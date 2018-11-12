Riccardo Chailly 1 - Carrefour de Lodéon - 03 décembre 2018
Lukas Geniusas dans Chopin, Tchaïkovski, Prokofiev & Desyantnikov mercredi, le 5 décembre 2018 à la Salle Gaveau. Le 1er CD de son intégrale Prokofiev pour piano paraît au même moment (Mirare). Et Riccardo Chailly, The Symphony Edition (Decca)
programmation musicale :
Frédéric Chopin,
>23ème et 24ème Etudes, opus 25 n°11 et n°12
Lukas Geniusas, piano
INSTITUT FREDERIC CHOPIN NIFCCD 604-605 (2 CD)
Johannes Brahms,
>1ère sonate pour piano, opus 1 : 3ème mouvement. Scherzo
Lukas Geniusas, piano
PIANO CLASSICS PCL 0075
Sergei Prokofiev,
>2ème sonate pour piano, opus 14 : 4ème mvt. Vivace
Lukas Geniusas, piano
MIRARE MIR 412
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>Ouverture d’Egmont, opus 84
>8ème symphonie : 1er mvt. Allegro vivace e con brio
Anton Bruckner,
>Ouverture en sol mineur
>Symphonie n°0 en ré mineur (1869, Edition Nowak) : Scherzo. Presto
Johannes Brahms,
>2ème symphonie, en ré Majeur : 3ème mvt. Allegretto grazioso – 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito
Gustav Mahler,
>1ère symphonie : 3ème mvt. Feierlich und gemessen, ohne zu schleppen
Johann Sebastian Bach / arr Gustav Mahler,
>2ème Suite (Ouverture) pour orchestra : Ouverture – Rondeau – Badinerie
DECCA 483 4266 (55 CD)
Johann Sebastian Bach,
>Das wohltemperierte Klavier (Le Clavier bien tempéré), Livre 1 : 8ème Prélude (en mi bémol mineur) et 8ème Fugue (en ré dièse mineur), BWV 853
>5ème Prélude et Fugue, en ré Majeur, BWV 850
Cédric Pescia, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 38.1 (4 CD)
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration