Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
le dimanche à 14hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 26 janvier 2020
1h 58mn

Le romantisme, et après… Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 janvier 2020

Louis Lortie joue Saint-Saëns. Beethoven par l’Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Andreas Staier, Kristian Bezuidenhout. Lise Berthaud et Eric Le Sage pour Brahms. Schumann par Gardiner. Marina Chiche et Aurélien Pontier. Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Le romantisme, et après… Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 janvier 2020
Le violoncelliste Sheku Kanneh-Mason et Sir Simon Rattle avec le London Symphony Orchestra, lors de leur enregistrement du concerto d'Elgar pour Decca, © Photo by Jake Turney Photography / Decca

Programmation musicale :

(Disques CD)

Camille Saint-Saëns,

5ème concerto pour piano, « L’Egyptien », en fa Majeur, opus 103 (1896) : 3ème mouvement. Molto allegro

Rhapsodie d’Auvergne, en do Majeur, op. 73 (1884)

Louis Lortie, piano
BBC Philharmonic
direction : Edward Gardner
CHANDOS CHAN 20038

Ludwig van Beethoven,

1ère symphonie : 4ème mvt. Finale : Adagio – Allegro molto vivace

Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
direction : Bernhard Forck, violon
HARMONIA MUNDI (à paraître le 5 juin 2020)

17ème sonate pour piano, « La Tempête » : 3ème mvt. Allegretto

Andreas Staier, pianoforte Mathias Müller (Vienne 1810)
HARMONIA MUNDI (à paraître le 13 mars 2020)

3ème concerto pour piano, en do mineur, op. 37 : 3ème mvt. Rondo : Allegro – Presto

Kristian Bezuidenhout, pianoforte copie d’un instrument de Conrad Graf (1824) faite par Rodney Regier (1989)
Freiburger Barockorchester
direction : Pablo Heras-Casado
HARMONIA MUNDI (à paraître en 2021)

Johannes Brahms,

1ère sonate pour alto et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegretto grazioso – 4ème mvt. Vivace

2ème sonate pour alto et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegro appassionato – 4ème mvt. Andante con moto

Lise Berthaud, alto
Eric Le Sage, piano
B RECORDS LBM 023

Robert Schumann,

3ème symphonie, « Rhénane » : 5ème mvt. Lebhaft (Vivant)

London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner
LSO LIVE LSO 0844

Fritz Kreisler,

Liebesleid (Chagrin d’amour)

Pablo de Sarasate,

Introduction et Tarentelle

Claude Debussy / transcription Jascha Heifetz,

Beau soir

Marina Chiche, violon
Aurélien Pontier, piano
NOMADMUSIC NMM 072

Cordes sensibles :

Sir Edward Elgar,

Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre : 4ème mvt. Allegro

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Sir Simon Rattle

Ernest Bloch / arr Braimah et Sheku Kanneh-Mason

De la vie juive : Prière

Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violon
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle

Julius Klengel,

Hymnus

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Ashok Klouda, Josephine Knight, Caroline Dearnley, Hannah Roberts, Rowena Calvert, Nicholas Trygstad, Jo Cole, Desmond Neysmith, Robert Max, Chris Murray, Ben Davies, violoncelles

Frank Bridge / arr Simon Parkin,

Spring Song (Chant de printemps)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
Heath Quartet, quatuor à cordes : Oliver Heath, Sara Wolstenholme, violons – Gary Pomeroy, alto – Christopher Murray, violoncelle

DECCA 485 0241

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
émission précédente
Tout beau, tout nouveau - Carrefour de Lodéon - 19 janvier 2020
dimanche 19 janvier 2020 Tout beau, tout nouveau - Carrefour de Lodéon - 19 janvier 2020