Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi, de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 14 avril 2017
1h 56mn

Rafael Kubelik, The complete HMV Recordings - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 14 avril 2017

Un coffret consacré à Rafael Kubelik, chef d'orchestre charismatique qui inspirait respect et affection, rassemble en 13CD ses enregistrements pour His Master's Voice, de Mozart à Martinu (Warner Classics, collection Icon)

Rafael Kubelik, The complete HMV Recordings - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 14 avril 2017
Rafael Kubelik, © NN

Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du vendredi 14 avril 2017, programmation musicale :

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Le Directeur de théâtre, KV 486 : Ouverture
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik
WARNER CLASSICS – collection Icon (13 CD)
titre du coffret : Rafael Kubelik – The Complete HMV Recordings

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
35ème symphonie « Haffner », KV 385 : 1er mouvement – Allegro con spirito
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Franz Schubert,
4ème symphonie, « Tragique » : 4ème mvt – Presto vivace
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Bedrich Smetana,
La Fiancée vendue : Polka. Furiant. Danse des comédiens
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Alexandre Borodine,
2ème symphonie ; 1er mvt – Allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
4ème symphonie : 1er mvt – Andante sostenuto. Moderato con anima
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Béla Bartok,
Concerto pour orchestre : Finale – Pesante. Presto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Antonin Dvorak,
8ème symphonie, en sol Majeur : 1er mvt – Allegro con brio
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Leos Janacek,
Taras Bulba : Prophétie et mort de Taras Bulba
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Félix Mendelssohn,
Le songe d’une nuit d’été : Ouverture. Scherzo
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Rafael Kubelik

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
13ème sérénade, "Une Petite musique de nuit", KV 525 : Rondo - Allegro
Wiener Philharmoniker
direction : Rafael Kubelik

WARNER CLASSICS – collection Icon (13 CD)
titre du coffret : Rafael Kubelik – The Complete HMV Recordings

L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
1h 56mn
émission précédente
Kennedy et Lynn Harrell, & Maria Joao Pires - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 13 avril 2017
jeudi 13 avril 2017 Kennedy et Lynn Harrell, & Maria Joao Pires - Carrefour de Lodéon - Acte II du jeudi 13 avril 2017