De bon choeur ; Pierre Génisson et Natacha Kudritskaya jouent Brahms et Berg (en public au Studio 106)
Prélude à l'après-midi : De bon choeur
Johannes Brahms
4 Gesänge op. 17 pour chœur de femmes, deux cors et harpe
I. Es tönt ein voller Harfenklang / II. Lied von Shakespeare / III. Der Gärtner / IV. Gesang aus Fingal
Audi Jugendchorakademie / Cors de l’Opéra de Munich / Antonia Schreiber, harpe / Kent Nagano, direction
Farao Classics
Franz Schubert
Psaume 23 : Gott ist mein Hirt D. 706 pour voix de femmes et harpe
Chœur Pygmalion / Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe / Raphaël Pichon, direction
Harmonia Mundi
Franz SchubertStändchen D. 920 pour mezzo-soprano, chœur mixte et piano
Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-soprano / Capella Bavariae / Wolfgang Sawallisch, piano et direction
EMI
Jonathan Dove
The Passing of the Year pour double choeur et piano (extraits) :
I. Invocation / II. The narrow bud opens her beauties to the sun / III. Answer July / V. Ah, sun flower ! / VI. Adieu ! Farewell, Earth’s bliss ! / VII. Ring out, wild bells
Voces8
VCM Records
David Bowie / arrangement Philip Lawson
Life on Mars ?
Ensemble Perspectives / Geoffroy Heurard, direction
Outhere
Concert
Pierre Génisson, clarinette
Natacha Kudritskaya, piano
Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour clarinette et piano n° 1 en fa mineur op. 120 n° 1 I. Allegro appassionato II. Andante un poco adagio III. Allegretto grazioso IV. Vivace
Alban Berg
Quatre Pièces pour clarinette et piano op. 5 I. Mässig II. Sehr langsam III. Sehr rasch IV. Langsam
Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour clarinette et piano n° 2 en mi bémol majeur op. 120 n° 2 I. Allegro amabile II. Allegro appassionato - Sostenuto III. Andante con moto - Allegro
Enregistré le 26 février 2018 au Studio 106
- Jean-Baptiste UrbainProduction
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration