Nouveautés discographiques - Carrefour de Lodéon - 24 septembre 2018
Que du beau monde pour servir Suppé, Beethoven, Rameau, Mendelssohn, Saint-Saëns et R. Strauss
Programmation musicale :
Franz von Suppé (1819-1895),
>Ouverture de Cavalerie légère
>Ouverture de Un Matin, un midi, un soir à Vienne
Münchner Rundfunkorchester
direction : Ivan Repusic
BR KLASSIK 900326
titre du CD : Franz von Suppé - Ouvertüren
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>Trio avec piano n°4, en si bémol Majeur – pour piano, clarinette et violoncelle, opus 11 : 1er mouvement – Allegro con brio
>Trio avec piano n°8, en mi bémol Majeur – pour piano, clarinette et violoncelle, opus 38 : 6ème mvt – Andante con moto, alla marcia. Presto
Eric Le Sage, piano
Paul Meyer, clarinette
Claudio Bohorquez, violoncelle
ALPHA ALPHA 405
titre du CD : Beethoven – Trios for Piano, Clarinet & Cello
Jean-Philippe Rameau,
>Suite des Boréades, tragédie en musique, Paris 1763 : Ouverture. Rondeau vif. Gavotte vive. Gavotte II. Contredanse en rondeau
Orchestre du XVIIIème Siècle
direction : Frans Brüggen
GLOSSA GCD 921125 (4 CD)
titre du coffret : Rameau – Orchestral Suites – The Complete Philips & Glossa Recordings
>1er Livre de Pièces de clavecin, recueil de 8 pièces de danse en la pour clavecin : Prélude. Allemande I et II. Courante. Gigue
Marcelle Meyer, piano
ERATO 0825646257997
titre du CD : Rameau - Meyer
Félix Mendelssohn,
>1er quatuor, en mi bémol Majeur, opus 12 : 4ème mvt – Molto allegro e vivace
>6ème quatuor, en fa mineur, opus 80 : 1er mvt – Allegro vivace assai
Doric String Quartet, quatuor à cordes : Alex Redington, Jonathan Stone, violons – Hélène Clément, alto – John Myerscough, violoncelle
CHANDOS CHAN 20122(2)
titre du double CD : Mendelssohn String Quartets
Camille Saint-Saëns,
>1er concerto pour piano, en ré Majeur : 3ème mvt – Allegro con fuoco
>4ème concerto pour piano, en ut mineur : Allegro vivace. Andante Allegro
Louis Lortie, piano
BBC Philharmonic
direction : Edward Gardner
CHANDOS CHAN 20031
Titre du CD : Piano Concertos Nos 1, 2, and 4
Richard Strauss,
>Sonate pour violon et piano en mi bémol Majeur : 1er mvt – Allegro ma non troppo
Richard Strauss / arr Jascha Heifetz,
>Auf stillem Waldespfad (Sur un tranquille chemin forestier), opus 9 n°1
Augustin Dumay, violon
Louis Lortie, piano
ONYX ONYX 4096
titre du CD : Franck & Strauss, Violin Sonatas
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration