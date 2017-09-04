Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 29 septembre 2017 - Anniversaire Vladimir Ashkenazy (5/5) et Itzhak Perlman
Dernier volet de notre semaine Vladimir Ashkenazy and friends, autour du coffret DECCA célébrant son 80ème anniversaire : il est aujourd'hui en compagnie d'Itzhak Perlman.
Programmation
Disques issus de l'intégrale DECCA dont vous trouverez les références ici, et de l'intégrale Itzhak Perlman chez Deutsche Grammophon dont vous trouverez les références ici.
Johannes Brahms
Trio pour violon, cor et piano
Premier mouvement : Poco più animato
Itzhak Perlman, violon
Barry Tuckwell, cor
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
César Franck
Sonate pour violon et piano
Deuxième mouvement : Allegro
Itzhak Perlman, violon
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Neuvième sonate pour violon et piano "à Kreutzer"
Troisième mouvement : Presto
Itzhak Perlman, violon
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
Sergei Rachmnaninov
Rhapsodie sur un thème de Paganini
London Symphony Orchestra, dir. André Previn
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
André Previn
Concerto pour guitare
Troisième mouvement : Slow
Eduardo Fernandez, guitare
Mitch Dalton, guitare électrique
Herbie Flowers, guitare basse
Barry Morgan, percussion
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. Andre Prévin
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
21e concerto pour piano
Deuxième mouvement : Andante
Troisième mouvement : Allegro vivace assai
Philharmonia Orchestra
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano et direction
Alexandre Scriabine
Concerto en fa dièse mineur, op. 20
Troisième mouvement : Allegro
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
London Philharmonic Orchestra, dir. Lorin Maazel
Ludwig van Beethoven
Troisième concerto pour piano
Troisième mouvement : Rondo (Allegro)
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
L'Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, dir. Zubin Mehta
6 bagatelles, op. 126
1. Andante con moto
2. Allegro
3. Andante
4. Presto
