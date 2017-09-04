Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Vendredi 29 septembre 2017
1h 58mn

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 29 septembre 2017 - Anniversaire Vladimir Ashkenazy (5/5) et Itzhak Perlman

Dernier volet de notre semaine Vladimir Ashkenazy and friends, autour du coffret DECCA célébrant son 80ème anniversaire : il est aujourd'hui en compagnie d'Itzhak Perlman.

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 29 septembre 2017 - Anniversaire Vladimir Ashkenazy (5/5) et Itzhak Perlman
Beethoven - Sonates pour violon & piano - Perlman / Ashkenazy, © DECCA

Programmation

Disques issus de l'intégrale DECCA dont vous trouverez les références ici, et de l'intégrale Itzhak Perlman chez Deutsche Grammophon dont vous trouverez les références ici.

Johannes Brahms
Trio pour violon, cor et piano
Premier mouvement : Poco più animato

Itzhak Perlman, violon
Barry Tuckwell, cor
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

César Franck
Sonate pour violon et piano
Deuxième mouvement : Allegro

Itzhak Perlman, violon
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven
Neuvième sonate pour violon et piano "à Kreutzer"
Troisième mouvement : Presto

Itzhak Perlman, violon
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Sergei Rachmnaninov
Rhapsodie sur un thème de Paganini

London Symphony Orchestra, dir. André Previn
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

André Previn
Concerto pour guitare
Troisième mouvement : Slow

Eduardo Fernandez, guitare
Mitch Dalton, guitare électrique
Herbie Flowers, guitare basse
Barry Morgan, percussion
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. Andre Prévin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
21e concerto pour piano
Deuxième mouvement : Andante
Troisième mouvement : Allegro vivace assai

Philharmonia Orchestra
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano et direction

Alexandre Scriabine
Concerto en fa dièse mineur, op. 20
Troisième mouvement : Allegro

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
London Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. Lorin Maazel

Ludwig van Beethoven
Troisième concerto pour piano
Troisième mouvement : Rondo (Allegro)

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
L'Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, dir. Zubin Mehta

6 bagatelles, op. 126
1. Andante con moto
2. Allegro
3. Andante
4. Presto

