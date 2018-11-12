Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Lundi 3 décembre 2018
1h 58mn

Riccardo Chailly 1 - Carrefour de Lodéon - 03 décembre 2018

Lukas Geniusas dans Chopin, Tchaïkovski, Prokofiev & Desyantnikov mercredi, le 5 décembre 2018 à la Salle Gaveau. Le 1er CD de son intégrale Prokofiev pour piano paraît au même moment (Mirare). Et Riccardo Chailly, The Symphony Edition (Decca)

Riccardo Chailly : ses enregistrements symphoniques réunis en un coffret "The Symphony Edition" (Decca, 55 CD - novembre 2018), © photo by Gert Mothes / Decca

programmation musicale : 

Frédéric Chopin,

>23ème et 24ème Etudes, opus 25 n°11 et n°12

Lukas Geniusas, piano
INSTITUT FREDERIC CHOPIN  NIFCCD 604-605 (2 CD)

Johannes Brahms,

>1ère sonate pour piano, opus 1 : 3ème mouvement. Scherzo

Lukas Geniusas, piano
PIANO CLASSICS PCL 0075

Sergei Prokofiev,

>2ème sonate pour piano, opus 14 : 4ème mvt. Vivace

Lukas Geniusas, piano
MIRARE MIR 412

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>Ouverture d’Egmont, opus 84

>8ème symphonie : 1er mvt. Allegro vivace e con brio

Anton Bruckner,

>Ouverture en sol mineur

>Symphonie n°0 en ré mineur (1869, Edition Nowak) : Scherzo. Presto

Johannes Brahms,

>2ème symphonie, en ré Majeur : 3ème mvt. Allegretto grazioso – 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito

Gustav Mahler,

>1ère symphonie : 3ème mvt. Feierlich und gemessen, ohne zu schleppen

Johann Sebastian Bach / arr Gustav Mahler,

>2ème Suite (Ouverture) pour orchestra : Ouverture – Rondeau – Badinerie

DECCA 483 4266 (55 CD)

Johann Sebastian Bach,

>Das wohltemperierte Klavier (Le Clavier bien tempéré), Livre 1 : 8ème Prélude (en mi bémol mineur) et 8ème Fugue (en ré dièse mineur), BWV 853

>5ème Prélude et Fugue, en ré Majeur, BWV 850

Cédric Pescia, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 38.1 (4 CD)

L'équipe de l'émission :
