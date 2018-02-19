Leonard Bernstein chez Deutsche Grammophon 1/5 - Carrefour de Lodéon
2018 est l'année du centenaire de la naissance de Leonard Bernstein. Un coffret de l'intégrale de ses enregistrements pour Deutsche Grammophon et Decca est paru à cette occasion, dont France Musique est partenaire
programmation musicale :
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
25ème symphonie, en sol mineur KV 183 : 1er mouvement. Allegro con brio
29ème symphonie, en la Majeur KV 201 : 1er mvt. Allegro moderato
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Franz Schubert,
5ème symphonie, en si bémol Majeur D 485 : 1er mvt. Allegro
Concertgebouworkest Amsterdam
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Camille Saint-Saëns,
Le Rouet d’Omphale, poème symphonique
Albert Roussel,
3ème symphonie, en sol mineur : 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito
Orchestre National de France
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Aaron Copland,
Concerto pour clarinette et orchestre à cordes, harpe et piano : 2ème mvt. Rather fast
Stanley Drucker, clarinette
New york Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Edward Elgar,
Variations sur un thème original, « Enigma » : Intermezzo (Dorabella). Allegretto – GRS. Allegro di molto – BGN. Andante – Romanza. Moderato – Finale. EDU. Allegro - Presto
Pomp and Circumstance : 1ère Marche
BBC Symphony Orchestra
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Benjamin Britten,
4 Interludes maritimes de l’opéra Peter Grimes : Monlight. Storm
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Joseph Haydn,
92ème symphonie, « Oxford » : 1er mvt. Adagio – Allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Leonard Bernstein
Félix Mendelssohn,
Ouverture « Les Hébrides » (La Grotte de Fingal)
3ème symphonie, « Ecossaise » : 2ème mvt. Vivace non troppo
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMOPHON 00289 479 8418 (121 CD + 36 DVD vidéo + 1 blu-ray)
titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein - Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration