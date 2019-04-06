Samedi 6 avril 2019
André Previn à Hollywood
Chef d’orchestre, compositeur et pianiste. Musicien complet épris de cinéma, André Previn aurait eu 90 ans aujourd'hui. Il a disparu le 28 février dernier et Ciné Tempo lui rend hommage
La programmation musicale :
13:01
André Previn
Music is better than wordsDolores GreyLABEL : TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES MUSICANNÉE : 2002
13:05
André Previn
Un homme est passé : Main titleAndré Prévin, Orchestre Des Studios De La MgmLABEL : RHINO HANDMADEANNÉE : 2001
13:08
André Previn
Main titleLABEL : RYKOANNÉE : 1960
13:11
André Previn
Main titleLABEL : KRITZERLANDANNÉE : 1962
13:15
Elmer Bernstein
Some came running : GinnyElmer BernsteinLABEL : CNR MUSIC
13:20
André Previn
Les quatre cavaliers de l'apocalypse : Love themeAndré PrévinLABEL : MGMANNÉE : 1962
13:22
André Previn
ArgumentAndré Prévin, Vincente MinnelliLABEL : TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX
13:28
André Previn
TogethernessLABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2012
13:32
Johnny Mandel
I want to live ! ( je veux vivre) : Main titleLABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2012
13:34
Andre Previn
Roxanne at ariel'sBof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & CoolLABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2012
13:38
André Previn
La mort frappe trois fois : ForgeryLABEL : RhinoANNÉE : 1963
13:42
André Previn
Main titleLABEL : WARNER BROSANNÉE : 2009
13:45
You're gonna hear from meScott WalkerLABEL : FONTANAANNÉE : 1967
13:49
André Previn
La grande combine : The bad guysLABEL : CLASSIC MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
