Neeme Järvi à Göteborg - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 14 janvier 2019
Musiciens scandinaves, de Nielsen à Sibelius (Deutsche Grammophon)
programmation musicale :
Carl Nielsen,
Maskarade : Ouverture
Edvard Grieg,
2 Mélodies élégiaques opus 34 : Dernier printemps, op. 34 n°2
Johan Halvorsen,
Bojarernes Indtogsmarsch(Marche d’entrée des Boyards)
Jean Sibelius,
Kuolema (La Mort) : Valse triste
Hugo Alfvén (1872-1960),
1ère Rapsodie suédoise, « Midsommarvaka » (« Veillée au milieu de l’été »)
Hans Christian Lumbye,
Kjobenhavns Jernbane-Dampgalop (Galop du train à vapeur de Copenhage)
Einojuhani Rautavaara,
Cantus Arcticus, Concerto pour oiseaux et orchestre : 1er mouvement. The bog (La tourbière)
Franz Berwald (1796-1868),
3ème symphonie, « Singulière » : 3ème mvt. Finale : Presto
4ème symphonie, en mi bémol Majeur : 2ème mvt. Adagio – 3ème mvt. Scherzo. Allegro molto
Göteborgs Symfoniker
direction : Neeme Järvi
Edvard Grieg – pour la pièce d’Henrik Ibsen,
Peer Gynt, Musique de scène :
Au mariage – Lamentation d’Ingrid
La mort d’Ase – Au matin
La chanson de Solveig *
Barbara Bonney, mezzo-soprano *
Göteborgs Symfoniker
direction : Neeme Järvi
Jean Sibelius,
Finlandia
Andante Festivo
Kung Kristian II (Le Roi Christian II), Suite : 3. Musette
Göteborgs Symfoniker
direction : Neeme Järvi
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 483 5490 (8 CD)
titre du coffret : Järvi – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra
collection Conductors and Orchestras
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration