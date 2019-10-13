Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
le dimanche à 14hMusique classique
Dimanche 13 octobre 2019
1h 58mn

Wilhelm Furtwängler (Deutsche Grammophon) - Carrefour de Lodéon

L'intégrale des enregistrements de Wilhelm Furtwängler pour Deutsche Grammophon et Decca est parue fin septembre. Quelques extraits ce 13 octobre 2019.

Wilhelm Furtwängler, chef d'orchestre, © Photo by Trude Fleischmann / Deutsche Grammophon Archive

Programmation musicale :

Ludwig van Beethoven,

8ème symphonie, opus 93 : 1er mouvement. Allegro vivace e con brio

7ème symphonie, op. 92 : 2ème mvt. Allegretto

(Berlin, 1953)

Carl Maria von Weber,

Ouverture d’Euryanthe, op. 81

(Paris, 1954)

Richard Wagner,

Tristan und Isolde : Isoldes Liebestod (La mort d’amour d’Isolde)

(Berlin, 1954)

Anton Bruckner,

7ème symphonie, en mi Majeur : 3ème mvt. Scherzo

(Alexandrie, 1951)

Robert Schumann,

Ouverture de Manfred, op. 115

(Berlin, 1949)

Franz Schubert,

9ème symphonie, « La Grande », D 944 : 4ème mvt. Allegro vivace

(Berlin, 1951)

Johannes Brahms,

3ème symphonie, op. 90 : 3ème mvt. Poco allegretto

(Berlin, 1954)

Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Wilhelm Furtwängler
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 7288 (34 CD + 1 DVD)
titre du coffret : Wilhelm Furtwängler – Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca

Cordes sensibles :

Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931),

Sonate opus posthume en la mineur, pour 2 violons : 3ème mouvement. Allegro vivo e con fuoco

Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953),

Sonate opus 56 en ut Majeur, pour 2 violons : 2ème mvt. Allegro – 3ème mvt. Andante - 4ème mvt. Presto

Raphaël Oleg, Frédéric Angleraux, violons
SCHWEIZER FONOGRAMM 7629999053816 (code-barres)
titre du CD : Double-Je – Prokofiev – Honegger – Ysaÿe – Sonates pour deux violons

L'équipe de l'émission :
