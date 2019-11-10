Mstislav Rostropovitch - Carrefour de Lodéon - 10 novembre 2019
A l'occasion de l'anniversaire de la chute du mur de Berlin, il y a 30 ans, enregistrements de Mstislav Rostropovitch : Bach, Prokofiev, Chostakovitch, Tchaïkovski, Dvorak, Villa-Lobos, Schubert et Chopin
Programmation musicale :
Johann Sebastian (Jean-Sébastien) Bach,
3ème Suite pour violoncelle seul, BWV 1009 : V. Bourrées 1 et 2
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Sergei Prokofiev,
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano : 3ème mouvement. Allegro, ma non troppo
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Création mondiale en présence du compositeur
Dmitri Chostakovitch,
1er concerto pour violoncelle : Cadenza – Allegro con moto
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique de Moscou
direction : Gennadi Rozhdestvensky
WARNER CLASSICS 9029589230 (40 CD + 3 DVD)
titre du coffret : Mstislav Rostropovich Cellist of the Century – The Complete Warner Recordings
Dmitri Chostakovitch,
5ème symphonie : 4ème mvt. Allegro non troppo
National Symphony Orchestra
direction : Mstislav Rostropovitch
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
Capriccio italien, opus 45
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Mstislav Rostropovitch
Sergei Prokofiev,
Roméo et Juliette, 2ème Suite pour grand orchestre :
I. Les Montaigu et les Capulet. Andante – Allegro pesante – Moderato tranquillo – Allegro pesante
II. Juliette enfant. Vivace – Più tranquillo (quasi andantino) – Più animato – Più animato (Vivace I)
National Symphony Orchestra
direction : Mstislav Rostropovitch
Antonin Dvorak,
Concerto pour violoncelle en si mineur : 2ème mvt. Adagio ma non troppo
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Herbert von Karajan
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 6579 (8 CD)
titre du coffret : The Glory of Rostropovich – 80th Birthday Tribute
Cordes sensibles :
Heitor Villa-Lobos,
1ère des Bachianas Brasileiras : Preludio (Modinha)
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle et direction
Ensemble de violoncelles
Franz Schubert / transcription Jascha Heifetz / Mstislav Rostropovitch,
3ème Impromptu, en sol bémol Majeur
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
Alexander Dedyukhin, piano
WARNER CLASSICS 9029589230 (40 CD + 3 DVD)
titre du coffret : Mstislav Rostropovich Cellist of the Century – The Complete Warner Recordings
Frédéric Chopin,
Introduction et Polonaise brillante pour violoncelle et piano, opus 3
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano opus 65 : Largo
Martha Argerich, piano
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelle
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 6579 (8 CD)
titre du coffret : The Glory of Rostropovich – 80th Birthday Tribute
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration