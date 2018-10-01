Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Lundi 22 octobre 2018
1h 58mn

George Szell à Cleveland - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 octobre 2018

Le coffret Sony Classical de 106 CD réunissant l’intégralité des enregistrements de George Szell dirigeant l'orchestre de Cleveland, des ouvertures d'opéra à foison ...

George Szell à Cleveland - Carrefour de Lodéon - 22 octobre 2018
George Szell dirige le Cleveland Orchestra au Carnegie Hall (© Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

Programmation musicale

Robert Casadesus, piano / Columbia Symphony Orchestra / George Szell, direction

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n°26 pour piano en ré majeur K 537 (du couronnement) : Allegretto

Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction

Johann Strauss
Die Fledermaus : Ouverture

Bedřich Smetana
La Fiancée vendue : Ouverture

Sergueï Prokofiev
Symphonie nº 5 en si bémol majeur : 4. Allegro giocoso

Zino Francescatti, violon / Columbia Symphony Orchestra / George Szell, direction

Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto pour violon en mi mineur Op. 64 : 3. Allegretto non troppo

Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction

Carl Maria von Weber
Oberon : Ouverture

Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°4 en si bémol majeur Op. 60 : 1. Adagio - Allegro vivace

Béla Bartók
Concerto pour orchestre : 5. Finale. pesante, Presto

Johannes Brahms
Ouverture pour une fête académique en ut mineur Op. 80

Gioachino Rossini
Le Voyage à Reims : Ouverture

Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of New York / George Szell, direction

Richard Wagner
Siegfried, Acte II : Murmures de la forêt

Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischütz : Ouverture

Cleveland Orchestra / George Szell, direction

Antonín Dvořák
Danses slaves Op. 72 : n° 5 - Allegro vivace

  • George Szell : The Complete Columbia Album Collection, SONY CLASSICAL
