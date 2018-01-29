Leonard Bernstein I/II Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 21 février 2018

Programmation musicale :

Hector Berlioz,

Le Carnaval romain, Ouverture caractéristique

Félix Mendelssohn,

Ouverture de Ruy Blas

Johannes Brahms,

2ème Sérénade pour petit orchestre : Allegro moderato. Scherzo

Ouverture pour une fête académique

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein,

2ème symphonie, « The Age of Anxiety » : Les 7 âges : Variations 8 à 14

Philippe Entremont, piano

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Samuel Barber,

Concerto pour violon et orchestre : 1er mouvement – Allegro

Isaac Stern, violon

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Igor Stravinsky,

Suite de Pulcinella : Sinfonia. Serenata. Scherzino. Allegro. Andantino. Tarantella

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Manuel de Falla,

L’Amour sorcier : Danse rituelle du feu pour éloigner les mauvais esprits. Scène. Chanson du feu follet. Pantomime. Danse du jeu de l’amour. Final - Les cloches

Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

SONY CLASSICAL

888430133020 (80 CD)

titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein Edition – Concertos and Orchestral Works

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

7ème symphonie : 4ème mvt – Allegro con brio

8ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Allegro vivace e con brio

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Leonard Bernstein

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

0289 4797 708 (5 CD + Blu Ray)

titre du coffret : Beethoven - Bernstein - 9 Symphonies

d’après Jacques Offenbach / Manuel Rosenthal,

La Gaîté parisienne : Cancan

New York Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

