Mercredi 12 juin 2019
1h 58mn

Des Landes à la Finlande - Carrefour de Lodéon - mercredi 12 juin 2019

Au programme cet après-midi : le Festival des Abbayes des Landes, chères à Alex Dutilh ; Felix Mendelssohn par l'Orchestre symphonique de Birmingham, et la Finlande légendaire de Jean Sibelius.

Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finlande, © Getty / Miemo Penttinen

Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n° 2 en fa majeur, opus 99
3. Allegro appassionato
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Claire Désert, piano
LA DOLCE VOLTA 35

Isaac Albéniz
Iberia
Premier cahier : I. Evocación
Kotaro Fukuma, piano
HORTUS 093

Robert Schumann
Novellettes, op. 21
2. Extrêmement vite et avec bravoure, en ré majeur
Kotaro Fukuma, piano
NAXOS 8 .557668

Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture de "Paulus" en la majeur, op. 36
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235

Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture "Trompette" en ut majeur, op. 101
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235

Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture de "La belle Mélusine" en fa majeur, op. 32
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235

Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture de "Ruy Blas" en ut mineur, op. 95
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235

Felix Mendelssohn
Ouverture des Hébrides "La grotte de Fingal" en si mineur, op. 26
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Edward Gardner, direction
CHANDOS 5235

Jean Sibelius
Suite de Lemminkäinen (Quatre légendes pour orchestre), op. 22
1. Lemminkäinen et les jeunes filles de l'île
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136

Jean Sibelius
Suite de Lemminkäinen (Quatre légendes pour orchestre), op. 22
2. Le Cygne de Tuonela
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136

Jean Sibelius
Suite de Lemminkäinen (Quatre légendes pour orchestre), op. 22
4. Le retour de Lemminkäinen
BBC Symphony Orchestra  
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136

Jean Sibelius
Suite du "Festin de Balthazar", op. 51
1. Procession orientale. Moderato
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136

Jean Sibelius
Suite du "Festin de Balthazar", op. 51
3. Musique de nuit. Andantino
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136 

Jean Sibelius
Suite du "Festin de Balthazar", op. 51
4. Danse de Khadra. Commodo
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Sakari Oramo, direction
CHANDOS 20136 

