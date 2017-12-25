Ciné Tempo
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi de 13h à 14h
Samedi 20 janvier 2018
58 min

Diamants sur Canapé, une gourmandise pour l'éternité

Diamants sur canapé, le film de Blake Edwards sorti en 1961, ressort sur les écrans cette semaine. Une belle occasion pour revenir vers Henri Mancini qui en a signé la musique.

Diamants sur Canapé, une gourmandise pour l'éternité
Audrey Hepburn dans Vacances romaines, © Getty / Bettmann

Générique :
Bertrand Burgalat
Tout de Suite Maintenant (générique début)
(Bertrand Burgalat)
Extrait de la BO de Tout de Suite Maintenant
TRICATEL 148323

BO Breakfast at Tiffany's
BO Breakfast at Tiffany's

Henry Mancini
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Diamants sur Canapé), 1961 in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-2

Henry Mancini
Holly
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Diamants sur Canapé), 1961 in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-2

Barney Kessel and his Men (Barney Kessel guitare, Paul Horn sax, Bud Shank flûte, Victor Feldman vibraphone, Earl ¨Palmer drums)
Something for Cat
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1962
REPRISE RECORDS 27211

Reflections - Stan Getz
Reflections - Stan Getz

Stan Getz
Charade
(Henry Mancini, arrgts : Lalo Schifrin)
Extrait de l’album Reflections, 1963
VERVE 523322-2

Compilation The Essential Dave Brubeck
Compilation The Essential Dave Brubeck

Dave Brubeck piano with Paul Desmond sax alto, Bob Bates bass, Joe Dodge batterie
Audrey
(Brubeck/Desmond)
Extrait de la compilation The Essential Dave Brubeck from album Brubeck Time, 1955
COLUMBIA 5105942

Nelson Riddle
Gabrielle
(Nelson Riddle)
Extrait de la compilation Music from the films of Audrey Hepburn from BO Paris when it Sizzles (Deux Têtes Folles), 1964
GIANT 74321 15345 2

BO Paris when it Sizzles
BO Paris when it Sizzles

Johnny Williams
Nicole
(Johnny Williams)
Extrait de la BO de How to Steal a Million (Comment Voler un Million de Dollars), 1966
TSUNAMI 0109

BO de How to Steal a Million
BO de How to Steal a Million

Henry Mancini
Something for Audrey
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Two for the Road (Voyage à Deux), 1967, in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-7

BO de Two for the Road
BO de Two for the Road

Henry Mancini
So Neat
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de High Time, 1960, in coffret Classic Soundtrack Collection
SONY 888430911732-4

BO de High Time
BO de High Time

Henry Mancini
A Sad Pop
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de la BO de Days of Wine and Roses, 1962
INTRADA RECORDS 242

Album Boss Très Bien
Album Boss Très Bien

Quartette Très Bien
Days of Wine and Roses
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album Boss Très Bien, 1964
EXCLUSIV FOR STREAMING PARTNERS

Album Mancini Tambem é Samba
Album Mancini Tambem é Samba

Walter Branco
The Pink Panther Theme
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album Mancini Tambem é Samba, 1966
MOCAMBO 0014

Eumir Deodato
Champagne and Quail (from Pink Panther)
(Henry Mancini)
Extrait de l’album The Bossa Nova Sessions Vol.2, 1965
IRMA RECORDS 510836-2

The Bossa Nova Sessions Vol.2 Déodato
The Bossa Nova Sessions Vol.2 Déodato

Pedro Jose Sanchez Martinez
Moon River
(Henry Mancini/Johnny Mercer-Pedro Almodovar, arrgts : Alberto Iglesias)
Extrait de la BO de La Mauvaise Éducation, 2004
SONY MUSIC MEDIA 5163139

BO de La Mauvaise Éducation
BO de La Mauvaise Éducation

Audrey Hepburn
Moon River
(Henry Mancini.Johnny Mercer)
Extrait de la compilation Audrey Hepburn-A Touch of Music, from BO Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1961
MILAN 399864-2

Compilation Audrey Hepburn-A Touch of Music
Compilation Audrey Hepburn-A Touch of Music
L'équipe de l'émission :
