Nemanja Radulovic invité au Carrefour de Lodéon - 12 novembre 2018
Avec le concerto pour violon de Khatchatourian & Schéhérazade de Rimski-Korsakov, son nouveau disque titré "Baïka" (Conte) nous invite à embarquer pour l'Orient (DG). Son prochain concert en France : jeudi 13 décembre 2018, Théâtre des Champs-Elysées
programmation musicale :
Nilkolai Rimski-Korsakov / arr Aleksandar Sedlar / Nemanja Radulovic adaptation cadences et solos violon,
Schéhérazade, opus 35 : I. La mer et le bateau de Sinbad / III. Le jeune prince et la jeune princesse / IV. Fête à Bagdad – La mer – Naufrage du vaisseau sur un rocher surmonté d’un cavalier en bronze – Epilogue
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Double Sens
Stéphanie Fontanarosa, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
Concerto pour violon : 1er mouvement. Allegro moderato (extrait)
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique Borusan d'Istamboul
direction : Sascha Goetzel
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski / arr Yvan Cassar,
Variations sur un thème rococo : Variation VI. Andante – Variation VII. Allegro vivo
Nemanja Radulovic, alto
Double Sens
Stéphanie Fontanarosa, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 481 065 5
Fritz Kreisler / d’après Gaetano Pugnani / arr Marc-Olivier Dupin,
Praeludium et Allegro sur un theme de Pugnani
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Les Trilles du Diable
DECCA 480 2797
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
5ème sonate pour violon et piano, « Le Printemps », opus 24 : Rondo
7ème sonate, en ut mineur, opus 30 n°2 : Finale. Allegro
DECCA 476 4093
Niccolo Paganini,
1er concerto pour violon : 3ème mvt – Rondo. Allegro spirituoso (extrait)
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre Symphonique National de la RAÏ
direction : Eiji Oue
24ème Caprice
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 481 065 5
Aram Khatchatourian,
Trio pour clarinette, violon et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegro
Andreas Ottensamer, clarinette
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Laure Favre-Kahn, piano
Aleksandar Sedlar,
Savcho 3 – Turkey
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Double Sens
Aleksandar Sedlar, percussion
Aram Khatchatourian,
Concerto pour violon : 3ème mvt. Allegro vivace
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre Philharmonique Borusan d'Istamboul
direction : Sascha Goetzel
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
Jacques Offenbach,
Barcarolle des Contes d’Hoffmann
Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Camille Thomas, violoncelle
Orchestre National de Lille
direction : Alexandre Bloch
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 7520
François Couperin,
L’Embarquement pour Cythère : Air (Noblement) – Grande ritournelle – « Dans l’île de Cythère » - Air tendre
Capriccio Stravagante Orchestra
direction : Skip Sempé
ASTREE NAÏVE E 8820
3ème Livre de pièces de clavecin, 14ème ordre : Le Rossignol en amour - La Linote éfarouchée
Olivier Baumont, clavecin
MUSIFRANCE 4509-92859-2 (2 CD)
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration