Samedi 6 avril 2019
58 min

André Previn à Hollywood

Chef d’orchestre, compositeur et pianiste. Musicien complet épris de cinéma, André Previn aurait eu 90 ans aujourd'hui. Il a disparu le 28 février dernier et Ciné Tempo lui rend hommage

Andre Previn et son épouse Mia Farrow en 1969 à New York City. , © Getty / Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF

Une émission en partenariat avec Le ciné-club de Thierry Jousse
Thierry Jousse vous propose, un dimanche sur deux à l’Arlequin, un vagabondage dans l’histoire du cinéma, du muet aux années 90, agrémenté d’un indispensable échange avec le public.    

14 avril : Elis (Ugo Prata) (séance dans le cadre du festival du Cinéma Brésilien à L’Arlequin)
28 avril : Alexandrie Pourquoi ? (Youssef Chahine)
12 mai : Le Samouraï (Jean-Pierre Melville)

La programmation musicale :
    13:01
    André Previn

    Music is better than words

    Dolores GreyLABEL : TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES MUSICANNÉE : 2002
    13:05
    André Previn

    Un homme est passé : Main title

    André Prévin, Orchestre Des Studios De La MgmLABEL : RHINO HANDMADEANNÉE : 2001
    13:08
    André Previn

    Main title

    LABEL : RYKOANNÉE : 1960
    13:11
    André Previn

    Main title

    LABEL : KRITZERLANDANNÉE : 1962
    13:15
    Elmer Bernstein

    Some came running : Ginny

    Elmer BernsteinLABEL : CNR MUSIC
    13:20
    André Previn

    Les quatre cavaliers de l'apocalypse : Love theme

    André PrévinLABEL : MGMANNÉE : 1962
    13:22
    André Previn

    Argument

    André Prévin, Vincente MinnelliLABEL : TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX
    13:28
    André Previn

    Togetherness

    LABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2012
    13:32
    Johnny Mandel

    I want to live ! ( je veux vivre) : Main title

    LABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2012
    13:34
    Andre Previn

    Roxanne at ariel's

    Bof : The Subterraneans / Cd 4 / Jazz On Film : Beat Square & CoolLABEL : MOOCHIN ABOUTANNÉE : 2012
    13:38
    André Previn

    La mort frappe trois fois : Forgery

    LABEL : RhinoANNÉE : 1963
    13:42
    André Previn

    Main title

    LABEL : WARNER BROSANNÉE : 2009
    13:45

    You're gonna hear from me

    Scott WalkerLABEL : FONTANAANNÉE : 1967
    13:49
    André Previn

    La grande combine : The bad guys

    LABEL : CLASSIC MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
