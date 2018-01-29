Leonard Bernstein II/II - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 février 2018
D’Elgar à Falla sous la direction de Léonard Bernstein
Programmation musicale :
Edward Elgar,
1ère Marche de Pomp and Circumstance
Gustav Holst,
Les Planètes : Jupiter, celui qui apporte la joie de vivre
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Francis Poulenc,
Concerto pour 2 pianos : 1er mouvement – Allegro
Arthur Gold , Robert Fizdale, pianos
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Johann Strauss,
Vie d’artiste, Valse
Richard Wagner,
Tristan und Isolde : Prélude et mort d’Isolde
Claude Debussy,
Images pour orchestre : Ibéria : Par les rues et les chemins
Maurice Ravel,
Ma Mère l’Oye, 5 pièces enfantines : IV. Les entretiens de la Belle et de la Bête. V. Le jardin féerique
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Sergei Rachmaninov,
Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini
Gary Graffman, piano
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL
888430133020 (80 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein Edition – Concertos and Orchestral Works
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
9ème symphonie : Molto vivace
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
0289 4797 708 (5 CD + Blu Ray)
titre du coffret : Beethoven - Bernstein - 9 Symphonies
Manuel de Falla,
La Vie brève : Interlude et Danse
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL
888430133020 (80 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein Edition – Concertos and Orchestral Works
