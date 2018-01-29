Leonard Bernstein II/II - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 février 2018

Programmation musicale :

Edward Elgar,

1ère Marche de Pomp and Circumstance

Gustav Holst,

Les Planètes : Jupiter, celui qui apporte la joie de vivre

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Francis Poulenc,

Concerto pour 2 pianos : 1er mouvement – Allegro

Arthur Gold , Robert Fizdale, pianos

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Johann Strauss,

Vie d’artiste, Valse

Richard Wagner,

Tristan und Isolde : Prélude et mort d’Isolde

Claude Debussy,

Images pour orchestre : Ibéria : Par les rues et les chemins

Maurice Ravel,

Ma Mère l’Oye, 5 pièces enfantines : IV. Les entretiens de la Belle et de la Bête. V. Le jardin féerique

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Sergei Rachmaninov,

Rapsodie sur un thème de Paganini

Gary Graffman, piano

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

SONY CLASSICAL

888430133020 (80 CD)

titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein Edition – Concertos and Orchestral Works

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

9ème symphonie : Molto vivace

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Leonard Bernstein

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

0289 4797 708 (5 CD + Blu Ray)

titre du coffret : Beethoven - Bernstein - 9 Symphonies

Manuel de Falla,

La Vie brève : Interlude et Danse

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

