Lundi 31 décembre 2018
1h 58mn

Diapason de janvier - Carrefour de Lodéon - lundi 31 décembre 2018

Mendelssohn, "éclair qui illumine l'abîme" pour Reynaldo Hahn. Diapasons d'Or France Musique : Abbado Rediscovered (DG); Holst - oeuvres orchestrales, vol. IV (Chandos); Prokofiev par Lukas Geniusas (Mirare); Intégrale Szeryng (Decca)

Félix Mendelssohn en couverture de notre partenaire Diapason pour débuter 2019. Les Diapasons d'Or France Musique..., © Diapason / Mondadori France

programmation musicale : 

Henryk Wieniawski,

2ème concerto pour violon : Romance

Henryk Szeryng, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Bamberg
direction : Jan Krenz
DECCA 483 4194 (44 CD)
titre du coffret : Complete Philips, Mercury and Deutsche Grammophon Recordings    

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart / arr Wilhelm Backhaus,

Sérénade de Don Giovanni

Wilhelm Backhaus, piano
APR

Henry Purcell,

11ème sonate à 3 parties

Retrospect Trio : Sophie Gent, Matthew Truscott, violons – Jonathan Manson, viole de gambe – Matthew Halls, orgue
LINN RECORDS CKD 374

Robert Schumann,

Ouverture de Manfred, musique de scène pour la pièce de Lord Byron

New York Philharmonic
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 88697 683652 (coffret)

Joseph Strauss,

Ma vie, c’est l’amour et le plaisir

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Clemens Krauss

Johann Strauss,

Frühlingstimmen (Voix du printemps)

Rita Streich, soprano
Orchestre de la Radio de Berlin
direction : Kurt Gaebel

Johan Strauss Père,

Loreley – Rhein-Klänge (La Lorelei – Echos du Rhin)

Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Willi Boskovsky

LES INDISPENSABLES DE DIAPASON 3 701025 805546 (code-barres – 2 CD)

Félix Mendelssohn,

Rondo capriccioso opus 14. Andante – Presto

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

2ème concerto pour piano, opus 40 : 1er mouvement. Allegro appassionato

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig
direction : Herbert Blomstedt

DECCA 468 600-2

Octuor opus 20 : 1er mvt. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco

Jascha Heifetz, Israel Baker, Arnold Belnick, Joseph Stepansky, violons
William Primrose, Virginia Majewski, altos
Gregor Piatigorsky, Gabor Rejto, violoncelles
RCA RED SEAL - SONY CLASSICAL
88843095342 (24 CD)
titre du coffret : Jascha Heifetz - The Complete Stereo Collection Remastered

2ème trio avec piano, en ut mineur, opus 66 : 1er mvt. Allegro energico con fuoco

Itzhak Perlman, violon
Yo-Yo Ma, violoncelle
Emanuel Ax, piano
SONY CLASSICAL 88697 52192 2

Ave Maria, opus 32 n°2 (1830)

Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge
direction : Richard Marlow
CHANDOS CHAN 10363

Quatuor en la mineur opus 13 : 4ème mvt. Presto – Adagio non lento

Quatuor Arod, quatuor à cordes : Jordan Victoria, Alexandre Vu, violons – Corentin Apparailly, alto – Samy Rachid, violoncelle
Erato 0190295761127

