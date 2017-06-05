Charles Münch I/II - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 29 juin 2017
Charles Münch et l'Orchestre Symphonique de Boston interprètes de Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Mendelssohn, Berlioz, Saint-Saëns, César Franck, Vincent d'Indy, Milhaud. Et avec le pianiste Byron Janis, Rachmaninov
programmation musicale :
Vincent d'Indy,
Symphonie sur un chant montagnard français : 3ème mouvement - Animé
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
SONY CLASSICAL 888751697928
Robert Schumann,
1ère symphonie, "Le Printemps" : 4ème mvt - Allegro animato e grazioso
Ouverture de Manfred
Félix Mendelssohn,
3ème symphonie, "Ecossaise" : 4ème mvt - Allegro vivacissimo. Allegro maestoso assai
Franz Schubert,
2ème symphonie : 4ème mvt - Presto vivace
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
Les Créatures de Prométhée : I. Ouverture
Hector Berlioz,
Symphonie Fantastique : 5ème mvt - Songe d'une nuit de sabbat
Darius Milhaud - argument Blaise Cendrars
La Création du monde
Camille Saint-Saëns,
Le Rouet d'Omphale
César Franck,
Symphonie en ré min : 3ème mvt - Allegro non troppo
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
SONY CLASSICAL 888751697928
Sergei Rachmaninov,
3ème concerto pour piano, en ré min : Finale
Byron Janis, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Münch
SONY CLASSICAL 888751697928
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration