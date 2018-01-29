Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Lundi 19 février 2018
1h 58mn

Gershwin - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 19 février 2018

1ère partie américaine, avec des grands thèmes de Gershwin, son concerto en fa et la Rhapsody in Blue. Et retour en Europe de Schumann à Webern, sans oublier quelques Français fameux

Gershwin - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du lundi 19 février 2018
George Gershwin vers 1920, © Library of Congress / via Wikimedia Commons

programmation musicale :

d'après George Gershwin / Earl Wild,

Etudes de Virtuosité d'après Gershwin :
Somebody loves me
I Got Rhythm
Kirill Gerstein, piano

George Gershwin,

Summertime
Storm Large, voix
Kirill Gerstein, piano

d'après George Gershwin / Earl Wild,

Etudes de Virtuosité d'après Gershwin :
Embraccable you
Kirill Gerstein, piano

George Gershwin,

Concerto en fa : 3ème mouvement - Allegro agitato

George Gershwin / orchestration pour jazz band Ferde Grofé,

Rhapsody in Blue

Kirill Gerstein, piano
St.Louis Symphony Orchestra
direction : David Robertson

MYRIOS CLASSICS
MYR 022

Robert Schumann,

2ème quatuor, en fa Majeur : 3ème mvt - Scherzo. 4ème mvt - Allegro molto vivace
3ème quatuor, en la Majeur : 4ème mvt - Finale - Allegro molto vivace
Elias Quartet : Sara Bitlloch, Donald Grant, violons - Martin Saving, alto - Marie Bitlloch, violoncelle
ALPHA
ALPHA 280 (à paraître ce vendredi 23 février 2018)

Henri Duparc - Charles Baudelaire,

L'Invitation au voyage

Jacques de la Presle - Henri de Régnier,

Nocturne (1912)

Claude Debussy - Charles Baudelaire,

Harmonie du soir

Lili Boulanger - Francis Jammes,

Vous m'avez regardé avec toute votre âme

Reynaldo Hahn - Théophile de Viau,

A Chloris

Stéphanie D'Oustrac, mezzo-soprano
Pascal Jourdan, piano
AMBRONAY
AMY 042
titre du CD : Invitation au Voyage

Johann Sebastian Bach / transcription Anton Webern,

Fuga (Ricercata) à 6 voix de l'Offrande musicale

Johannes Brahms / orchestration Arnold Schoenberg,

1er quatuor avec piano opus 25 : 3ème mvt - Andante con moto

Anton Webern / transcription Gerard Schwarz,

Langsamer Satz

Frankfurt Radio Symphony
direction : Paavo Järvi
NAÏVE V 5447

