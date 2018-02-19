Chambre classique
Chambre classique
Par Jean-Baptiste Urbain
le dimanche de 12h à 14hMusique classique
Dimanche 18 mars 2018
1h 58mn

De bon choeur ; Pierre Génisson et Natacha Kudritskaya jouent Brahms et Berg (en public au Studio 106)

Pierre Génisson © Denis Gliksman ; Natacha Kudritskaya © Sandrine Expilly

Prélude à l'après-midi : De bon choeur

Johannes Brahms
4 Gesänge op. 17 pour chœur de femmes, deux cors et harpe
I. Es tönt ein voller Harfenklang / II. Lied von Shakespeare / III. Der Gärtner / IV. Gesang aus Fingal
Audi Jugendchorakademie / Cors de l’Opéra de Munich / Antonia Schreiber, harpe / Kent Nagano, direction
Farao Classics

Franz Schubert
Psaume 23 : Gott ist mein Hirt D. 706 pour voix de femmes et harpe
Chœur Pygmalion / Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe / Raphaël Pichon, direction
Harmonia Mundi

Franz SchubertStändchen D. 920 pour mezzo-soprano, chœur mixte et piano
Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-soprano / Capella Bavariae / Wolfgang Sawallisch, piano et direction
EMI

Equinox © Voces8
Jonathan Dove
The Passing of the Year pour double choeur et piano (extraits) :
I. Invocation / II. The narrow bud opens her beauties to the sun / III. Answer July / V. Ah, sun flower ! / VI. Adieu ! Farewell, Earth’s bliss ! / VII. Ring out, wild bells
Voces8
VCM Records

Songs of Experience © Outhere
David Bowie / arrangement Philip Lawson
Life on Mars ?
Ensemble Perspectives / Geoffroy Heurard, direction
Outhere 

Concert

livre d'or Pierre Génisson / Natacha Kudritskaya
Pierre Génisson, clarinette   

Natacha Kudritskaya, piano

Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour clarinette et piano n° 1 en fa mineur op. 120 n° 1   I. Allegro appassionato   II. Andante un poco adagio   III. Allegretto grazioso   IV. Vivace

Alban Berg
Quatre Pièces pour clarinette et piano op. 5   I. Mässig   II. Sehr langsam   III. Sehr rasch   IV. Langsam

Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour clarinette et piano n° 2 en mi bémol majeur op. 120 n° 2   I. Allegro amabile   II. Allegro appassionato - Sostenuto   III. Andante con moto - Allegro

Enregistré le 26 février 2018 au Studio 106

L'équipe de l'émission :
