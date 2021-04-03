Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 3 avril 2021
Du jazz au cinéma : histoire et contre-histoire (1/4)
Nouvelle série autour des relations fécondes entre jazz et cinéma. L'épisode de cette semaine met en scène quelques pionniers comme Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Count Basie mais aussi des BO moins connues comme celle de A Man Called Adam, signée Benny Carter et Sammy Davis Jr.
B.O. de la semaine
Georges Delerue : Coffret BO de Films 1959-1962
Fremeaux & Associés
La programmation musicale :
- 13h00John Morriscompositeur
April in Paris (Performed by count basie and his orchestra)Album Bof / Le sherif est en prison Label La-La Land (LLLCD 1072) Année 1974
- 13h03Glenn Millercompositeur
A string of pearlsThe Universal-International Orchestra, Louis Armstrong & The All StarsAlbum Bof / Romance inachevée (The Glenn Miller story) Label Mca Records (32XD-311) Année 1985
- 13h05Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra
Haute société : High society calypsoCole Porter : compositeurAlbum BOF / Grace Kelly et la musique Label Milan (399 531-2) Année 2013
- 13h09Louis ArmstrongTrompette
Nouvelle-Orléans : Westend bluesAlbum BOF / Nouvelle-Orléans Label Giants Of Jazz (GOJCD 1023) Année 1983
- 13h09Danny Kaye
The five pennies saintsSylvia Fine : compositeur, Barbara Bel Geddes, Louis Armstrong, Bob Crosby, Harry Guardino, Susan Gordon, Tuesday Weld, Valerie Allen, Anthony Ray : Saxophone, Bobby Troup : Piano, Shelley Manne : Batterie, Ray Daley : TromboneAlbum Bof / The five pennies Label Dot (255376-1) Année 1959
- 13h17Billie Holiday
Nouvelle-Orléans : Farewell to storyvilleLouis Armstrong : TrompetteAlbum BOF / Nouvelle-Orléans Label Giants Of Jazz (GOJCD 1023) Année 1983
- 13h20Andra DayChant
The United States vs. Billie Holiday : God bless the childArthur Herzog Junior : compositeur, Billie Holiday : compositeur, Vincent Henry : Saxophone, Clavicorde, Guitare, Emilio Lopez : Trompette, Alex Bugnon : Piano, Salaam Remi : Contrebasse, BatterieAlbum BOF / The United States vs. Billie Holiday Label Warner Records (093624883395) Année 2021
- 13h24Ella Fitzgerald
Pete Kelly's bluesHeindorf Ray John : compositeur, Cahn Sammy : auteur, Georges Berard : auteur, Simone Nollez : auteurAlbum Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues Label Decca Année 1955
- 13h27Peggy Lee
Sugar (that sugar baby of mine)Louie Bellson : compositeur, Hayes Jack J : compositeur, Lee Peggy : compositeurAlbum Songs from Pete Kelly's Blues Label Decca Année 1955
- 13h31Lola Albright
Gunn : DreamsvilleAlbum BOF / Gunn - Who is killing the great chefs of europe / Vol.6 Label Sony (88843091732-6) Année 2014
- 13h34Snuff Garretcompositeur
Sharky's Machine : My funny valentineJohnny Durril : compositeur, Cliff Crofford : compositeur, Bobby Troup : compositeur, Julie LondonAlbum BOF / Sharky's Machine (L' anti gang) Label Varese Sarabande (302 067 238 8) Année 2014
- 13h38Mel Tormé
A man called Adam : All that jazzBenny Carter : compositeurAlbum BOF / A man called Adam Label Retrograde Records (FSM 80126-2)
- 13h41Sammy Davis JuniorChant
A man called Adam : I want to be wantedGiuseppe Spotti : compositeur, Alberto Testa : compositeurAlbum BOF / A man called Adam Label Retrograde Records (FSM 80126-2)
- 13h49Duke Ellingtoncompositeur
Anatomy of a Murder : Happy anatomy (band-movie)Gerald Wilson : chef d'orchestreAlbum BOF / Jazz on film : film noir /Anatomy of a murder / Odds against tomorrow Label Moochin About (MOOCHIN01) Année 2011
- 13h52Georges Deleruecompositeur, Georges Deleruechef d'orchestre
Marche ou crève : GénériqueAlbum BOF / Marche ou crève Label Versailles (90 M 316) Année 1959
- 13h55Georges Delerue
Le bel âge - Nous avions vingt ansAlbum Musiques de films de Georges Delerue : Les premiers 45 tours Label Disques Cinemusique (DCM 132)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Thomas JostRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration