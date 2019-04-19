Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 19 avril 2019
1h 58mn

Solti V - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 19 avril 2019

Suite et fin des extraits du coffret de l'Intégrale Decca des enregistrements du grand chef hongrois Georg Solti

Solti V - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 19 avril 2019
Sir Georg Solti, © Getty / Hulton Deutsch coll.

Programmation musicale

Hector Berlioz
Symphonie Fantastique : 4. Marche

Hector Berlioz
Les Francs-juges, Op. 3 : Ouverture

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 4 en si bémol majeur, Op. 60 : 3. Allegro molto e vivace, 4. Allegro ma non troppo

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n° 7 en la majeur, Op. 92 : 2. Allegretto

> Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Georg Solti

Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto pour piano n° 4 en sol majeur, Op. 58 : 2. Andante con moto, 3. Rondo

> Vladimir Ashkenazy, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Georg Solti

Johannes Brahms
Ouverture pour une fête académique

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n° 39 en mi bémol majeur, KV 543 : 3. Menuetto, Allegro

Antonín Dvořák
Symphonie n° 9 en mi mineur, B. 178 op. 95 : 4. Allegro con fuoco

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Symphonie n° 4 en fa mineur, op. 36: 4. Finale : Allegro con Fuoco

Zoltán Kodály
Háry János : Intermezzo, Entrée de l' Empereur et de sa cour

  • SOLTI · CHICAGO The Complete Recordings
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 18 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Solti IV - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 18 avril 2019
émission suivante
lundi 22 avril 2019
1h 58mn
Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 22 avril 2019