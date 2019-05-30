Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18h
Jeudi 30 mai 2019
1h 58mn

Nino Rota, l'album Fellini - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 30 mai 2019

Zoom sur le "Fellini Album" que consacrent Riccardo Chailly et sa Filarmonica della Scala aux musiques écrites par Nino Rota pour le légendaire réalisateur italien.

Affiche du Casanova de Fellini

Programmation musicale

► Filarmonica Della Scala, dir. Riccardo Chailly

Nino Rota
Suite du Film Otto E Mezzo (8 1/2) : 1. Titoli 2. Sogno (il cimitero) 3. Discesa ai fanghi

Nino Rota
La Dolce Vita : Suite pour orchestre arrangée par William Ross : 5. Solo de trompette 6. La nuit et le jour 7. La Dolce Vita

Nino Rota
Le Casanova de Fellini : 5. Le Duc de Württenberg 6. La poupée automate

► Gewandhausorchester, dir. Riccardo Chailly

Robert Schumann
1ère Symphonie : "Le Printemps" : 1. Andante un poco maestoso - Allegro molto vivace

Robert Schumann
2ème Symphonie en do majeur : 3. Adagio espressivo 4. Allegro molto vivace

Robert Schumann
3ème Symphonie "Rhénane" : 4. Feierlich 5. Lebhaft

Robert Schumann
4ème Symphonie en ré mineur : 4. Langsam - Lebhaft - Schneller - Presto

► Philharmonique de Radio France, Chung Myung-whun, 

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°2 en ut mineur « Résurrection » : Im Tempo des Scherzos

► The Philhadelphia Orchestra, dir. Wolfgang Sawallisch

Antonin Dvorak
Dans le calme de la Nature

► Gil Shaham (violon), Orli Shaham (piano)

Antonin Dvorak
Sonate pour violon et piano en fa majeur op. 57 : 1. Allegro, ma non troppo

