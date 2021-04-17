Ciné Tempo
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 17 avril 2021
58 min

Du jazz au cinéma : histoire et contre-histoire (3/4)

Pour le troisième épisode de la série « Du jazz au cinéma », explorons l’influence du jazz sur les compositeurs de musique de film américains. D’Alex North à Quincy Jones…

Quincy Jones , © Getty

B.O. de la semaine

Quincy Jones : BO : De Sang Froid (In Cold Blood) de Richard Brooks
Réédition en Blu Ray chez Wild Side

Richard Brooks : De Sang Froid. Musique : Quincy Jones
Richard Brooks : De Sang Froid. Musique : Quincy Jones, © Wild Side
Thierry Jousse a réalisé des "Blow up" autour de Louis Armstrong et Chet Baker et, NOUVEAUTE, autour de Miles Davis :

Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...

Couverture de la revue "Positif" (avril 2021)
Couverture de la revue "Positif" (avril 2021)
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    A streetcar named desire : Streetcar
    Alex Northcompositeur

    A streetcar named desire : Streetcar

    Ray Heindorf : chef d'orchestre
    Album BOF / Jazz on film : film noir /A streetcar named desire / Private hell 36 Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN01) Année 2011
  • 13h04
    Private hell 36
    Leith Stevenscompositeur

    Private hell 36

    Shorty Rogers : chef d'orchestre
    Album BOF / Jazz on film : film noir /A streetcar named desire / Private hell 36 Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN01) Année 2011
  • 13h07
    The wild one ( l'équipee sauvage ) : blues for Brando
    Leith Stevenscompositeur

    The wild one ( l'équipee sauvage ) : blues for Brando

    Album Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 1 The wild one ( L'équipée sauvage ) / Crime in the streets (Face au crime ) Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/1) Année 2012
  • 13h12
    Crime in the streets (face au crime ) : The plot
    Leith Stevenscompositeur

    Crime in the streets (face au crime ) : The plot

    Album Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 1 The wild one ( L'équipée sauvage ) / Crime in the streets (Face au crime ) Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/1) Année 2012
  • 13h17
    Hot rod rumble : Night chase
    Alexander Couragecompositeur, Alexander Couragechef d'orchestre

    Hot rod rumble : Night chase

    Hot Rod Rumble Orchestra
    Album BOF / Hot rod rumble / Murder inc. Label Jazz In The Movies (JM 1003) Année 2013
  • 13h23
    The Hustler : Main title (stop & go) - KENYON HOPKINS
    Kenyon Hopkinscompositeur, Kenyon Hopkins

    The Hustler : Main title (stop & go)

    Album BOF / L'arnaqueur (The Hustler) Label El Records (ACMEM224CD) Année 2012
  • 13h25
    Main title (Leo And Mardou) - PREVIN, ANDRE
    Previn, Andre

    Main title (Leo And Mardou)

    André Previn : compositeur
    Album Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 4 The subterraneans Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
  • 13h30
    Coney Island - DIZZY GILLESPIE
    Dizzy Gillespie

    Coney Island

    Album The cool world (film) Label Verve (PHS 600-138) Année 2008
  • 13h36
    Sel poivre et dynamite : Chase in a mini moke
    Johnny Dankworthcompositeur, Johnny Dankworthchef d'orchestre

    Sel poivre et dynamite : Chase in a mini moke

    Album BOF / Sel poivre et dynamite (Salt and pepper) Label United Artists (37 706) Année 1968
  • 13h42
    Bullitt : Cantata for Combo (film soundtrack)
    Lalo Schifrincompositeur

    Bullitt : Cantata for Combo (film soundtrack)

    Album BOF / Bullitt Label Film Score Monthly (FSM VOL.12 N17) Année 2009
  • 13h45
    The party : Wiggy - THE PARTY POOPS
    Henry Mancinicompositeur

    The party : Wiggy

    The Party Poops
    Album BOF / The party Label Rca (BVCP-1030) Année 1968
  • 13h50
    Le prêteur sur gages : End title - FREDDIE HUBBARD
    Quincy Jonescompositeur, Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre

    Le prêteur sur gages : End title

    Freddie Hubbard : Trompette, Jay Jay Johnson : Trombone, Anthony Ortega : Saxophone soprano, Oliver Nelson : Saxophone alto, Saxophone ténor, Jerry Dodgion : Saxophone alto, Don Elliott : Vibraphone, Bobby Scott : Piano, Kenny Burrell : Guitare, Tommy Williams : Contrebasse, Elvin Jones : Batterie, Ed Shaughnessy : Percussions
    Album BOF / Le prêteur sur gages / Trente minutes de sursis / CD1 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
  • 13h53
    M15 demande protection : Instrumental main theme n°1
    Quincy Jonescompositeur, Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre

    M15 demande protection : Instrumental main theme n°1

    Album BOF / Mirage / M15 demande protection / CD 2 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
  • 13h55
    De sang froid : Lonely bottles
    Quincy Jonescompositeur, Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre

    De sang froid : Lonely bottles

    Album BOF / Dans la chaleur de la nuit / De sang froid / CD 3 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
