Nino Rota, l'album Fellini - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 30 mai 2019
Zoom sur le "Fellini Album" que consacrent Riccardo Chailly et sa Filarmonica della Scala aux musiques écrites par Nino Rota pour le légendaire réalisateur italien.
Programmation musicale
► Filarmonica Della Scala, dir. Riccardo Chailly
Nino Rota
Suite du Film Otto E Mezzo (8 1/2) : 1. Titoli 2. Sogno (il cimitero) 3. Discesa ai fanghi
Nino Rota
La Dolce Vita : Suite pour orchestre arrangée par William Ross : 5. Solo de trompette 6. La nuit et le jour 7. La Dolce Vita
Nino Rota
Le Casanova de Fellini : 5. Le Duc de Württenberg 6. La poupée automate
► Gewandhausorchester, dir. Riccardo Chailly
Robert Schumann
1ère Symphonie : "Le Printemps" : 1. Andante un poco maestoso - Allegro molto vivace
Robert Schumann
2ème Symphonie en do majeur : 3. Adagio espressivo 4. Allegro molto vivace
Robert Schumann
3ème Symphonie "Rhénane" : 4. Feierlich 5. Lebhaft
Robert Schumann
4ème Symphonie en ré mineur : 4. Langsam - Lebhaft - Schneller - Presto
► Philharmonique de Radio France, Chung Myung-whun,
Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°2 en ut mineur « Résurrection » : Im Tempo des Scherzos
► The Philhadelphia Orchestra, dir. Wolfgang Sawallisch
Antonin Dvorak
Dans le calme de la Nature
► Gil Shaham (violon), Orli Shaham (piano)
Antonin Dvorak
Sonate pour violon et piano en fa majeur op. 57 : 1. Allegro, ma non troppo
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Philippe BaudouinRéalisation
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration