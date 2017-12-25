Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Lundi 15 janvier 2018
1h 58mn

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne I/II - Carrefour de Lodéon

Rendez-vous ce 15 janvier 2018 avec le Wiener Philharmoniker : de Mozart à Weber, sous la direction de Leonard Bernstein, Claudio Abbado, Christoph von Dohnanyi, Sir Georg Solti, Zubin Mehta et Horst Stein (Decca)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne par Ferdinand Schmutz, en 1926 (détail), © Deutsche Grammophon / Archives Historiques du Wiener Philharmoniker

programmation musicale :

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

  • 36ème symphonie, « Linz », en do Majeur, KV 425 (catalogue Koechel) : 4ème mouvement – Finale – Presto

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein

  • 15ème concerto pour piano, en si bémol Maj, KV 450 : 3ème mvt – Allegro

Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Wiener Philharmoniker

DECCA 0028947867562 (65 CD)
titre du coffret : Decca – Vienna Philharmonic – The Orchestral Edition

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

  • 8ème symphonie, en fa Maj, opus 93 : 1er mvt – Allegro vivace e con brio

Anton Bruckner,

  • 1ère symphonie, en do mineur : 3ème mvt – Scherzo

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Claudio Abbado

Ludwig Van Beethoven / arrgt Gustav Mahler,

  • 11ème Quatuor, en fa mineur : 3ème mvt – Allegro assai vivace ma serioso. 4ème mvt – Largo espressivo. Allegretto agitato

Johannes Brahms / arrgt Arnold Schoenberg,

  • 1er Quatuor avec piano, op 25 : 4ème mvt – Rondo alla Zingarese

Félix Mendelssohn,

  • 3ème symphonie, “Ecossaise” : 4ème mvt – Allegro vivacissimo

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Christoph von Dohnanyi

Robert Schumann,

  • 2ème symphonie : 3ème mvt – Adagio espressivo. 4ème mvt – Allegro molto vivace

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Sir Georg Solti

Johannes Brahms,

  • Ouverture tragique, op 81

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Zubin Mehta

Carl Maria von Weber,

  • Invitation à la valse

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Horst Stein

