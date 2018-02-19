Leonard Bernstein chez DG 4/5 Carrefour de Lodéon 15 mars 2018

Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Jeudi 15 mars 2018
1h 58mn

Bernstein, chef et compositeur chez Deutsche Grammophon. Et Prades aux Champs-Elysées

Leonard Bernstein dirige son "Candide" en concert, © Arthur Umboh / Deutsche Grammophon

programmation musicale : 

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

Trio « Gassenhauer », pour clarinette, violoncelle et piano : 3ème mouvement. Thème et variations

Jean-Claude Vanden Eynden, piano
Michel Lethiec, clarinette
Arto Noras, violoncelle
LYRINX LYR 

3ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : Adagio cantabile – Allegro vivace

Jérôme Pernoo, violoncelle
jérôme Ducros, piano
LIGIA DIGITAL LIDI 0302202-09

Antonin Dvorak,

11ème quatuor à cordes, opus 61 en do Majeur : 4ème mvt. Finale (Vivace)

Quatuor Talich, quatuor à cordes : Jan Talich, Roman Patocka, violons – Vladimir Bukac, alto – Petr Prause, violoncelle
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV 18

Johannes Brahms,

2ème symphonie : 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

41ème symphonie, « Jupiter » : 4ème mvt. Molto allegro

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein,

2ème symphonie, « The Age of Anxiety » : Le masque – Epilogue

Lukas Foss, piano
Israel Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Robert Schumann,

Intermezzi opus 4 : Allegro quasi maestoso en la Majeur, opus 4/1 – Presto a capriccio en mi mineur, op 4/2

Claire Désert, piano
MIRARE MIR 024

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

Exsultate, jubilate

Arleen Auger, soprano
Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
direction : Leonard Bernstein

César Franck,

Symphonie en ré mineur : 3ème mvt. Allegro non troppo

Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein,

Candide : Ouverture – Air de Cunégonde « Glitter and be gay » (« Brille et sois gaie »)

June Anderson, soprano
London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Leonard Bernstein

