Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Mercredi 17 janvier 2018
1h 58mn

Jean Martinon - Carrefour de Lodéon - 17 janvier 2018

Enregistrements de 1968 à 1975, notamment à la tête de l'Orchestre National de l'ORTF, et avec Lily Laskine, David Oïstrakh, Philippe Entremont et Jean-Pierre Rampal (Erato, collection Icon)

Jean Martinon - Carrefour de Lodéon - 17 janvier 2018
Jean Martinon (11/01/1910-01/03/1976), © London Philharmonic Orchestra / Erato

programmation musicale :

Manuel de Falla,

  • Le Tricorne : Danse finale

Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Edouard Lalo,

  • Symphonie espagnole : 4ème mouvement - Andante. 5ème mvt - Rondo

David Oïstrakh, violon
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Jean Martinon

Jacques Ibert,

  • Escales : II. Tunis – Nefta. III. Valencia

Arthur Honegger,

  • Pacific 231

César Franck,

  • Symphonie en ré mineur : 3ème mvt – Allegro non troppo
  • Variations symphoniques °

Philippe Entremont, piano °
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Aram Khatchatourian / arrgt Jean-Pierre Rampal,

  • Concerto pour flûte d’après le concerto pour violon : 3ème mvt – Allegro vivace

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flûte
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Gabriel Pierné,

  • Concerstück en sol bémol Majeur, pour harpe et orchestre : 3ème mvt – Allegretto scherzando

Lily Laskine, harpe
Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

Hector Berlioz,

  • Symphonie Fantastique : Un Bal
  • La Damnation de Faust : Menuet des follets

Orchestre National de l’ORTF
direction : Jean Martinon

L'équipe de l'émission :
