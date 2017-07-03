Carrefour de Lodéon du samedi 29 juillet 2017

Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
le samedi de 18h à 20h en juillet 2017
Samedi 29 juillet 2017
2h

D'autres festivals...

Frédéric Lodéon, © Radio France / Christophe Abramowitz

Programme musical

Antonin Dvorak
"Stabat Mater" - Eja Mater
Philharmonie tchèque, Jiri Belohlavek
Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271

François Francoeur
Sixième sonate pour violon - rondeau
Trio Daimonion
Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271

Joseph Haydn
Sonate n° 62 pour pianoforte - finale
Leon Mc Cawley (pianoforte)
Diapason Eté 2017 DIAP271

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n° 18 pour piano en si bémol Majeur - allegro vivace
Lili Kraus - Boston symphony orchestra - Pierre Monteux
Diapason n°94

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto n° 26 pour piano K537 - allegro
Friederich Fulda - The new symphony orchestra of London - Anthony Collins
Diapason n°94

Jean-Sébastien Bach
Passion selon Saint Mathieu - Erbarme dico main Gott
Christian Pierre La Marca - Les ambassadeurs - Alexis Kossenko
Sony Classical 88875098932

Rebecca Clarke
Sonate pour alto et piano - impetuoso
Adrien La Marca - Thomas Hoppe
La Dolce volta 22

Luigi Rossi
Orfeo "quittez l'averne, ô peines et suivez-moi" (Orphée) - "l'amour sincère et fidèle ne doit espérer nulle rétribution" (Choeur)
Pierre Jaroussky - I Barocchisti - Diego Fasolis
Erato 0190295851903

Frédéric Chopin
Etudes Op.10 N°1-2-3-4-5
Abdel Rahman El Bacha
Forlane 16785

Ludwig van Beethoven
Quatuor n° 14 - Finale : allegro
Orchestre d'Auvergne - Roberto Forés Veses
Aparte AP152

Arturo Marquez
Danzon n°2 (transcription pour piano et percussion d'Arturo Marquez et Simon Ghraichy)
Simon Ghraichy - Emmanuel Curt - Florent Jodelet
Deutsche Grammophon 4815025

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Sextuor à cordes "souvenirs de Florence" - allegro con spirito
Novus Quartet - Lise Berthaud - Ophélie Gaillard
Aparte AP154

Astor Piazzolla
Duo de amor (arrangements Marijn Simons)
Die 12 cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker
Sony 88875143462

