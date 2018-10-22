Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 12 novembre 2018
1h 58mn

Nemanja Radulovic invité au Carrefour de Lodéon - 12 novembre 2018

Avec le concerto pour violon de Khatchatourian & Schéhérazade de Rimski-Korsakov, son nouveau disque titré "Baïka" (Conte) nous invite à embarquer pour l'Orient (DG). Son prochain concert en France : jeudi 13 décembre 2018, Théâtre des Champs-Elysées

Nemanja Radulovic invité au Carrefour de Lodéon - 12 novembre 2018
Nemanja Radulovic, violoniste : Baïka réunit Shéhérazade de Rimski-Korsakov (arr. cordes Sedlar) & le concerto de Khatchatourian (Deutsche Grammophon). Ce concerto à Paris le 13 décembre 2018, © photo by Lukas Rotter / DG

programmation musicale : 

Nilkolai Rimski-Korsakov / arr Aleksandar Sedlar / Nemanja Radulovic adaptation cadences et solos violon,

Schéhérazade, opus 35 : I. La mer et le bateau de Sinbad / III. Le jeune prince et la jeune princesse / IV. Fête à Bagdad – La mer – Naufrage du vaisseau sur un rocher surmonté d’un cavalier en bronze – Epilogue

Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Double Sens
Stéphanie Fontanarosa, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

Concerto pour violon : 1er mouvement. Allegro moderato (extrait)

Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique Borusan d'Istamboul
direction : Sascha Goetzel

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski / arr Yvan Cassar,

Variations sur un thème rococo : Variation VI. Andante – Variation VII. Allegro vivo

Nemanja Radulovic, alto
Double Sens
Stéphanie Fontanarosa, piano

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 481 065 5

Fritz Kreisler / d’après Gaetano Pugnani / arr Marc-Olivier Dupin,

Praeludium et Allegro sur un theme de Pugnani

Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Les Trilles du Diable
DECCA 480 2797

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

5ème sonate pour violon et piano, « Le Printemps », opus 24 : Rondo

7ème sonate, en ut mineur, opus 30 n°2 : Finale. Allegro

DECCA 476 4093

Niccolo Paganini,

1er concerto pour violon : 3ème mvt – Rondo. Allegro spirituoso (extrait)

Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre Symphonique National de la RAÏ
direction : Eiji Oue

24ème Caprice

Nemanja Radulovic, violon

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 481 065 5

Aram Khatchatourian,

Trio pour clarinette, violon et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegro

Andreas Ottensamer, clarinette
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Laure Favre-Kahn, piano

Aleksandar Sedlar,

Savcho 3 – Turkey

Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Double Sens
Aleksandar Sedlar, percussion

Aram Khatchatourian,

Concerto pour violon : 3ème mvt. Allegro vivace

Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique Borusan d'Istamboul
direction : Sascha Goetzel 

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Jacques Offenbach,

Barcarolle des Contes d’Hoffmann

Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Orchestre National de Lille
direction : Alexandre Bloch
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 7520

François Couperin,

L’Embarquement pour Cythère : Air (Noblement) – Grande ritournelle – « Dans l’île de Cythère » - Air tendre

Capriccio Stravagante Orchestra
direction : Skip Sempé
ASTREE NAÏVE E 8820

3ème Livre de pièces de clavecin, 14ème ordre : Le Rossignol en amour - La Linote éfarouchée

Olivier Baumont, clavecin
MUSIFRANCE 4509-92859-2 (2 CD)

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 9 novembre 2018
1h 58mn
Vers l'Armistice - Carrefour de Lodéon - 09 novembre 2018
émission suivante
mardi 13 novembre 2018
1h 58mn
Gioachino Rossini - Carrefour de Lodéon - 13 novembre 2018