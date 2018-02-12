Vive les femmes! - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 08 mars 2018
Quelques compositrices, et Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto et chef d'orchestre
programmation musicale :
Louise Farrenc (1804-1875),
3ème symphonie, en sol mineur opus 36 : Finale – Allegro
2ème symphonie, en ré Majeur opus 35 : 4ème mouvement. Andante – Allegro
Orchestre de Bretagne
direction : Stefan Sanderling
PIERRE VERANY PV 700030 (2 CD)
Nonette pour cordes et vents en mi bémol Majeur opus 38 : 3ème mvt. Scherzo, 4ème mvt. Adagio – Allegro
Philippe Bernold, flûte – François Leleux, hautbois – Romain Guyot, clarinette – André Cazalet, cor – Gilbert Audin, basson – Guillaume Sutre, violon – Miguel Da Silva, alto – François Salque, violoncelle – Vincent Pasquier, contrebasse
Etudes dans tous les tons opus 26 : Etude en mi bémol Majeur n°17 opus 26 Etude en ré bémol Majeur n°18 op 26
Jean-Frédéric Neuburger, piano
Trio pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano : Finale (Allegro)
Brigitte Engerer, piano
Romain Guyot, clarinette
François Salque, violoncelle
NAÏVE V 5033
Alice Mary Smith (1839-1884),
Symphonie en la mineur : 1er mvt. Allegro
London Mozart Players
direction : Howard Shelley
CHANDOS CHAN 10283
Georg Friedrich Haendel / orchestration Orfeo 55,
Alcina HWV 34 : « Ah, mio cor, schernito sei ! » (« Ah, mon cœur, tu es bafoué ! »)
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto et direction
Orfeo 55
Alessandro Parisotti (1853-1913),
Arie antiche, Livre 1 : Se tu m’ami (Si tu m’aimes)
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Miguel Rincon, théorbe
Patrick Langot, violoncelle
Jean-Paul Egide Martini (1741-1816) / orchestration Laurent Courbier et Camille Delaforge,
Plaisir d’amour (la Romance du chevrier)
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto et direction
Orfeo 55
Giulio Caccini (1551-1618),
La Nuove Musiche : VIII. Amarilli, mia bella…
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Marie-Domitille Murez, harpe
Andrea Falconieri (ca 1585/6-1656) / orchestration Johan Tufvesson,
Il Primo Libro di Canzone, Sinfonie, Fantasie : XV. Passacaille
Orfeo 55
direction : Nathalie Stutzmann
ERATO – WARNER CLASSICS 0190295765293
titre du CD : Quella Fiamma
Rita Strohl,
Titus et Bérénice, Grande Sonate Dramatique (1892) : 4ème mvt. Allegro molto movimento, « Le terrible moment approche »
Edgar Moreau, violoncelle
David Kadouch, piano
ERATO – WARNER CLASSICS 0190295740627 (2 CD)
Frida Kern (1891-1988),
1ère Danse espagnole opus 24, pour basson et harpe
Luc Loubry, basson
Rachel Talitman, harpe
HARP ET CIOMPANY CD 5050 08
Francesca Caccini (1587-1641),
« Chi è costei ? » (« Qui est celle qui vient »)
Maria Cristina Kiehr
Concerto Soave
direction : Jean-Marc Aymes
AMBRONAY AMY 025
Lou Koster (1889-1973),
Suite de Valses (1920) : Heideland (Pays de Landes)
Orchestre Estro Armonico Luxembourg
direction : Jonathan Kaell
NAXOS 8.573330
Clara Schumann,
3 Romances opus 22 pour violon et piano :
Opus 22 n°1 en ré bémol Majeur. Andante molto Op 22 n°2 en sol mineur. Allegretto (Doux) Op 22 n°3 en si bémol Majeur. Vite et passionné
Lisa Batiashvili, violon
Alice Sara Ott, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 479 0086
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration