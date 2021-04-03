Ciné Tempo
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 3 avril 2021
58 min

Du jazz au cinéma : histoire et contre-histoire (1/4)

Nouvelle série autour des relations fécondes entre jazz et cinéma. L'épisode de cette semaine met en scène quelques pionniers comme Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Count Basie mais aussi des BO moins connues comme celle de A Man Called Adam, signée Benny Carter et Sammy Davis Jr.

Du jazz au cinéma : histoire et contre-histoire (1/4)
Louis Armstrong et Grace Kelly en conversation à Hollywood en 1956, © Getty

B.O. de la semaine

Georges Delerue : Coffret BO de Films 1959-1962
Fremeaux & Associés

Georges Delerue BO de Films 1959-1962
Georges Delerue BO de Films 1959-1962, © Fremeaux & Associés
Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...

Couverture de la revue "Positif" (mars 2021)
Couverture de la revue "Positif" (mars 2021)
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    April in Paris (Performed by count basie and his orchestra) - count basie and his orchestra
    John Morriscompositeur

    April in Paris (Performed by count basie and his orchestra)

    Album Bof / Le sherif est en prison Label La-La Land (LLLCD 1072) Année 1974
  • 13h03
    A string of pearls - Joseph Gershenson
    Glenn Millercompositeur

    A string of pearls

    The Universal-International Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & The All Stars
    Album Bof / Romance inachevée (The Glenn Miller story) Label Mca Records (32XD-311) Année 1985
  • 13h05
    Haute société : High society calypso - LOUIS ARMSTRONG & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra

    Haute société : High society calypso

    Cole Porter : compositeur
    Album BOF / Grace Kelly et la musique Label Milan (399 531-2) Année 2013
  • 13h09
    Nouvelle-Orléans : Westend blues - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis ArmstrongTrompette

    Nouvelle-Orléans : Westend blues

    Album BOF / Nouvelle-Orléans Label Giants Of Jazz (GOJCD 1023) Année 1983
  • 13h09
    The five pennies saints - DANNY KAYE
    Danny Kaye

    The five pennies saints

    Sylvia Fine : compositeur, Barbara Bel Geddes, Louis Armstrong, Bob Crosby, Harry Guardino, Susan Gordon, Tuesday Weld, Valerie Allen, Anthony Ray : Saxophone, Bobby Troup : Piano, Shelley Manne : Batterie, Ray Daley : Trombone
    Album Bof / The five pennies Label Dot (255376-1) Année 1959
  • 13h17
    Nouvelle-Orléans : Farewell to storyville - BILLIE HOLIDAY
    Billie Holiday

    Nouvelle-Orléans : Farewell to storyville

    Louis Armstrong : Trompette
    Album BOF / Nouvelle-Orléans Label Giants Of Jazz (GOJCD 1023) Année 1983
  • 13h20
    The United States vs. Billie Holiday : God bless the child - ANDRA DAY
    Andra DayChant

    The United States vs. Billie Holiday : God bless the child

    Arthur Herzog Junior : compositeur, Billie Holiday : compositeur, Vincent Henry : Saxophone, Clavicorde, Guitare, Emilio Lopez : Trompette, Alex Bugnon : Piano, Salaam Remi : Contrebasse, Batterie
    Album BOF / The United States vs. Billie Holiday Label Warner Records (093624883395) Année 2021
  • 13h24
    Pete Kelly's blues - ELLA FITZGERALD
    Ella Fitzgerald

    Pete Kelly's blues

    Heindorf Ray John : compositeur, Cahn Sammy : auteur, Georges Berard : auteur, Simone Nollez : auteur
    Album Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues Label Decca Année 1955
  • 13h27
    Sugar (that sugar baby of mine) - PEGGY LEE
    Peggy Lee

    Sugar (that sugar baby of mine)

    Louie Bellson : compositeur, Hayes Jack J : compositeur, Lee Peggy : compositeur
    Album Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues Label Decca Année 1955
  • 13h31
    Gunn : Dreamsville - LOLA ALBRIGHT
    Lola Albright

    Gunn : Dreamsville

    Album BOF / Gunn - Who is killing the great chefs of europe / Vol.6 Label Sony (88843091732-6) Année 2014
  • 13h34
    Sharky's Machine : My funny valentine - JULIE LONDON
    Snuff Garretcompositeur

    Sharky's Machine : My funny valentine

    Johnny Durril : compositeur, Cliff Crofford : compositeur, Bobby Troup : compositeur, Julie London
    Album BOF / Sharky's Machine (L' anti gang) Label Varese Sarabande (302 067 238 8) Année 2014
  • 13h38
    A man called Adam : All that jazz - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    A man called Adam : All that jazz

    Benny Carter : compositeur
    Album BOF / A man called Adam Label Retrograde Records (FSM 80126-2)
  • 13h41
    A man called Adam : I want to be wanted - SAMMY DAVIS JUNIOR
    Sammy Davis JuniorChant

    A man called Adam : I want to be wanted

    Giuseppe Spotti : compositeur, Alberto Testa : compositeur
    Album BOF / A man called Adam Label Retrograde Records (FSM 80126-2)
  • 13h49
    Anatomy of a Murder : Happy anatomy (band-movie) - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke Ellingtoncompositeur

    Anatomy of a Murder : Happy anatomy (band-movie)

    Gerald Wilson : chef d'orchestre
    Album BOF / Jazz on film : film noir /Anatomy of a murder / Odds against tomorrow Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN01) Année 2011
  • 13h52
    Marche ou crève : Générique - GEORGES DELERUE
    Georges Deleruecompositeur, Georges Deleruechef d'orchestre

    Marche ou crève : Générique

    Album BOF / Marche ou crève Label Versailles (90 M 316) Année 1959
  • 13h55
    Le bel âge - Nous avions vingt ans - GEORGES DELERUE
    Georges Delerue

    Le bel âge - Nous avions vingt ans

    Album Musiques de films de Georges Delerue : Les premiers 45 tours Label Disques Cinemusique (DCM 132)
L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
