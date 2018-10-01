George Szell à Cleveland - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 octobre 2018
Le coffret Sony Classical de 106 CD réunissant l’intégralité des enregistrements de George Szell dirigeant l'orchestre de Cleveland, des ouvertures d'opéra à foison ...
Programmation musicale
Robert Casadesus, piano / Columbia Symphony Orchestra / George Szell, direction
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°26 pour piano en ré majeur K 537 (du couronnement) : Allegretto
Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction
Johann Strauss
Die Fledermaus : Ouverture
Bedřich Smetana
La Fiancée vendue : Ouverture
Sergueï Prokofiev
Symphonie nº 5 en si bémol majeur : 4. Allegro giocoso
Zino Francescatti, violon / Columbia Symphony Orchestra / George Szell, direction
Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto pour violon en mi mineur Op. 64 : 3. Allegretto non troppo
Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction
Carl Maria von Weber
Oberon : Ouverture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°4 en si bémol majeur Op. 60 : 1. Adagio - Allegro vivace
Béla Bartók
Concerto pour orchestre : 5. Finale. pesante, Presto
Johannes Brahms
Ouverture pour une fête académique en ut mineur Op. 80
Gioachino Rossini
Le Voyage à Reims : Ouverture
Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York / George Szell, direction
Richard Wagner
Siegfried, Acte II : Murmures de la forêt
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischütz : Ouverture
Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction
Antonín Dvořák
Danses slaves Op. 72 : n° 5 - Allegro vivace
- George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY CLASSICAL
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachCollaboration