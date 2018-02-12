Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Vendredi 9 mars 2018
1h 58mn

A l’occasion des 90 ans de la mezzo-soprano, une intégrale de ses récitals pour Warner Classics avec de nombreux inédits et 1ères publications en CD, paraît ce vendredi 9 mars 2018. Un choix de France Musique

Christa Ludwig chez Warner Classics - Carrefour de Lodéon 09 mars 2018
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano, © Angus McBean / Warner Classics

programmation musicale : 

Franz Schubert - Jean-Ladislas Pyrker de Felso-Eoer,

Die Allmacht (La Toute-puissance) opus 79 n°2 Deutsch 852

Franz Schubert - Franz Xaver von Schlechta,

Fischerweise (Mélodie du pêcheur) op 96 Nº4 D 881

Johannes Brahms - Ludwig Hölty,

Die Mainacht (La Nuit de mai) op 43 n°2

Richard Strauss - Hermann von Gilm,

Die Nacht (La Nuit) op 10 n°3 TrV 141 n°3

Gustav Mahler - Friedrich Rückert,

Rückert Lieder : Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (je suis perdu pour le monde)

Hugo Wolf - Eduard Mörike,

Um Mitternacht (A Minuit)

Franz Schubert - Ernst Schulze,

Im Frühling (Au Printemps) 101 N°1 D 882

Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Gerald Moore, piano

Franz Schubert - Wilhelm Müller et Helmina von Chézy 

Der Hirt auf dem Felsen (Le Pâtre sur le rocher) op posth 129 D 965 

Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Gervase de Peyer, clarinette
Geoffrey Parsons, piano 

Maurice Ravel - Evariste-Désiré Parny de Forges,

3 Chansons madécasses : n°2. Aoua! Aoua! Méfiez-vous des blancs, habitants du rivage

Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Douglas Whittaker, flûte
Amaryllis Fleming, violoncelle
Geoffrey Parsons, piano

Richard Wagner,

Tristan und Isolde : Mort d'amour d'Isolde "Mild und leise wie er lächelt" ("Doux et calme, comme il sourit")

Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Otto Klemperer

Sergei Rachamaninov - Alexandre Pouchkine,

Ne poy krasavitsa pri mne (Ma belle, ne chante pas devant moi) op 4 n°4

Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Geoffrey Parsons, piano

Johannes Brahms - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe,

Alt-rapsodie opus 53

Christa Ludwig, alto
Chorus Philharmonia
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Otto Klemperer

d'après Gioachino Rossini,

Duetto buffo di due gatti (Duo des chats)

Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Walter Berry, basse
Gerald Moore, piano

WARNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach,

Partita n°4 en ré Majeur BWV 828 : Courante, Aria, Sarabande, Menuett, Gigue

Partita n°2 en do mineur BWV 826 : Allemande, Courante

Murray Perahia, piano
SONY CLASSICAL

L'équipe de l'émission :
