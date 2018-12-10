Diapason de janvier - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 31 décembre 2018
Mendelssohn, "éclair qui illumine l'abîme" pour Reynaldo Hahn. Diapasons d'Or France Musique : Abbado Rediscovered (DG); Holst - oeuvres orchestrales, vol. IV (Chandos); Prokofiev par Lukas Geniusas (Mirare); Intégrale Szeryng (Decca)
programmation musicale :
Henryk Wieniawski,
2ème concerto pour violon : Romance
Henryk Szeryng, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Bamberg
direction : Jan Krenz
DECCA 483 4194 (44 CD)
titre du coffret : Complete Philips, Mercury and Deutsche Grammophon Recordings
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / arr Wilhelm Backhaus,
Sérénade de Don Giovanni
Wilhelm Backhaus, piano
APR
Henry Purcell,
11ème sonate à 3 parties
Retrospect Trio : Sophie Gent, Matthew Truscott, violons – Jonathan Manson, viole de gambe – Matthew Halls, orgue
LINN RECORDS CKD 374
Robert Schumann,
Ouverture de Manfred, musique de scène pour la pièce de Lord Byron
New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 88697 683652 (coffret)
Joseph Strauss,
Ma vie, c’est l’amour et le plaisir
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Clemens Krauss
Johann Strauss,
Frühlingstimmen (Voix du printemps)
Rita Streich, soprano
Orchestre de la Radio de Berlin
direction : Kurt Gaebel
Johan Strauss Père,
Loreley – Rhein-Klänge (La Lorelei – Echos du Rhin)
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Willi Boskovsky
LES INDISPENSABLES DE DIAPASON 3 701025 805546 (code-barres – 2 CD)
Félix Mendelssohn,
Rondo capriccioso opus 14. Andante – Presto
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
2ème concerto pour piano, opus 40 : 1er mouvement. Allegro appassionato
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig
direction : Herbert Blomstedt
DECCA 468 600-2
Octuor opus 20 : 1er mvt. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco
Jascha Heifetz, Israel Baker, Arnold Belnick, Joseph Stepansky, violons
William Primrose, Virginia Majewski, altos
Gregor Piatigorsky, Gabor Rejto, violoncelles
RCA RED SEAL - SONY CLASSICAL
88843095342 (24 CD)
titre du coffret : Jascha Heifetz - The Complete Stereo Collection Remastered
2ème trio avec piano, en ut mineur, opus 66 : 1er mvt. Allegro energico con fuoco
Itzhak Perlman, violon
Yo-Yo Ma, violoncelle
Emanuel Ax, piano
SONY CLASSICAL 88697 52192 2
Ave Maria, opus 32 n°2 (1830)
Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge
direction : Richard Marlow
CHANDOS CHAN 10363
Quatuor en la mineur opus 13 : 4ème mvt. Presto – Adagio non lento
Quatuor Arod, quatuor à cordes : Jordan Victoria, Alexandre Vu, violons – Corentin Apparailly, alto – Samy Rachid, violoncelle
Erato 0190295761127
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Jean-Claude MulletRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration