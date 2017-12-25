Diamants sur Canapé, une gourmandise pour l'éternité

Générique :

Bertrand Burgalat

Tout de Suite Maintenant (générique début)

(Bertrand Burgalat)

Extrait de la BO de Tout de Suite Maintenant

TRICATEL 148323

Henry Mancini

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de la BO de Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Diamants sur Canapé), 1961 in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection

SONY 888430911732-2

Henry Mancini

Holly

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de la BO de Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Diamants sur Canapé), 1961 in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection

SONY 888430911732-2

Barney Kessel and his Men (Barney Kessel guitare, Paul Horn sax, Bud Shank flûte, Victor Feldman vibraphone, Earl ¨Palmer drums)

Something for Cat

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de l’album Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1962

REPRISE RECORDS 27211

Stan Getz

Charade

(Henry Mancini, arrgts : Lalo Schifrin)

Extrait de l’album Reflections, 1963

VERVE 523322-2

Dave Brubeck piano with Paul Desmond sax alto, Bob Bates bass, Joe Dodge batterie

Audrey

(Brubeck/Desmond)

Extrait de la compilation The Essential Dave Brubeck from album Brubeck Time, 1955

COLUMBIA 5105942

Nelson Riddle

Gabrielle

(Nelson Riddle)

Extrait de la compilation Music from the films of Audrey Hepburn from BO Paris when it Sizzles (Deux Têtes Folles), 1964

GIANT 74321 15345 2

Johnny Williams

Nicole

(Johnny Williams)

Extrait de la BO de How to Steal a Million (Comment Voler un Million de Dollars), 1966

TSUNAMI 0109

Henry Mancini

Something for Audrey

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de la BO de Two for the Road (Voyage à Deux), 1967, in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection

SONY 888430911732-7

Henry Mancini

So Neat

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de la BO de High Time, 1960, in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection

SONY 888430911732-4

Henry Mancini

A Sad Pop

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de la BO de Days of Wine and Roses, 1962

INTRADA RECORDS 242

Quartette Très Bien

Days of Wine and Roses

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de l’album Boss Très Bien, 1964

EXCLUSIV FOR STREAMING PARTNERS

Walter Branco

The Pink Panther Theme

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de l’album Mancini Tambem é Samba, 1966

MOCAMBO 0014

Eumir Deodato

Champagne and Quail (from Pink Panther)

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de l’album The Bossa Nova Sessions Vol.2, 1965

IRMA RECORDS 510836-2

Pedro Jose Sanchez Martinez

Moon River

(Henry Mancini/Johnny Mercer-Pedro Almodovar, arrgts : Alberto Iglesias)

Extrait de la BO de La Mauvaise Éducation, 2004

SONY MUSIC MEDIA 5163139

Audrey Hepburn

Moon River

(Henry Mancini.Johnny Mercer)

Extrait de la compilation Audrey Hepburn-A Touch of Music, from BO Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1961

MILAN 399864-2