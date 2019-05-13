Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 13 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Paris / Mulhouse et Hommage à Louis Frémaux - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 13 mai 2019

Promenade aujourd'hui entre Paris et Mulhouse avec Elsa Grether, Alain Lefèvre, suivie d'un hommage à Louis Frémaux.

Paris / Mulhouse et Hommage à Louis Frémaux - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 13 mai 2019
L'hôtel de ville de Mulhouse, sur la place de la Réunion, © Getty / JARRY/TRIPELON

Programmation musicale

Claude Debussy
Arabesque n° 1

Claude Debussy
L'isle joyeuse

Maurice Ravel
Sonatine : 3. Animé

César Franck
Prélude, Choral et Fugue

► Alain Lefèvre (piano)- WARNER CLASSICS

Sergueï Prokofiev (Trans. Jascha Heifetz)
Roméo et Juliette : Masques

Sergueï Prokofiev
Sonate pour violon et piano n° 2 en ré majeur op. 94a : 4. Allegro con brio 

► Elsa Grether (violon), David Lively (piano) - FUGA LIBERA

Isaac Albeniz (trans. Xavier Turull)
Suite española : 4. Asturias - Leyenda

► Elsa Grether (violon) - OUTHERE MUSIC

Georges Bizet
Symphonie en ut : 4. Finale : Allegro Vivace

Jacques Offenbach
Orphée aux Enfers : ouverture

Hector Berlioz
Les Troyens : Chasse royale et orage

Hector Berlioz
Les Troyens : Marche Troyenne

Hector Berlioz
La Damnation de Faust : Marche hongroise, Danse des Sylphes

► City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, dir. Louis Frémaux - WARNER CLASSICS

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 10 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Roulez Jeunesse ! Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 10 mai 2019
émission suivante
mardi 14 mai 2019
1h 58mn
Jean-Pierre Wallez invité du Carrefour de Lodéon - mardi 14 mai 2019