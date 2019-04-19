Solti V - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 19 avril 2019
Suite et fin des extraits du coffret de l'Intégrale Decca des enregistrements du grand chef hongrois Georg Solti
Programmation musicale
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie Fantastique : 4. Marche
Hector Berlioz
Les Francs-juges, Op. 3 : Ouverture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 4 en si bémol majeur, Op. 60 : 3. Allegro molto e vivace, 4. Allegro ma non troppo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 7 en la majeur, Op. 92 : 2. Allegretto
> Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Georg Solti
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n° 4 en sol majeur, Op. 58 : 2. Andante con moto, 3. Rondo
> Vladimir Ashkenazy, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Georg Solti
Johannes Brahms
Ouverture pour une fête académique
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n° 39 en mi bémol majeur, KV 543 : 3. Menuetto, Allegro
Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n° 9 en mi mineur, B. 178 op. 95 : 4. Allegro con fuoco
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie n° 4 en fa mineur, op. 36: 4. Finale : Allegro con Fuoco
Zoltán Kodály
Háry János : Intermezzo, Entrée de l' Empereur et de sa cour
