Leonard Bernstein I/II Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du mercredi 21 février 2018
De Berlioz à Rosenthal sous la direction de Leonard Bernstein
Programmation musicale :
Hector Berlioz,
Le Carnaval romain, Ouverture caractéristique
Félix Mendelssohn,
Ouverture de Ruy Blas
Johannes Brahms,
2ème Sérénade pour petit orchestre : Allegro moderato. Scherzo
Ouverture pour une fête académique
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein,
2ème symphonie, « The Age of Anxiety » : Les 7 âges : Variations 8 à 14
Philippe Entremont, piano
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Samuel Barber,
Concerto pour violon et orchestre : 1er mouvement – Allegro
Isaac Stern, violon
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Igor Stravinsky,
Suite de Pulcinella : Sinfonia. Serenata. Scherzino. Allegro. Andantino. Tarantella
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Manuel de Falla,
L’Amour sorcier : Danse rituelle du feu pour éloigner les mauvais esprits. Scène. Chanson du feu follet. Pantomime. Danse du jeu de l’amour. Final - Les cloches
Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL
888430133020 (80 CD)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein Edition – Concertos and Orchestral Works
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
7ème symphonie : 4ème mvt – Allegro con brio
8ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Allegro vivace e con brio
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
0289 4797 708 (5 CD + Blu Ray)
titre du coffret : Beethoven - Bernstein - 9 Symphonies
France Musique est partenaire
d’après Jacques Offenbach / Manuel Rosenthal,
La Gaîté parisienne : Cancan
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration