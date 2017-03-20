Rafael Kubelik, The complete HMV Recordings - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 14 avril 2017
Un coffret consacré à Rafael Kubelik, chef d'orchestre charismatique qui inspirait respect et affection, rassemble en 13CD ses enregistrements pour His Master's Voice, de Mozart à Martinu (Warner Classics, collection Icon)
Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 14 avril 2017, programmation musicale :
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Le Directeur de théâtre, KV 486 : Ouverture
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik
WARNER CLASSICS – collection Icon (13 CD)
titre du coffret : Rafael Kubelik – The Complete HMV Recordings
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
35ème symphonie « Haffner », KV 385 : 1er mouvement – Allegro con spirito
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Franz Schubert,
4ème symphonie, « Tragique » : 4ème mvt – Presto vivace
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Bedrich Smetana,
La Fiancée vendue : Polka. Furiant. Danse des comédiens
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Alexandre Borodine,
2ème symphonie ; 1er mvt – Allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
4ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Andante sostenuto. Moderato con anima
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Béla Bartok,
Concerto pour orchestre : Finale – Pesante. Presto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Antonin Dvorak,
8ème symphonie, en sol Majeur : 1er mvt – Allegro con brio
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Leos Janacek,
Taras Bulba : Prophétie et mort de Taras Bulba
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Félix Mendelssohn,
Le songe d’une nuit d’été : Ouverture. Scherzo
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
13ème sérénade, "Une Petite musique de nuit", KV 525 : Rondo - Allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik
