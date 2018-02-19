Leonard Bernstein chez DG 4/5 Carrefour de Lodéon 15 mars 2018
Bernstein, chef et compositeur chez Deutsche Grammophon. Et Prades aux Champs-Elysées
programmation musicale :
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
Trio « Gassenhauer », pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano : 3ème mouvement. Thème et variations
Jean-Claude Vanden Eynden, piano
Michel Lethiec, clarinette
Arto Noras, violoncelle
LYRINX LYR
3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Adagio cantabile – Allegro vivace
Jérôme Pernoo, violoncelle
jérôme Ducros, piano
LIGIA DIGITAL LIDI 0302202-09
Antonin Dvorak,
11ème quatuor à cordes, opus 61 en do Majeur : 4ème mvt. Finale (Vivace)
Quatuor Talich, quatuor à cordes : Jan Talich, Roman Patocka, violons – Vladimir Bukac, alto – Petr Prause, violoncelle
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 18
Johannes Brahms,
2ème symphonie : 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
41ème symphonie, « Jupiter » : 4ème mvt. Molto allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein,
2ème symphonie, « The Age of Anxiety » : Le masque – Epilogue
Lukas Foss, piano
Israel Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 8418 (121 CD + 36 DVD vidéo + 1 blu-ray)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein - Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca
Choix de France Musique
Robert Schumann,
Intermezzi opus 4 : Allegro quasi maestoso en la Majeur, opus 4/1 – Presto a capriccio en mi mineur, op 4/2
Claire Désert, piano
MIRARE MIR 024
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Exsultate, jubilate
Arleen Auger, soprano
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
direction : Leonard Bernstein
César Franck,
Symphonie en ré mineur : 3ème mvt. Allegro non troppo
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein,
Candide : Ouverture – Air de Cunégonde « Glitter and be gay » (« Brille et sois gaie »)
June Anderson, soprano
London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Leonard Bernstein
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration