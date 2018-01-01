Diapason de février - Carrefour de Lodéon - 26 janvier 2018
Les Diapasons d'Or choisis pour France Musique et Johann Strauss dans la collection des Indispensables de Diapason. La violoniste Marina Chiche avec Abdel Rahman El Bacha, piano à la Folle Journée en région : à Cholet ce dimanche 28 janvier à 15h45
programmation musicale :
Franz Beck (1723-1809),
- L'Eveillée
Aurélien Delage, clavecin
BAYARD
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
- Sonate pour piano opus 2 n°3 : Finale
Arthuro Benedetti Michelangeli, piano
ORFEO
Antonio Vivaldi,
- Concerto pour flûte à bec RV 443 : Largo. Allegro molto
Stefan Temmingh, flûte à bec
Capricornus Consort Basel
ACCENT
Antonin Dvorak,
- Quintette pour piano et cordes opus 81 : Furiant
Boris Gitburg, piano
Quatuor Pavel Haas, quatuor à cordes
SUPRAPHON
- Quatuor américain : Allegro ma non troppo
Quatuor Escher, quatuor à cordes
BIS
Johannes Brahms,
- 2ème sonate pour violoncelle et piano : 1er mouvement - Allegro vivace
Jean Guihem Queyras, violoncelle
Alexandre Tharaud, piano
ERATO
Johann Strauss,
- La Chauve-souris : Ouverture. 1er acte : "Taübschen, das Entflattert ist". "Nein, mit solchen Advokaten". "Komm mit mir zum Souper"
Julius Patzak
Hilde Güden
Anton Dermota
Alfred Poell
Wilma Lipp
Sieglinde Wagner
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Clemens Kraus
- Frühlingsstimmen
Wilma Lipp, soprano
Berliner Philharmoniker
direction : Ferenc Fricsay
- Le Baron tzigane : Ouverture
Orchestre Symphonique RIAS Berlin
direction : Ferenc Fricsay
LES INDISPENSABLES DE DIAPASON
Johann Sebastian (Jean-Sébastien) Bach,
- 1ère sonate pour violon seul : 1er mvt - Adagio
Marina Chiche, violon
INTRADA
Johannes Brahms,
- 3ème sonate pour violon et piano : 3ème mvt - Un poco presto e con sentimento. 4ème mvt - Presto agitato
Marina Chiche, violon
Vahan Mardirossian, piano
INTRADA
Frédéric Chopin,
- Fantaisie en la Majeur opus 13, sur des airs polonais (extrait)
Abdel Rahman El Bacha, piano
Orchestre de Bretagne
direction : Stefan Sanderling
FORLANE
