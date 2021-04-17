Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 17 avril 2021
Du jazz au cinéma : histoire et contre-histoire (3/4)
Pour le troisième épisode de la série « Du jazz au cinéma », explorons l’influence du jazz sur les compositeurs de musique de film américains. D’Alex North à Quincy Jones…
B.O. de la semaine
Quincy Jones : BO : De Sang Froid (In Cold Blood) de Richard Brooks
Réédition en Blu Ray chez Wild Side
Thierry Jousse a réalisé des "Blow up" autour de Louis Armstrong et Chet Baker et, NOUVEAUTE, autour de Miles Davis :
La programmation musicale :
- 13h00Alex Northcompositeur
A streetcar named desire : StreetcarRay Heindorf : chef d'orchestreAlbum BOF / Jazz on film : film noir /A streetcar named desire / Private hell 36 Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN01) Année 2011
- 13h04Leith Stevenscompositeur
Private hell 36Shorty Rogers : chef d'orchestreAlbum BOF / Jazz on film : film noir /A streetcar named desire / Private hell 36 Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN01) Année 2011
- 13h07Leith Stevenscompositeur
The wild one ( l'équipee sauvage ) : blues for BrandoAlbum Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 1 The wild one ( L'équipée sauvage ) / Crime in the streets (Face au crime ) Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/1) Année 2012
- 13h12Leith Stevenscompositeur
Crime in the streets (face au crime ) : The plotAlbum Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 1 The wild one ( L'équipée sauvage ) / Crime in the streets (Face au crime ) Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/1) Année 2012
- 13h17Alexander Couragecompositeur, Alexander Couragechef d'orchestre
Hot rod rumble : Night chaseHot Rod Rumble OrchestraAlbum BOF / Hot rod rumble / Murder inc. Label Jazz In The Movies (JM 1003) Année 2013
- 13h23Kenyon Hopkinscompositeur, Kenyon Hopkins
The Hustler : Main title (stop & go)Album BOF / L'arnaqueur (The Hustler) Label El Records (ACMEM224CD) Année 2012
- 13h25Previn, Andre
Main title (Leo And Mardou)André Previn : compositeurAlbum Bof / Jazz on film : Beat square & cool CD 4 The subterraneans Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN02/4) Année 2012
- 13h30Dizzy Gillespie
Coney IslandAlbum The cool world (film) Label Verve (PHS 600-138) Année 2008
- 13h36Johnny Dankworthcompositeur, Johnny Dankworthchef d'orchestre
Sel poivre et dynamite : Chase in a mini mokeAlbum BOF / Sel poivre et dynamite (Salt and pepper) Label United Artists (37 706) Année 1968
- 13h42Lalo Schifrincompositeur
Bullitt : Cantata for Combo (film soundtrack)Album BOF / Bullitt Label Film Score Monthly (FSM VOL.12 N17) Année 2009
- 13h45Henry Mancinicompositeur
The party : WiggyThe Party PoopsAlbum BOF / The party Label Rca (BVCP-1030) Année 1968
- 13h50Quincy Jonescompositeur, Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre
Le prêteur sur gages : End titleFreddie Hubbard : Trompette, Jay Jay Johnson : Trombone, Anthony Ortega : Saxophone soprano, Oliver Nelson : Saxophone alto, Saxophone ténor, Jerry Dodgion : Saxophone alto, Don Elliott : Vibraphone, Bobby Scott : Piano, Kenny Burrell : Guitare, Tommy Williams : Contrebasse, Elvin Jones : Batterie, Ed Shaughnessy : PercussionsAlbum BOF / Le prêteur sur gages / Trente minutes de sursis / CD1 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
- 13h53Quincy Jonescompositeur, Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre
M15 demande protection : Instrumental main theme n°1Album BOF / Mirage / M15 demande protection / CD 2 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
- 13h55Quincy Jonescompositeur, Quincy Joneschef d'orchestre
De sang froid : Lonely bottlesAlbum BOF / Dans la chaleur de la nuit / De sang froid / CD 3 Label Decca (537329-6) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration
58 min
