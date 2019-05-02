Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Jeudi 2 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Joseph Keilberth - enregistrements de 1953-1963 - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 02 mai 2019

Découverte de la discographie du chef d'orchestre allemand Joseph Keilberth (1908-1968), admiré de Sergiu Celibidache, mort sur scène en dirigeant Tristan und Isolde à Munich.

Joseph Keilberth - enregistrements de 1953-1963 - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 02 mai 2019
Joseph Keilberth, © Abraham Pisarek / Photothèque allemande

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

36e symphonie, "Linz", en do majeur, K.425
4. Presto

38e symphonie, "Prague", en ré majeur, K.504
1. Adagio -Allegro

Ouverture de La Flûte Enchantée

Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Ouverture de Coriolan, op.62

Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826)

Ouverture du Freischütz

Orchestre symphonique de Bamberg, dir. Joseph Keilberth

Félix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Meerestille und glückiche Fahrt ("Mer calme et heureux voyage"), Ouverture

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, dir. Joseph Keilberth

Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)

1e suite de Peer Gynt
- Au matin
- La mort d'Ase
- Danse d'Anitra
- Dans la Halle du roi de la Montagne

Orchestre Philharmonique d'Etat de Hambourg, dir. Joseph Keilberth

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

1e symphonie en ut mineur, op.68
1. Un poco sostenuto. Allegro

Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, dir. Joseph Keilberth

Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Ouverture de Carnaval

Johann Strauss II (1825-1899)

Kaiser-Waltzer

Orchestre Symphonique de Bamberg, dir. Joseph Keilberth

