Wilhelm Furtwängler (Deutsche Grammophon) - Carrefour de Lodéon

L'intégrale des enregistrements de Wilhelm Furtwängler pour Deutsche Grammophon et Decca est parue fin septembre. Quelques extraits ce 13 octobre 2019.
Programmation musicale :
(Disques CD)
Ludwig van Beethoven,
8ème symphonie, opus 93 : 1er mouvement. Allegro vivace e con brio
7ème symphonie, op. 92 : 2ème mvt. Allegretto
(Berlin, 1953)
Carl Maria von Weber,
Ouverture d’Euryanthe, op. 81
(Paris, 1954)
Richard Wagner,
Tristan und Isolde : Isoldes Liebestod (La mort d’amour d’Isolde)
(Berlin, 1954)
Anton Bruckner,
7ème symphonie, en mi Majeur : 3ème mvt. Scherzo
(Alexandrie, 1951)
Robert Schumann,
Ouverture de Manfred, op. 115
(Berlin, 1949)
Franz Schubert,
9ème symphonie, « La Grande », D 944 : 4ème mvt. Allegro vivace
(Berlin, 1951)
Johannes Brahms,
3ème symphonie, op. 90 : 3ème mvt. Poco allegretto
(Berlin, 1954)
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Wilhelm Furtwängler
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 7288 (34 CD + 1 DVD)
titre du coffret : Wilhelm Furtwängler – Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca
Cordes sensibles :
Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931),
Sonate opus posthume en la mineur, pour 2 violons : 3ème mouvement. Allegro vivo e con fuoco
Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953),
Sonate opus 56 en ut Majeur, pour 2 violons : 2ème mvt. Allegro – 3ème mvt. Andante - 4ème mvt. Presto
Raphaël Oleg, Frédéric Angleraux, violons
SCHWEIZER FONOGRAMM 7629999053816 (code-barres)
titre du CD : Double-Je – Prokofiev – Honegger – Ysaÿe – Sonates pour deux violons
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration