementia 13 - main title
    Stein Ronaldcompositeur

    Dementia 13 - main title

    Album Bof / Not Of This Earth! Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5634) Année 1995
  • 13h08
    Peter's trip - THE ELECTRIC FLAG
    Mike Bloomfieldcompositeur

    Peter's trip

    The Electric Flag
    Album Bof / The Trip Label Curb Records (D2-77863) Année 1967
  • 13h12
    Patton : The first battle
    Jerry Goldsmithcompositeur, Jerry Goldsmithchef d'orchestre

    Patton : The first battle

    Non Identifie
    Album Bof / Patton Label Twentieth Century Fox (S 4 208)
  • 13h15
    Patton : The first battle
    Jerry Goldsmithcompositeur, Jerry Goldsmithchef d'orchestre

    Patton : The first battle

    Non Identifie
    Album Bof / Patton Label Twentieth Century Fox (S 4 208)
  • 13h19
    Old devil moon (Francks/Clark) - FRED ASTAIRE
    Fred Astaire

    Old devil moon (Francks/Clark)

    Lane Burton : compositeur, Ray Heindorf : chef d'orchestre, Petula Clark, Keenan Wynn, Al Junior Freeman
    Album La Vallée Du Bonheur (Film) Label Warner Bros (CLPW 1 547) Année 1968
  • 13h23
    Speak softly love (love theme from "The godfather") - SCOTT WALKER
    Scott Walker

    Speak softly love (love theme from ""The godfather"")

    Rota / Kusik : compositeur
    Album The Moviegoer Label Contour (6870633) Année 1975
  • 13h29
    The conversation : Finale and end credits - DAVID SHIRE
    David Shirecompositeur, David ShirePiano

    The conversation : Finale and end credits

    Album Bof / The Conversation Label Intrada Année 2001
  • 13h34
    Graysmith's theme
    David Shirecompositeur, David Shirechef d'orchestre

    Zodiac : Graysmith's theme

    Skywalker Symphony Orchestra
    Album Bof / Zodiac Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-6799) Année 2007
  • 13h37
    Blow out : Prelude [end title]
    Pino Donaggiocompositeur

    (blow out 1981) prelude [end title]

    Album Love And Menace Label Milan (CD CH 384) Année 1989
  • 13h42
    The delta
    Carmine Coppolacompositeur

    The delta

    Album Bof : Apocalypse Now (Film) Label Elektra (7559-60826-2) Année 1979
  • 13h44
    The Lost City of Z : Confrontation
    Christopher Spelmancompositeur

    The Lost City of Z : Confrontation

    Album Bof / The Lost City Of Z Label Filmtrax Année 2017
  • 13h49
    Junkins
    John Carpentercompositeur

    Junkins

    Alan Howarth : compositeur
    Album Bof / Christine Label Varese Sarabande (VSD-5240) Année 1989
  • 13h53
    « Alice » (Benjamin Esdraffo) - « Alice » (Benjamin Esdraffo)
    Benjamin Esdraffocompositeur

    « Alice » (Benjamin Esdraffo)

  • 13h55
    « La Sucrière » (Benjamin Esdraffo) - « La Sucrière » (Benjamin Esdraffo)
    Benjamin Esdraffocompositeur

    « La Sucrière » (Benjamin Esdraffo)

  • 13h56
    Fin MUSique SEULE CINETEMPO 2018 GEN FIN - Fin MUSique SEULE CINETEMPO 2018 GEN FIN
    Bertrand Burgalatcompositeur

    Fin MUSique SEULE CINETEMPO 2018 GEN FIN

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
samedi 28 septembre 2019
58 min
Il était une Fois en Pologne
émission suivante
samedi 12 octobre 2019
58 min
Francis Coppola, le Dernier Empereur (2/2)