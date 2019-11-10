Mstislav Rostropovitch - Carrefour de Lodéon - 10 novembre 2019

Programmation musicale :

(Disques CD)

Johann Sebastian (Jean-Sébastien) Bach,

3ème Suite pour violoncelle seul, BWV 1009 : V. Bourrées 1 et 2

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

Sergei Prokofiev,

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano : 3ème mouvement. Allegro, ma non troppo

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

Sviatoslav Richter, piano

Création mondiale en présence du compositeur

Dmitri Chostakovitch,

1er concerto pour violoncelle : Cadenza – Allegro con moto

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

Orchestre Philharmonique de Moscou

direction : Gennadi Rozhdestvensky

WARNER CLASSICS 9029589230 (40 CD + 3 DVD)

titre du coffret : Mstislav Rostropovich Cellist of the Century – The Complete Warner Recordings

Dmitri Chostakovitch,

5ème symphonie : 4ème mvt. Allegro non troppo

National Symphony Orchestra

direction : Mstislav Rostropovitch

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

Capriccio italien, opus 45

Berliner Philharmoniker

direction : Mstislav Rostropovitch

Sergei Prokofiev,

Roméo et Juliette, 2ème Suite pour grand orchestre :

I. Les Montaigu et les Capulet. Andante – Allegro pesante – Moderato tranquillo – Allegro pesante

II. Juliette enfant. Vivace – Più tranquillo (quasi andantino) – Più animato – Più animato (Vivace I)

National Symphony Orchestra

direction : Mstislav Rostropovitch

Antonin Dvorak,

Concerto pour violoncelle en si mineur : 2ème mvt. Adagio ma non troppo

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

Berliner Philharmoniker

direction : Herbert von Karajan

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 6579 (8 CD)

titre du coffret : The Glory of Rostropovich – 80th Birthday Tribute

Cordes sensibles :

Heitor Villa-Lobos,

1ère des Bachianas Brasileiras : Preludio (Modinha)

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle et direction

Ensemble de violoncelles

Franz Schubert / transcription Jascha Heifetz / Mstislav Rostropovitch,

3ème Impromptu, en sol bémol Majeur

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

Alexander Dedyukhin, piano

Frédéric Chopin,

Introduction et Polonaise brillante pour violoncelle et piano, opus 3

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano opus 65 : Largo

Martha Argerich, piano

Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle

