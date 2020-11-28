Magazine
Ciné Tempo
Par Thierry Jousse
le samedi à 13hMusiques de films
Samedi 28 novembre 2020
1960, année magique (2/2)
Deuxième partie de notre voyage dans la mythique année 1960 avec en vedette italienne, L’Avventura de Michelangelo Antonioni et la musique entêtante de Giovanni Fusco.
La programmation musicale :
- 13h00Giovanni Fuscocompositeur
TitoliAlbum Bof / L'avventura / Deserto rosso / L'eclisse Label Cam (74321 13056 2) Année 1992
- 13h04Giovanni Fuscocompositeur
ValzerAlbum Bof / L'avventura / Deserto rosso / L'eclisse Label Cam (74321 13056 2) Année 1992
- 13h07Piero Piccionicompositeur
Sequence 9Album Bof / Adua e le compagne Label Cinevox Records (CD MDF 359) Année 1999
- 13h11Nino Rotacompositeur
La dolce vitaCarlo Savina : chef d'orchestreAlbum BOF / La dolce vita Label Cam (74321 10801 2) Année 1991
- 13h18Rota Ninocompositeur, Rota Nino
Rocco et ses frères : Milano e NadiaElio Mauro : VoixAlbum BOF / Rocco et ses frères Label Milan (3997462) Année 2015
- 13h22Nino Rotacompositeur
Plein soleil : Via venetoAlbum BOF / Plein soleil Label Emre (983 260 0) Année 1960
- 13h31Ernest Goldcompositeur
Theme of exodusAlbum Bof / Exodus Label Cbs (4502342) Année 1960
- 13h34Bill EvansPiano
Spartacus (love theme)Album The complete Bill Evans on Verve / Disc 16 / 69-70 Label Verve (527969-2)
- 13h40Dimitri Tiomkincompositeur
OverturePaul Francis Webster : compositeur, Marty RobbinsAlbum The Alamo Label Colombia (CK 66138) Année 1995
- 13h43André Previncompositeur
Main titleAlbum Bof / Elmer Gantry Label Ryko (RCD 10732) Année 1960
- 13h46Herrmann Bernard
Psycho : Psycho suiteBernard Herrmann : compositeurAlbum Music from Alfred Hitchcock movies Label Sinetone Amr Année 2015
- 13h54Hikaru Hayashicompositeur
L'île nueAlbum L'île nue (film) Label Barclay (70 420) Année 1960
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Thomas JostRéalisation
- Dorothée GollCollaboration