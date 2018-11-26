Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 21 décembre 2018
1h 58mn

Charles Munch - Carrefour de Lodéon - 21 décembre 2018

Chef français très admiré et aimé du public et des musiciens, il meurt lors d'une tournée triomphale avec l'Orchestre de Paris, aux USA le 6 novembre 1968. Aujourd'hui, quelques extraits de ses albums avec le Boston Symphony (RCA - Sony Classical)

Charles Munch - Carrefour de Lodéon - 21 décembre 2018
Charles Munch (Strasbourg, 26 septembre 1891 - Richmond - Virginie, USA, 06 novembre 1968). L'intégrale de ses albums avec le Boston Symphony, réunie en un coffret RCA - Sony Classical (86 CD), © Sony Music Entertainment

programmation musicale :

Vincent d’Indy (1851-1931),

>Symphonie « Cévenole sur un chant montagnard français » : 3ème mouvement. Animé

Robert Casadesus, piano
Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York
direction : Charles Munch

Robert Schumann,

>1ère symphonie, « Le Printemps » : 1er mvt. Andante un poco maestoso – Allegro molto vivace

Hector Berlioz,

>Ouverture de Béatrice et Bénédict

Edouard Lalo,

>Ouverture du Roi d’Ys

Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch

Johannes Brahms,

>2ème concerto pour piano : 2ème mvt. Allegro appassionato

Artur Rubinstein, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

>Concerto pour violon : Finale. Allegro vivacissimo

Nathan Milstein, violon
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch

Hector Berlioz,

>Symphonie Fantastique : Songe d’une nuit de sabbat

Maurice Ravel,

>La Valse

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

>6ème symphonie, « Pastorale » : 1er mvt. Eveil d’impressions agréables en arrivant à la campagne

Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch

>1er concerto pour piano : 1er mvt. Allegro con brio

Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch

Hector Berlioz,

>La Damnation de Faust : Marche hongroise (Marche de Rakoszy)

Philadelphia Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch

RCA RED SEAL – SONY CLASSICAL 88875169792 (86 CD)
Titre du coffret : Charles Munch – Boston Symphony Orchestra – New York Philharmonic – Philhadelphia Orchestra – The Complete RCA Album Collection

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 20 décembre 2018
1h 58mn
Cyprien Katsaris invité au Carrefour de Lodéon - 20 décembre 2018
émission suivante
lundi 24 décembre 2018
1h 58mn
DG, L'Edition des 120 ans 1/5 - Carrefour de Lodéon 24 décembre 2018