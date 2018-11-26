Charles Munch - Carrefour de Lodéon - 21 décembre 2018
Chef français très admiré et aimé du public et des musiciens, il meurt lors d'une tournée triomphale avec l'Orchestre de Paris, aux USA le 6 novembre 1968. Aujourd'hui, quelques extraits de ses albums avec le Boston Symphony (RCA - Sony Classical)
programmation musicale :
Vincent d’Indy (1851-1931),
>Symphonie « Cévenole sur un chant montagnard français » : 3ème mouvement. Animé
Robert Casadesus, piano
Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York
direction : Charles Munch
Robert Schumann,
>1ère symphonie, « Le Printemps » : 1er mvt. Andante un poco maestoso – Allegro molto vivace
Hector Berlioz,
>Ouverture de Béatrice et Bénédict
Edouard Lalo,
>Ouverture du Roi d’Ys
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch
Johannes Brahms,
>2ème concerto pour piano : 2ème mvt. Allegro appassionato
Artur Rubinstein, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
>Concerto pour violon : Finale. Allegro vivacissimo
Nathan Milstein, violon
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch
Hector Berlioz,
>Symphonie Fantastique : Songe d’une nuit de sabbat
Maurice Ravel,
>La Valse
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
>6ème symphonie, « Pastorale » : 1er mvt. Eveil d’impressions agréables en arrivant à la campagne
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch
>1er concerto pour piano : 1er mvt. Allegro con brio
Sviatoslav Richter, piano
Boston Symphony Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch
Hector Berlioz,
>La Damnation de Faust : Marche hongroise (Marche de Rakoszy)
Philadelphia Orchestra
direction : Charles Munch
RCA RED SEAL – SONY CLASSICAL 88875169792 (86 CD)
Titre du coffret : Charles Munch – Boston Symphony Orchestra – New York Philharmonic – Philhadelphia Orchestra – The Complete RCA Album Collection
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Béatrice TrichetRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration