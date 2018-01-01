Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18h
Vendredi 26 janvier 2018
1h 58mn

Diapason de février - Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 janvier 2018

Les Diapasons d'Or choisis pour France Musique et Johann Strauss dans la collection des Indispensables de Diapason. La violoniste Marina Chiche avec Abdel Rahman El Bacha, piano à la Folle Journée en région : à Cholet ce dimanche 28 janvier à 15h45

Diapason Février 2018 (détail) / logo France Musique

programmation musicale :

Franz Beck (1723-1809),

  • L'Eveillée

Aurélien Delage, clavecin
BAYARD

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

  • Sonate pour piano opus 2 n°3 : Finale

Arthuro Benedetti Michelangeli, piano
ORFEO

Antonio Vivaldi,

  • Concerto pour flûte à bec RV 443 : Largo. Allegro molto

Stefan Temmingh, flûte à bec
Capricornus Consort Basel
ACCENT

Antonin Dvorak,

  • Quintette pour piano et cordes opus 81 : Furiant

Boris Gitburg, piano
Quatuor Pavel Haas, quatuor à cordes
SUPRAPHON

  • Quatuor américain : Allegro ma non troppo

Quatuor Escher, quatuor à cordes
BIS

Johannes Brahms,

  • 2ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : 1er mouvement - Allegro vivace

Jean Guihem Queyras, violoncelle
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
ERATO

Johann Strauss,

  • La Chauve-souris : Ouverture. 1er acte : "Taübschen, das Entflattert ist". "Nein, mit solchen Advokaten". "Komm mit mir zum Souper"

Julius Patzak
Hilde Güden
Anton Dermota
Alfred Poell
Wilma Lipp
Sieglinde Wagner
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Clemens Kraus

  • Frühlingsstimmen

Wilma Lipp, soprano
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Ferenc Fricsay

  • Le Baron tzigane : Ouverture

Orchestre Symphonique RIAS Berlin
direction : Ferenc Fricsay

LES INDISPENSABLES DE DIAPASON

Johann Sebastian (Jean-Sébastien) Bach,

  • 1ère sonate pour violon seul : 1er mvt - Adagio

Marina Chiche, violon
INTRADA

Johannes Brahms,

  • 3ème sonate pour violon et piano : 3ème mvt - Un poco presto e con sentimento. 4ème mvt - Presto agitato

Marina Chiche, violon
Vahan Mardirossian, piano
INTRADA

Frédéric Chopin,

  • Fantaisie en la Majeur opus 13, sur des airs polonais (extrait)

Abdel Rahman El Bacha, piano
Orchestre de Bretagne
direction : Stefan Sanderling
FORLANE

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
