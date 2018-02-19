Leonard Bernstein chez DG 4/5 Carrefour de Lodéon 15 mars 2018

programmation musicale :

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

Trio « Gassenhauer », pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano : 3ème mouvement. Thème et variations

Jean-Claude Vanden Eynden, piano

Michel Lethiec, clarinette

Arto Noras, violoncelle

LYRINX LYR

3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Adagio cantabile – Allegro vivace

Jérôme Pernoo, violoncelle

jérôme Ducros, piano

LIGIA DIGITAL LIDI 0302202-09

Antonin Dvorak,

11ème quatuor à cordes, opus 61 en do Majeur : 4ème mvt. Finale (Vivace)

Quatuor Talich, quatuor à cordes : Jan Talich, Roman Patocka, violons – Vladimir Bukac, alto – Petr Prause, violoncelle

LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 18

Johannes Brahms,

2ème symphonie : 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

41ème symphonie, « Jupiter » : 4ème mvt. Molto allegro

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein,

2ème symphonie, « The Age of Anxiety » : Le masque – Epilogue

Lukas Foss, piano

Israel Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 8418 (121 CD + 36 DVD vidéo + 1 blu-ray)

titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein - Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca

Choix de France Musique

Robert Schumann,

Intermezzi opus 4 : Allegro quasi maestoso en la Majeur, opus 4/1 – Presto a capriccio en mi mineur, op 4/2

Claire Désert, piano

MIRARE MIR 024

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

Exsultate, jubilate

Arleen Auger, soprano

Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

direction : Leonard Bernstein

César Franck,

Symphonie en ré mineur : 3ème mvt. Allegro non troppo

Orchestre National de France

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein,

Candide : Ouverture – Air de Cunégonde « Glitter and be gay » (« Brille et sois gaie »)

June Anderson, soprano

London Symphony Orchestra

direction : Leonard Bernstein

