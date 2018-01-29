Gershwin - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 19 février 2018

programmation musicale :

d'après George Gershwin / Earl Wild,

Etudes de Virtuosité d'après Gershwin :

Somebody loves me

I Got Rhythm

Kirill Gerstein, piano

George Gershwin,

Summertime

Storm Large, voix

Kirill Gerstein, piano

d'après George Gershwin / Earl Wild,

Etudes de Virtuosité d'après Gershwin :

Embraccable you

Kirill Gerstein, piano

George Gershwin,

Concerto en fa : 3ème mouvement - Allegro agitato

George Gershwin / orchestration pour jazz band Ferde Grofé,

Rhapsody in Blue

Kirill Gerstein, piano

St.Louis Symphony Orchestra

direction : David Robertson

MYRIOS CLASSICS

MYR 022

Robert Schumann,

2ème quatuor, en fa Majeur : 3ème mvt - Scherzo. 4ème mvt - Allegro molto vivace

3ème quatuor, en la Majeur : 4ème mvt - Finale - Allegro molto vivace

Elias Quartet : Sara Bitlloch, Donald Grant, violons - Martin Saving, alto - Marie Bitlloch, violoncelle

ALPHA

ALPHA 280 (à paraître ce vendredi 23 février 2018)

Henri Duparc - Charles Baudelaire,

L'Invitation au voyage

Jacques de la Presle - Henri de Régnier,

Nocturne (1912)

Claude Debussy - Charles Baudelaire,

Harmonie du soir

Lili Boulanger - Francis Jammes,

Vous m'avez regardé avec toute votre âme

Reynaldo Hahn - Théophile de Viau,

A Chloris

Stéphanie D'Oustrac, mezzo-soprano

Pascal Jourdan, piano

AMBRONAY

AMY 042

titre du CD : Invitation au Voyage

Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Anton Webern,

Fuga (Ricercata) à 6 voix de l'Offrande musicale

Johannes Brahms / orchestration Arnold Schoenberg,

1er quatuor avec piano opus 25 : 3ème mvt - Andante con moto

Anton Webern / transcription Gerard Schwarz,

Langsamer Satz

Frankfurt Radio Symphony

direction : Paavo Järvi

NAÏVE V 5447