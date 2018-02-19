De bon choeur ; Pierre Génisson et Natacha Kudritskaya jouent Brahms et Berg (en public au Studio 106)

Prélude à l'après-midi : De bon choeur

Johannes Brahms

4 Gesänge op. 17 pour chœur de femmes, deux cors et harpe

I. Es tönt ein voller Harfenklang / II. Lied von Shakespeare / III. Der Gärtner / IV. Gesang aus Fingal

Audi Jugendchorakademie / Cors de l’Opéra de Munich / Antonia Schreiber, harpe / Kent Nagano, direction

Farao Classics

Franz Schubert

Psaume 23 : Gott ist mein Hirt D. 706 pour voix de femmes et harpe

Chœur Pygmalion / Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe / Raphaël Pichon, direction

Harmonia Mundi

Franz SchubertStändchen D. 920 pour mezzo-soprano, chœur mixte et piano

Brigitte Fassbaender, mezzo-soprano / Capella Bavariae / Wolfgang Sawallisch, piano et direction

EMI

Jonathan Dove

The Passing of the Year pour double choeur et piano (extraits) :

I. Invocation / II. The narrow bud opens her beauties to the sun / III. Answer July / V. Ah, sun flower ! / VI. Adieu ! Farewell, Earth’s bliss ! / VII. Ring out, wild bells

Voces8

VCM Records

David Bowie / arrangement Philip Lawson

Life on Mars ?

Ensemble Perspectives / Geoffroy Heurard, direction

Outhere

Concert

Pierre Génisson, clarinette

Natacha Kudritskaya, piano

Johannes Brahms

Sonate pour clarinette et piano n° 1 en fa mineur op. 120 n° 1 I. Allegro appassionato II. Andante un poco adagio III. Allegretto grazioso IV. Vivace

Alban Berg

Quatre Pièces pour clarinette et piano op. 5 I. Mässig II. Sehr langsam III. Sehr rasch IV. Langsam

Johannes Brahms

Sonate pour clarinette et piano n° 2 en mi bémol majeur op. 120 n° 2 I. Allegro amabile II. Allegro appassionato - Sostenuto III. Andante con moto - Allegro

Enregistré le 26 février 2018 au Studio 106