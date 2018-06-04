Jean Martinon & la musique française, Carrefour de Lodéon 28 juin 2018
Jean Martinon dirige notamment l'Orchestre National de l'ORTF qui deviendra le National de France, en tant que chef principal (coffret Erato - collection Icon)
programmation musicale :
Hector Berlioz,
Symphonie Fantastique : 5ème mouvement. Songe d’une nuit de sabbat
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
Lélio, ou Le Retour à la vie, opus 14bis : Chœur d’Ombres « Froid de la mort »
Chœur de l’ORTF
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
Jacques Ibert,
Escales : I. Rome - Palerme
Albert Roussel,
Bacchus et Ariane, 2ème Suite : VIII. Danse d’Ariane et de Bacchus / IX. Bacchanale - Le couronnement d’Ariane
3ème symphonie, en sol mineur, opus 42 : 1er mvt. Allegro vivo
Gabriel Pierné,
Divertissements sur un thème pastoral, opus 49
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
Francis Poulenc,
Concerto pour orgue, cordes et timbales : 1er mvt. Andante / 2ème mvt. Allegro giocoso / 3ème mvt. Andante moderato / 4ème mvt. Allegro molto agitato
Marie-Claire Alain, orgue Gonzalez de Radio France, Studio 103
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
César Franck,
Variations symphoniques pour piano et orchestre
Philippe Entremont, piano
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
Edouard Lalo,
Symphonie espagnole : 4ème mvt. Andante / 5ème mvt. Rondo : Allegro
David Oistrakh, violon
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Jean Martinon
Paul Dukas,
L’Apprenti sorcier
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
ERATO 0825646154975 (14 CD) collection Icon
titre du coffret : Jean Martinon – The Late Years
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration