Ciné Tempo
Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 28 novembre 2020
58 min

1960, année magique (2/2)

Deuxième partie de notre voyage dans la mythique année 1960 avec en vedette italienne, L’Avventura de Michelangelo Antonioni et la musique entêtante de Giovanni Fusco.

1960, année magique (2/2)
Gabriele Ferzetti et Lea Massari dans 'L'Avventura' de Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960, © Getty

Une émission en partenariat avec la revue mensuelle POSITIF...

Couverture de la revue "Positif" (novembre 2020)
Couverture de la revue "Positif" (novembre 2020)
La Discothèque idéale de France Musique. Ouvrage dirigé par Lionel Esparza
La Discothèque idéale de France Musique. Ouvrage dirigé par Lionel Esparza, © Radio France / Editions Radio France / Gründ
La programmation musicale :
  • 13h00
    Titoli
    Giovanni Fuscocompositeur

    Titoli

    Album Bof / L'avventura / Deserto rosso / L'eclisse Label Cam (74321 13056 2) Année 1992
  • 13h04
    Valzer
    Giovanni Fuscocompositeur

    Valzer

    Album Bof / L'avventura / Deserto rosso / L'eclisse Label Cam (74321 13056 2) Année 1992
  • 13h07
    Sequence 9
    Piero Piccionicompositeur

    Sequence 9

    Album Bof / Adua e le compagne Label Cinevox Records (CD MDF 359) Année 1999
  • 13h11
    La dolce vita
    Nino Rotacompositeur

    La dolce vita

    Carlo Savina : chef d'orchestre
    Album BOF / La dolce vita Label Cam (74321 10801 2) Année 1991
  • 13h18
    Rocco et ses frères : Milano e Nadia - ELIO MAURO
    Rota Ninocompositeur, Rota Nino

    Rocco et ses frères : Milano e Nadia

    Elio Mauro : Voix
    Album BOF / Rocco et ses frères Label Milan (3997462) Année 2015
  • 13h22
    Via veneto
    Nino Rotacompositeur

    Plein soleil : Via veneto

    Album BOF / Plein soleil Label Emre (983 260 0) Année 1960
  • 13h31
    Theme of exodus
    Ernest Goldcompositeur

    Theme of exodus

    Album Bof / Exodus Label Cbs (4502342) Année 1960
  • 13h34
    Spartacus (love theme) - BILL EVANS
    Bill EvansPiano

    Spartacus (love theme)

    Album The complete Bill Evans on Verve / Disc 16 / 69-70 Label Verve (527969-2)
  • 13h40
    Overture - MARTY ROBBINS
    Dimitri Tiomkincompositeur

    Overture

    Paul Francis Webster : compositeur, Marty Robbins
    Album The Alamo Label Colombia (CK 66138) Année 1995
  • 13h43
    Main title - extrait de la BO d'Elmer Gantry, 1960
    André Previncompositeur

    Main title

    Album Bof / Elmer Gantry Label Ryko (RCD 10732) Année 1960
  • 13h46
    Psycho : Psycho suite - HERRMANN BERNARD
    Herrmann Bernard

    Psycho : Psycho suite

    Bernard Herrmann : compositeur
    Album Music from Alfred Hitchcock movies Label Sinetone Amr Année 2015
  • 13h54
    L'île nue
    Hikaru Hayashicompositeur

    L'île nue

    Album L'île nue (film) Label Barclay (70 420) Année 1960
L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
émission précédente
1960, année magique (1/2)
samedi 21 novembre 2020 1960, année magique (1/2)