Jean Martinon - Carrefour de Lodéon - 17 janvier 2018
Enregistrements de 1968 à 1975, notamment à la tête de l'Orchestre National de l'ORTF, et avec Lily Laskine, David Oïstrakh, Philippe Entremont et Jean-Pierre Rampal (Erato, collection Icon)
programmation musicale :
Manuel de Falla,
- Le Tricorne : Danse finale
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
ERATO collection Icon (14 CD)
0825646154975
titre du coffret : Jean Martinon – The Late Years
Edouard Lalo,
- Symphonie espagnole : 4ème mouvement - Andante. 5ème mvt - Rondo
David Oïstrakh, violon
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Jean Martinon
Jacques Ibert,
- Escales : II. Tunis – Nefta. III. Valencia
Arthur Honegger,
- Pacific 231
César Franck,
- Symphonie en ré mineur : 3ème mvt – Allegro non troppo
- Variations symphoniques °
Philippe Entremont, piano °
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
Aram Khatchatourian / arrgt Jean-Pierre Rampal,
- Concerto pour flûte d’après le concerto pour violon : 3ème mvt – Allegro vivace
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flûte
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
Gabriel Pierné,
- Concerstück en sol bémol Majeur, pour harpe et orchestre : 3ème mvt – Allegretto scherzando
Lily Laskine, harpe
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
Hector Berlioz,
- Symphonie Fantastique : Un Bal
- La Damnation de Faust : Menuet des follets
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration