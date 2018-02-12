Christa Ludwig chez Warner Classics - Carrefour de Lodéon 09 mars 2018
A l’occasion des 90 ans de la mezzo-soprano, une intégrale de ses récitals pour Warner Classics avec de nombreux inédits et 1ères publications en CD, paraît ce vendredi 9 mars 2018. Un choix de France Musique
programmation musicale :
Franz Schubert - Jean-Ladislas Pyrker de Felso-Eoer,
Die Allmacht (La Toute-puissance) opus 79 n°2 Deutsch 852
Franz Schubert - Franz Xaver von Schlechta,
Fischerweise (Mélodie du pêcheur) op 96 Nº4 D 881
Johannes Brahms - Ludwig Hölty,
Die Mainacht (La Nuit de mai) op 43 n°2
Richard Strauss - Hermann von Gilm,
Die Nacht (La Nuit) op 10 n°3 TrV 141 n°3
Gustav Mahler - Friedrich Rückert,
Rückert Lieder : Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (je suis perdu pour le monde)
Hugo Wolf - Eduard Mörike,
Um Mitternacht (A Minuit)
Franz Schubert - Ernst Schulze,
Im Frühling (Au Printemps) 101 N°1 D 882
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Gerald Moore, piano
Franz Schubert - Wilhelm Müller et Helmina von Chézy
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen (Le Pâtre sur le rocher) op posth 129 D 965
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Gervase de Peyer, clarinette
Geoffrey Parsons, piano
Maurice Ravel - Evariste-Désiré Parny de Forges,
3 Chansons madécasses : n°2. Aoua! Aoua! Méfiez-vous des blancs, habitants du rivage
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Douglas Whittaker, flûte
Amaryllis Fleming, violoncelle
Geoffrey Parsons, piano
Richard Wagner,
Tristan und Isolde : Mort d'amour d'Isolde "Mild und leise wie er lächelt" ("Doux et calme, comme il sourit")
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Otto Klemperer
Sergei Rachamaninov - Alexandre Pouchkine,
Ne poy krasavitsa pri mne (Ma belle, ne chante pas devant moi) op 4 n°4
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Geoffrey Parsons, piano
Johannes Brahms - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe,
Alt-rapsodie opus 53
Christa Ludwig, alto
Chorus Philharmonia
Philharmonia Orchestra
direction : Otto Klemperer
d'après Gioachino Rossini,
Duetto buffo di due gatti (Duo des chats)
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Walter Berry, basse
Gerald Moore, piano
WARNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach,
Partita n°4 en ré Majeur BWV 828 : Courante, Aria, Sarabande, Menuett, Gigue
Partita n°2 en do mineur BWV 826 : Allemande, Courante
Murray Perahia, piano
SONY CLASSICAL
