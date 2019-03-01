Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Programmation musicale
Carrefour de Lodéon Acte 2
Par Frédéric Lodéon
du lundi au vendredi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 1 mars 2019
1h 58mn

Souvenirs de Verbier - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 01 mars 2019

André Previn nous a quittés hier soir. L'émission de lundi lui sera consacrée. Grands moments du festival de Verbier, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn... Avec Martha Argerich, Yuja Wang, Daniil Trifonov, Ilya Gringoltz, Truls Mork..

Souvenirs de Verbier - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 01 mars 2019
Truls Mork, violoncelliste, © Johs Boe / Harrison Parrott

programmation musicale : 

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

Les Créatures de Prométhée, Ballet : Ouverture

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : André Previn
RCA RED SEAL RD 87748

Félix Mendelssohn,

1er trio avec piano : Finale. Allegro assai appassionato

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violon - Lynn Harrell, violoncelle - André Previn, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 8001

Sir Edward Elgar,

1ère symphonie : 2ème mouvement. Allegro molto

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : André Previn
PHILIPS 416612-2

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

6ème symphonie, "Pathétique" : 2ème mvt. Allegro con grazia

Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Valery Gergiev

Luciano Berio (1925-2003),

Folk Songs : Chant d'amour d'Azerbaïdjan 

Malena Ernman, mezzo-soprano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Gustavo Dudamel

Félix Mendelssohn,

1er concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt. Presto. Molto allegro e vivace

Yuja Wang, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Kurt Masur

Johannes Brahms,

1er trio avec piano : Allegro con brio

Daniil Trifonov, piano Ilya Gringoltz, violon - Truls Mork, violoncelle

Alexander Tsfasman (1906-1971),

Suite pour piano et orchestre :
Flocons de neige
Valse lyrique

Mikhail Pletnev, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Kent Nagano

Ludwig Van Beethoven,

2ème concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt. Rondo. Molto allegro

Martha Argerich, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Gabor Tacaks-Nagy

Antonin Dvorak,

2ème quintette, en la Majeur, opus 81 : 1er mvt. Allegro ma non troppo

Evgeny Kissin, piano
Vadim Repin, Laurent Korcia, violons
Yuri Bashmet, alto
Alexandre Kniazev, violoncelle

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4835143
titre du coffret : Verbier Festival - 25 Years of Excellence

Max Bruch,

Fantaisie écossaise : Finale. Allegro guerriero

Jochua Bell, violon et direction
Academy of Saint-Martin-in-the-Fields
SONY CLASSICAL 19075842002

Johann Strauss père (1804-1849),

Loreley-Rhein-Klänge (La Lorelei, Echos du Rhin), opus 154

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
émission précédente
L'Orchestre d'Enesco - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 28 février 2019
jeudi 28 février 2019 L'Orchestre d'Enesco - Carrefour de Lodéon - jeudi 28 février 2019