Carrefour de Lodéon du samedi 29 juillet 2017
D'autres festivals...
Programme musical
Antonin Dvorak
"Stabat Mater" - Eja Mater
Philharmonie tchèque, Jiri Belohlavek
Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271
François Francoeur
Sixième sonate pour violon - rondeau
Trio Daimonion
Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271
Joseph Haydn
Sonate n° 62 pour pianoforte - finale
Leon Mc Cawley (pianoforte)
Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n° 18 pour piano en si bémol Majeur - allegro vivace
Lili Kraus - Boston symphony orchestra - Pierre Monteux
Diapason n°94
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n° 26 pour piano K537 - allegro
Friederich Fulda - The new symphony orchestra of London - Anthony Collins
Diapason n°94
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Passion selon Saint Mathieu - Erbarme dico main Gott
Christian Pierre La Marca - Les ambassadeurs - Alexis Kossenko
Sony Classical 88875098932
Rebecca Clarke
Sonate pour alto et piano - impetuoso
Adrien La Marca - Thomas Hoppe
La Dolce volta 22
Luigi Rossi
Orfeo "quittez l'averne, ô peines et suivez-moi" (Orphée) - "l'amour sincère et fidèle ne doit espérer nulle rétribution" (Choeur)
Pierre Jaroussky - I Barocchisti - Diego Fasolis
Erato 0190295851903
Frédéric Chopin
Etudes Op.10 N°1-2-3-4-5
Abdel Rahman El Bacha
Forlane 16785
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor n° 14 - Finale : allegro
Orchestre d'Auvergne - Roberto Forés Veses
Aparte AP152
Arturo Marquez
Danzon n°2 (transcription pour piano et percussion d'Arturo Marquez et Simon Ghraichy)
Simon Ghraichy - Emmanuel Curt - Florent Jodelet
Deutsche Grammophon 4815025
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Sextuor à cordes "souvenirs de Florence" - allegro con spirito
Novus Quartet - Lise Berthaud - Ophélie Gaillard
Aparte AP154
Astor Piazzolla
Duo de amor (arrangements Marijn Simons)
Die 12 cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker
Sony 88875143462
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration