Diamants sur Canapé, une gourmandise pour l'éternité
Diamants sur canapé, le film de Blake Edwards sorti en 1961, ressort sur les écrans cette semaine. Une belle occasion pour revenir vers Henri Mancini qui en a signé la musique.
Henry Mancini
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Diamants sur Canapé), 1961 in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-2
Henry Mancini
Holly
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Diamants sur Canapé), 1961 in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-2
Barney Kessel and his Men (Barney Kessel guitare, Paul Horn sax, Bud Shank flûte, Victor Feldman vibraphone, Earl ¨Palmer drums)
Something for Cat
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1962
REPRISE RECORDS 27211
Stan Getz
Charade
(Henry Mancini, arrgts : Lalo Schifrin)
Extrait de l’album Reflections, 1963
VERVE 523322-2
Dave Brubeck piano with Paul Desmond sax alto, Bob Bates bass, Joe Dodge batterie
Audrey
(Brubeck/Desmond)
Extrait de la compilation The Essential Dave Brubeck from album Brubeck Time, 1955
COLUMBIA 5105942
Nelson Riddle
Gabrielle
(Nelson Riddle)
Extrait de la compilation Music from the films of Audrey Hepburn from BO Paris when it Sizzles (Deux Têtes Folles), 1964
GIANT 74321 15345 2
Johnny Williams
Nicole
(Johnny Williams)
Extrait de la BO de How to Steal a Million (Comment Voler un Million de Dollars), 1966
TSUNAMI 0109
Henry Mancini
Something for Audrey
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Two for the Road (Voyage à Deux), 1967, in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-7
Henry Mancini
So Neat
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de High Time, 1960, in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-4
Henry Mancini
A Sad Pop
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Days of Wine and Roses, 1962
INTRADA RECORDS 242
Quartette Très Bien
Days of Wine and Roses
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album Boss Très Bien, 1964
EXCLUSIV FOR STREAMING PARTNERS
Walter Branco
The Pink Panther Theme
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album Mancini Tambem é Samba, 1966
MOCAMBO 0014
Eumir Deodato
Champagne and Quail (from Pink Panther)
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album The Bossa Nova Sessions Vol.2, 1965
IRMA RECORDS 510836-2
Pedro Jose Sanchez Martinez
Moon River
(Henry Mancini/Johnny Mercer-Pedro Almodovar, arrgts : Alberto Iglesias)
Extrait de la BO de La Mauvaise Éducation, 2004
SONY MUSIC MEDIA 5163139
Audrey Hepburn
Moon River
(Henry Mancini.Johnny Mercer)
Extrait de la compilation Audrey Hepburn-A Touch of Music, from BO Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1961
MILAN 399864-2
