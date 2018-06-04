Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 28 juin 2018
1h 58mn

Jean Martinon & la musique française, Carrefour de Lodéon 28 juin 2018

Jean Martinon dirige notamment l'Orchestre National de l'ORTF qui deviendra le National de France, en tant que chef principal (coffret Erato - collection Icon)

Jean Martinon & la musique française, Carrefour de Lodéon 28 juin 2018
Jean Martinon et la Musique Française (Erato, collection Icon), © London Philharmonic Orchestra / Warner Classics

programmation musicale : 

Hector Berlioz,

Symphonie Fantastique : 5ème mouvement. Songe d’une nuit de sabbat

Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Lélio, ou Le Retour à la vie, opus 14bis : Chœur d’Ombres « Froid de la mort »

Chœur de l’ORTF
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Jacques Ibert,

Escales : I. Rome - Palerme

Albert Roussel,

Bacchus et Ariane, 2ème Suite : VIII. Danse d’Ariane et de Bacchus / IX. Bacchanale - Le couronnement d’Ariane

3ème symphonie, en sol mineur, opus 42 : 1er mvt. Allegro vivo

Gabriel Pierné,

Divertissements sur un thème pastoral, opus 49

Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Francis Poulenc,

Concerto pour orgue, cordes et timbales : 1er mvt. Andante / 2ème mvt. Allegro giocoso / 3ème mvt. Andante moderato / 4ème mvt. Allegro molto agitato

Marie-Claire Alain, orgue Gonzalez de Radio France, Studio 103
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

César Franck,

Variations symphoniques pour piano et orchestre

Philippe Entremont, piano
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Edouard Lalo, 

Symphonie espagnole : 4ème mvt. Andante / 5ème mvt. Rondo : Allegro

David Oistrakh, violon
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Jean Martinon

Paul Dukas,

L’Apprenti sorcier

Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

ERATO 0825646154975 (14 CD) collection Icon
titre du coffret : Jean Martinon – The Late Years

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 27 juin 2018
1h 58mn
Festivals d'été - Carrefour de Lodéon - mercredi 27 juin 2018
émission suivante
vendredi 29 juin 2018
1h 58mn
Jean Martinon et le CSO - Carrefour de Lodéon - 29 juin 2018