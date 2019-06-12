Des Landes à la Finlande - Carrefour de Lodéon - mercredi 12 juin 2019
Au programme cet après-midi : le Festival des Abbayes des Landes, chères à Alex Dutilh ; Felix Mendelssohn par l'Orchestre symphonique de Birmingham, et la Finlande légendaire de Jean Sibelius.
Programmation musicale
Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n° 2 en fa majeur, opus 99
3. Allegro appassionato
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Claire Désert, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA 35
Isaac Albéniz
Iberia
Premier cahier : I. Evocación
Kotaro Fukuma, piano
HORTUS 093
Robert Schumann
Novellettes, op. 21
2. Extrêmement vite et avec bravoure, en ré majeur
Kotaro Fukuma, piano
NAXOS 8 .557668
Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture de "Paulus" en la majeur, op. 36
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235
Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture "Trompette" en ut majeur, op. 101
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235
Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture de "La belle Mélusine" en fa majeur, op. 32
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235
Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture de "Ruy Blas" en ut mineur, op. 95
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235
Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture des Hébrides "La grotte de Fingal" en si mineur, op. 26
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235
Jean Sibelius
Suite de Lemminkäinen (Quatre légendes pour orchestre), op. 22
1. Lemminkäinen et les jeunes filles de l'île
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136
Jean Sibelius
Suite de Lemminkäinen (Quatre légendes pour orchestre), op. 22
2. Le Cygne de Tuonela
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136
Jean Sibelius
Suite de Lemminkäinen (Quatre légendes pour orchestre), op. 22
4. Le retour de Lemminkäinen
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136
Jean Sibelius
Suite du "Festin de Balthazar", op. 51
1. Procession orientale. Moderato
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136
Jean Sibelius
Suite du "Festin de Balthazar", op. 51
3. Musique de nuit. Andantino
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136
Jean Sibelius
Suite du "Festin de Balthazar", op. 51
4. Danse de Khadra. Commodo
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Philippe BaudouinRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration