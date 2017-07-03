Carrefour de Lodéon du samedi 29 juillet 2017

Programme musical

Antonin Dvorak

"Stabat Mater" - Eja Mater

Philharmonie tchèque, Jiri Belohlavek

Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271

François Francoeur

Sixième sonate pour violon - rondeau

Trio Daimonion

Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271

Joseph Haydn

Sonate n° 62 pour pianoforte - finale

Leon Mc Cawley (pianoforte)

Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto n° 18 pour piano en si bémol Majeur - allegro vivace

Lili Kraus - Boston symphony orchestra - Pierre Monteux

Diapason n°94

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Concerto n° 26 pour piano K537 - allegro

Friederich Fulda - The new symphony orchestra of London - Anthony Collins

Diapason n°94

Jean-Sébastien Bach

Passion selon Saint Mathieu - Erbarme dico main Gott

Christian Pierre La Marca - Les ambassadeurs - Alexis Kossenko

Sony Classical 88875098932

Rebecca Clarke

Sonate pour alto et piano - impetuoso

Adrien La Marca - Thomas Hoppe

La Dolce volta 22

Luigi Rossi

Orfeo "quittez l'averne, ô peines et suivez-moi" (Orphée) - "l'amour sincère et fidèle ne doit espérer nulle rétribution" (Choeur)

Pierre Jaroussky - I Barocchisti - Diego Fasolis

Erato 0190295851903

Frédéric Chopin

Etudes Op.10 N°1-2-3-4-5

Abdel Rahman El Bacha

Forlane 16785

Ludwig van Beethoven

Quatuor n° 14 - Finale : allegro

Orchestre d'Auvergne - Roberto Forés Veses

Aparte AP152

Arturo Marquez

Danzon n°2 (transcription pour piano et percussion d'Arturo Marquez et Simon Ghraichy)

Simon Ghraichy - Emmanuel Curt - Florent Jodelet

Deutsche Grammophon 4815025

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski

Sextuor à cordes "souvenirs de Florence" - allegro con spirito

Novus Quartet - Lise Berthaud - Ophélie Gaillard

Aparte AP154

Astor Piazzolla

Duo de amor (arrangements Marijn Simons)

Die 12 cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker

Sony 88875143462