Jeudi 29 juin 2017
1h 56mn

Charles Münch I/II - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 29 juin 2017

Charles Münch et l'Orchestre Symphonique de Boston interprètes de Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Mendelssohn, Berlioz, Saint-Saëns, César Franck, Vincent d'Indy, Milhaud. Et avec le pianiste Byron Janis, Rachmaninov

Charles Münch I/II - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 29 juin 2017
Intégrale des enregistrements dirigés par Charles Münch chez RCA - Sony Classical, © Sony Classical

programmation musicale :

Vincent d'Indy,
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français : 3ème mouvement - Animé
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
SONY CLASSICAL 888751697928

Robert Schumann,
1ère symphonie, "Le Printemps" : 4ème mvt - Allegro animato e grazioso
Ouverture de Manfred

Félix Mendelssohn,
3ème symphonie, "Ecossaise" : 4ème mvt - Allegro vivacissimo. Allegro maestoso assai

Franz Schubert,
2ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Presto vivace

Ludwig Van Beethoven,
Les Créatures de Prométhée : I. Ouverture

Hector Berlioz,
Symphonie Fantastique : 5ème mvt - Songe d'une nuit de sabbat

Darius Milhaud - argument Blaise Cendrars
La Création du monde

Camille Saint-Saëns,
Le Rouet d'Omphale

César Franck,
Symphonie en ré min : 3ème mvt - Allegro non troppo

Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
SONY CLASSICAL 888751697928

Sergei Rachmaninov,
3ème concerto pour piano, en ré min : Finale
Byron Janis, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
SONY CLASSICAL 888751697928

