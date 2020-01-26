Le romantisme, et après… Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 janvier 2020
Louis Lortie joue Saint-Saëns. Beethoven par l’Akademie für Alte Musik de Berlin, Andreas Staier, Kristian Bezuidenhout. Lise Berthaud et Eric Le Sage pour Brahms. Schumann par Gardiner. Marina Chiche et Aurélien Pontier. Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Programmation musicale :
(Disques CD)
Camille Saint-Saëns,
5ème concerto pour piano, « L’Egyptien », en fa Majeur, opus 103 (1896) : 3ème mouvement. Molto allegro
Rhapsodie d’Auvergne, en do Majeur, op. 73 (1884)
Louis Lortie, piano
BBC Philharmonic
direction : Edward Gardner
CHANDOS CHAN 20038
Ludwig van Beethoven,
1ère symphonie : 4ème mvt. Finale : Adagio – Allegro molto vivace
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
direction : Bernhard Forck, violon
HARMONIA MUNDI (à paraître le 5 juin 2020)
17ème sonate pour piano, « La Tempête » : 3ème mvt. Allegretto
Andreas Staier, pianoforte Mathias Müller (Vienne 1810)
HARMONIA MUNDI (à paraître le 13 mars 2020)
3ème concerto pour piano, en do mineur, op. 37 : 3ème mvt. Rondo : Allegro – Presto
Kristian Bezuidenhout, pianoforte copie d’un instrument de Conrad Graf (1824) faite par Rodney Regier (1989)
Freiburger Barockorchester
direction : Pablo Heras-Casado
HARMONIA MUNDI (à paraître en 2021)
Johannes Brahms,
1ère sonate pour alto et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegretto grazioso – 4ème mvt. Vivace
2ème sonate pour alto et piano : 3ème mvt. Allegro appassionato – 4ème mvt. Andante con moto
Lise Berthaud, alto
Eric Le Sage, piano
B RECORDS LBM 023
Robert Schumann,
3ème symphonie, « Rhénane » : 5ème mvt. Lebhaft (Vivant)
London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Sir John Eliot Gardiner
LSO LIVE LSO 0844
Fritz Kreisler,
Liebesleid (Chagrin d’amour)
Pablo de Sarasate,
Introduction et Tarentelle
Claude Debussy / transcription Jascha Heifetz,
Beau soir
Marina Chiche, violon
Aurélien Pontier, piano
NOMADMUSIC NMM 072
Cordes sensibles :
Sir Edward Elgar,
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre : 4ème mvt. Allegro
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
London Symphony Orchestra
direction : Sir Simon Rattle
Ernest Bloch / arr Braimah et Sheku Kanneh-Mason
De la vie juive : Prière
Braimah Kanneh-Mason, violon
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
Julius Klengel,
Hymnus
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Ashok Klouda, Josephine Knight, Caroline Dearnley, Hannah Roberts, Rowena Calvert, Nicholas Trygstad, Jo Cole, Desmond Neysmith, Robert Max, Chris Murray, Ben Davies, violoncelles
Frank Bridge / arr Simon Parkin,
Spring Song (Chant de printemps)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violoncelle
Heath Quartet, quatuor à cordes : Oliver Heath, Sara Wolstenholme, violons – Gary Pomeroy, alto – Christopher Murray, violoncelle
DECCA 485 0241
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration