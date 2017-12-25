Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne I/II - Carrefour de Lodéon
Rendez-vous ce 15 janvier 2018 avec le Wiener Philharmoniker : de Mozart à Weber, sous la direction de Leonard Bernstein, Claudio Abbado, Christoph von Dohnanyi, Sir Georg Solti, Zubin Mehta et Horst Stein (Decca)
programmation musicale :
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
- 36ème symphonie, « Linz », en do Majeur, KV 425 (catalogue Koechel) : 4ème mouvement – Finale – Presto
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
- 15ème concerto pour piano, en si bémol Maj, KV 450 : 3ème mvt – Allegro
Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Wiener Philharmoniker
DECCA 0028947867562 (65 CD)
titre du coffret : Decca – Vienna Philharmonic – The Orchestral Edition
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
- 8ème symphonie, en fa Maj, opus 93 : 1er mvt – Allegro vivace e con brio
Anton Bruckner,
- 1ère symphonie, en do mineur : 3ème mvt – Scherzo
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Claudio Abbado
Ludwig Van Beethoven / arrgt Gustav Mahler,
- 11ème Quatuor, en fa mineur : 3ème mvt – Allegro assai vivace ma serioso. 4ème mvt – Largo espressivo. Allegretto agitato
Johannes Brahms / arrgt Arnold Schoenberg,
- 1er Quatuor avec piano, op 25 : 4ème mvt – Rondo alla Zingarese
Félix Mendelssohn,
- 3ème symphonie, “Ecossaise” : 4ème mvt – Allegro vivacissimo
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Christoph von Dohnanyi
Robert Schumann,
- 2ème symphonie : 3ème mvt – Adagio espressivo. 4ème mvt – Allegro molto vivace
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Georg Solti
Johannes Brahms,
- Ouverture tragique, op 81
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Zubin Mehta
Carl Maria von Weber,
- Invitation à la valse
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Horst Stein
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration