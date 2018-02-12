Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Jeudi 8 mars 2018
1h 58mn

Vive les femmes! - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 08 mars 2018

Quelques compositrices, et Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto et chef d'orchestre

Vive les femmes! - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 08 mars 2018
"La jeune musicienne" par Michel Garnier (1788. Détail), © DP / via Wikimedia Commons

programmation musicale : 

Louise Farrenc (1804-1875),

3ème symphonie, en sol mineur opus 36 : Finale – Allegro

2ème symphonie, en ré Majeur opus 35 : 4ème mouvement. Andante – Allegro

Orchestre de Bretagne
direction : Stefan Sanderling
PIERRE VERANY PV 700030 (2 CD)

Nonette pour cordes et vents en mi bémol Majeur opus 38 :  3ème mvt. Scherzo, 4ème mvt. Adagio – Allegro

Philippe Bernold, flûte – François Leleux, hautbois – Romain Guyot, clarinette – André Cazalet, cor – Gilbert Audin, basson – Guillaume Sutre, violon – Miguel Da Silva, alto – François Salque, violoncelle – Vincent Pasquier, contrebasse

Etudes dans tous les tons opus 26 :      Etude en mi bémol Majeur n°17 opus 26      Etude en ré bémol Majeur n°18 op 26

Jean-Frédéric Neuburger, piano

Trio pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano : Finale (Allegro)

Brigitte Engerer, piano
Romain Guyot, clarinette
François Salque, violoncelle

NAÏVE  V 5033

Alice Mary Smith (1839-1884),

Symphonie en la mineur : 1er mvt. Allegro

London Mozart Players
direction : Howard Shelley
CHANDOS CHAN 10283

Georg Friedrich Haendel / orchestration Orfeo 55,

Alcina HWV 34 :  « Ah, mio cor, schernito sei ! » (« Ah, mon cœur, tu es bafoué ! »)

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto et direction
Orfeo 55

Alessandro Parisotti (1853-1913),

Arie antiche, Livre 1 : Se tu m’ami (Si tu m’aimes)

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Miguel Rincon, théorbe
Patrick Langot, violoncelle

Jean-Paul Egide Martini (1741-1816) / orchestration Laurent Courbier et Camille Delaforge,

Plaisir d’amour (la Romance du chevrier)

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto et direction
Orfeo 55

Giulio Caccini (1551-1618),

La Nuove Musiche : VIII. Amarilli, mia bella…

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Marie-Domitille Murez, harpe

Andrea Falconieri (ca 1585/6-1656) / orchestration Johan Tufvesson,

Il Primo Libro di Canzone, Sinfonie, Fantasie : XV. Passacaille

Orfeo 55
direction : Nathalie Stutzmann

ERATO – WARNER CLASSICS 0190295765293
titre du CD : Quella Fiamma

Rita Strohl,

Titus et Bérénice, Grande Sonate Dramatique (1892) :  4ème mvt. Allegro molto movimento, « Le terrible moment approche »

Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
David Kadouch, piano
ERATO – WARNER CLASSICS 0190295740627 (2 CD)

Frida Kern (1891-1988),

1ère Danse espagnole opus 24, pour basson et harpe

Luc Loubry, basson
Rachel Talitman, harpe
HARP ET CIOMPANY CD 5050 08

Francesca Caccini (1587-1641),

« Chi è costei ? » (« Qui est celle qui vient »)

Maria Cristina Kiehr
Concerto Soave
direction : Jean-Marc Aymes
AMBRONAY AMY 025

Lou Koster (1889-1973),

Suite de Valses (1920) : Heideland (Pays de Landes)

Orchestre Estro Armonico Luxembourg
direction : Jonathan Kaell
NAXOS 8.573330

Clara Schumann,

3 Romances opus 22 pour violon et piano :

Opus 22 n°1 en ré bémol Majeur. Andante molto   Op 22 n°2 en sol mineur. Allegretto (Doux)   Op 22 n°3 en si bémol Majeur. Vite et passionné

Lisa Batiashvili, violon
Alice Sara Ott, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 479 0086

