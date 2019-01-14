Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Lundi 14 janvier 2019
1h 58mn

Neeme Järvi à Göteborg - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 14 janvier 2019

Musiciens scandinaves, de Nielsen à Sibelius (Deutsche Grammophon)

Neeme Järvi à Göteborg - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 14 janvier 2019
Musique scandinave par Neeme Järvi et l'Orchestre Symphonique de Göteborg (coffret Deutsche Grammophon, collection Conductors and Orchestras), © photo by Susesch Bayat / DG

programmation musicale : 

Carl Nielsen,

Maskarade : Ouverture

Edvard Grieg,

2 Mélodies élégiaques opus 34 : Dernier printemps, op. 34 n°2

Johan Halvorsen,

Bojarernes Indtogsmarsch(Marche d’entrée des Boyards)

Jean Sibelius,

Kuolema (La Mort) : Valse triste

Hugo Alfvén (1872-1960),

1ère Rapsodie suédoise, « Midsommarvaka » (« Veillée au milieu de l’été »)

Hans Christian Lumbye,

Kjobenhavns Jernbane-Dampgalop (Galop du train à vapeur de Copenhage)

Einojuhani Rautavaara,

Cantus Arcticus, Concerto pour oiseaux et orchestre : 1er mouvement. The bog (La tourbière)

Franz Berwald (1796-1868),

3ème symphonie, « Singulière » : 3ème mvt. Finale : Presto

4ème symphonie, en mi bémol Majeur : 2ème mvt. Adagio – 3ème mvt. Scherzo. Allegro molto

Göteborgs Symfoniker
direction : Neeme Järvi

Edvard Grieg – pour la pièce d’Henrik Ibsen, 

Peer Gynt, Musique de scène :
Au mariage – Lamentation d’Ingrid
La mort d’Ase – Au matin
La chanson de Solveig *

Barbara Bonney, mezzo-soprano *
Göteborgs Symfoniker
direction : Neeme Järvi

Jean Sibelius,

Finlandia

Andante Festivo

Kung Kristian II (Le Roi Christian II), Suite : 3. Musette

Göteborgs Symfoniker
direction : Neeme Järvi

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5490 (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Järvi – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra
collection Conductors and Orchestras

