Leonard Bernstein chez Deutsche Grammophon 1/5 - Carrefour de Lodéon

programmation musicale :

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

25ème symphonie, en sol mineur KV 183 : 1er mouvement. Allegro con brio

29ème symphonie, en la Majeur KV 201 : 1er mvt. Allegro moderato

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Franz Schubert,

5ème symphonie, en si bémol Majeur D 485 : 1er mvt. Allegro

Concertgebouworkest Amsterdam

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Camille Saint-Saëns,

Le Rouet d’Omphale, poème symphonique

Albert Roussel,

3ème symphonie, en sol mineur : 4ème mvt. Allegro con spirito

Orchestre National de France

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Aaron Copland,

Concerto pour clarinette et orchestre à cordes, harpe et piano : 2ème mvt. Rather fast

Stanley Drucker, clarinette

New york Philharmonic

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Edward Elgar,

Variations sur un thème original, « Enigma » : Intermezzo (Dorabella). Allegretto – GRS. Allegro di molto – BGN. Andante – Romanza. Moderato – Finale. EDU. Allegro - Presto

Pomp and Circumstance : 1ère Marche

BBC Symphony Orchestra

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Benjamin Britten,

4 Interludes maritimes de l’opéra Peter Grimes : Monlight. Storm

Boston Symphony Orchestra

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Joseph Haydn,

92ème symphonie, « Oxford » : 1er mvt. Adagio – Allegro

Wiener Philharmoniker

direction : Leonard Bernstein

Félix Mendelssohn,

Ouverture « Les Hébrides » (La Grotte de Fingal)

3ème symphonie, « Ecossaise » : 2ème mvt. Vivace non troppo

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

direction : Leonard Bernstein

DEUTSCHE GRAMOPHON 00289 479 8418 (121 CD + 36 DVD vidéo + 1 blu-ray)

titre du coffret : Leonard Bernstein - Complete Recordings on Deutsche Grammophon and Decca