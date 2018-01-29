Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 22 février 2018
1h 58mn

Leonard Bernstein II/II - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 février 2018

D’Elgar à Falla sous la direction de Léonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein II/II - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 février 2018
Leonard Bernstein, © Deutsche Grammophon - photo by Siegfried Lauterwasser

Programmation musicale :

Edward Elgar,

1ère Marche de Pomp and Circumstance

Gustav Holst,

Les Planètes : Jupiter, celui qui apporte la joie de vivre

New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Francis Poulenc,

Concerto pour 2 pianos : 1er mouvement – Allegro
Arthur Gold , Robert Fizdale, pianos
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Johann Strauss,

Vie d’artiste, Valse

Richard Wagner,

Tristan und Isolde : Prélude et mort d’Isolde

Claude Debussy,

Images pour orchestre : Ibéria : Par les rues et les chemins

Maurice Ravel,

Ma Mère l’Oye, 5 pièces enfantines : IV. Les entretiens de la Belle et de la Bête. V. Le jardin féerique

New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Sergei Rachmaninov,

Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini
Gary Graffman, piano
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein

SONY CLASSICAL
888430133020 (80 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein Edition – Concertos and Orchestral Works

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

9ème symphonie : Molto vivace
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
0289 4797 708 (5 CD + Blu Ray)
titre du coffret : Beethoven - Bernstein - 9 Symphonies

Manuel de Falla,

La Vie brève : Interlude et Danse
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL
888430133020 (80 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein Edition – Concertos and Orchestral Works

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 21 février 2018
1h 58mn
Leonard Bernstein I/II Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 21 février 2018
émission suivante
vendredi 23 février 2018
1h 58mn
25èmes Victoires Classiques - vendredi 23 février 2018