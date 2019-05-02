Joseph Keilberth - enregistrements de 1953-1963 - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 02 mai 2019
Découverte de la discographie du chef d'orchestre allemand Joseph Keilberth (1908-1968), admiré de Sergiu Celibidache, mort sur scène en dirigeant Tristan und Isolde à Munich.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)
36e symphonie, "Linz", en do majeur, K.425
4. Presto
38e symphonie, "Prague", en ré majeur, K.504
1. Adagio -Allegro
Ouverture de La Flûte Enchantée
Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Ouverture de Coriolan, op.62
Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826)
Ouverture du Freischütz
Orchestre symphonique de Bamberg, dir. Joseph Keilberth
Félix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Meerestille und glückiche Fahrt ("Mer calme et heureux voyage"), Ouverture
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, dir. Joseph Keilberth
Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)
1e suite de Peer Gynt
- Au matin
- La mort d'Ase
- Danse d'Anitra
- Dans la Halle du roi de la Montagne
Orchestre Philharmonique d'Etat de Hambourg, dir. Joseph Keilberth
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
1e symphonie en ut mineur, op.68
1. Un poco sostenuto. Allegro
Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, dir. Joseph Keilberth
Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)
Ouverture de Carnaval
Johann Strauss II (1825-1899)
Kaiser-Waltzer
Orchestre Symphonique de Bamberg, dir. Joseph Keilberth
