Piano à l'honneur - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 2 juin 2017
Martha Argerich, Daniel Barenboim, Jean-Yves Thibaudet. France Musique partenaire du 37ème Festival d'Auvers-sur-Oise. Augustin Dumay à Paris - Salle Wagram les 9 et 10 juin 2017.Toujours avec nous par le disque, Jiri Belohlavek
programmation musicale :
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Messe du couronnement, KV 313 : Benedictus
Edda Moser, soprano
Julia Hamari, mezzo-soprano
Nicolai Gedda, ténor
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton
Chor und Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks
direction : Eugen Jochum
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS (6 CD)
titre du coffret : Mozart - Ses 100 chefs-d'oeuvre
Charles Gounod / arr Johan Farjot,
Le Soir
Karine Deshayes, mezzo-soprano
Johan Farjot, piano
Arnaud Thorette, violon
APARTE
titre du CD : Après un rêve
Félix Mendelssohn,
2ème trio avec piano : 1er mouvement - Allegro energico e con fuoco
Trio Wanderer : Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian, violon - Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle - Vincent Coq, piano
HARMONIA MUNDI
Johann Sebastian (Jean-Sébastien) Bach,
2ème Partita pour piano, en do mineur : Sinfonia. Andante. Allemande
Robert Schumann,
Fantasiestücke opus 12 : II. Aufschwung (Elan). III. Warum (Pourquoi) ?
Maurice Ravel,
Gaspard de la nuit : III. Scarbo
Marta Argerich, piano
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
1er concerto pour piano, op 15 : 1er mvt - Allegro con brio
Martha Argerich, piano
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
direction : Heinz Wallberg
César Franck,
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano : 1er mvt - Allegretto ben moderato
Mischa Maisky, violoncelle
Martha Argerich, piano
WARNER CLASSICS
Martha Argerich - Live from the Concertgebouw
Antonin Dvorak,
5ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Andante con moto
6ème symphonie : 3ème mvt - Scherzo - Furiant - Presto
Orchestre de la Philharmonie Tchèque, Prague
direction : Jiri Belohlavek
BRILLIANT CLASSICS (réédition des enregistrements CHANDOS de 1992)
Camille Saint-Saëns,
5ème concerto pour piano, "L'Egyptien" : 3ème mvt - Presto
Maurice Ravel / transcription David Walter,
Tzigane, Rapsodie de concert pour violon et orchestre à cordes
Béla Bartok,
Sonate pour 2 pianos et percussion : 3ème mvt - Allegro non troppo
Claude Debussy,
En Blanc et Noir : I. Avec emportement, "A mon ami A. Koussevitzky". III. Scherzando, "A mon ami I. Stravinsky"
