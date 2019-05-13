Paris / Mulhouse et Hommage à Louis Frémaux - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 13 mai 2019
Promenade aujourd'hui entre Paris et Mulhouse avec Elsa Grether, Alain Lefèvre, suivie d'un hommage à Louis Frémaux.
Programmation musicale
Claude Debussy
Arabesque n° 1
Claude Debussy
L'isle joyeuse
Maurice Ravel
Sonatine : 3. Animé
César Franck
Prélude, Choral et Fugue
► Alain Lefèvre (piano)- WARNER CLASSICS
Sergueï Prokofiev (Trans. Jascha Heifetz)
Roméo et Juliette : Masques
Sergueï Prokofiev
Sonate pour violon et piano n° 2 en ré majeur op. 94a : 4. Allegro con brio
► Elsa Grether (violon), David Lively (piano) - FUGA LIBERA
Isaac Albeniz (trans. Xavier Turull)
Suite española : 4. Asturias - Leyenda
► Elsa Grether (violon) - OUTHERE MUSIC
Georges Bizet
Symphonie en ut : 4. Finale : Allegro Vivace
Jacques Offenbach
Orphée aux Enfers : ouverture
Hector Berlioz
Les Troyens : Chasse royale et orage
Hector Berlioz
Les Troyens : Marche Troyenne
Hector Berlioz
La Damnation de Faust : Marche hongroise, Danse des Sylphes
► City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, dir. Louis Frémaux - WARNER CLASSICS
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration