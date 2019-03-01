Souvenirs de Verbier - Carrefour de Lodéon - vendredi 01 mars 2019
André Previn nous a quittés hier soir. L'émission de lundi lui sera consacrée. Grands moments du festival de Verbier, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn... Avec Martha Argerich, Yuja Wang, Daniil Trifonov, Ilya Gringoltz, Truls Mork..
programmation musicale :
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
Les Créatures de Prométhée, Ballet : Ouverture
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : André Previn
RCA RED SEAL RD 87748
Félix Mendelssohn,
1er trio avec piano : Finale. Allegro assai appassionato
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violon - Lynn Harrell, violoncelle - André Previn, piano
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 477 8001
Sir Edward Elgar,
1ère symphonie : 2ème mouvement. Allegro molto
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
direction : André Previn
PHILIPS 416612-2
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
6ème symphonie, "Pathétique" : 2ème mvt. Allegro con grazia
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Valery Gergiev
Luciano Berio (1925-2003),
Folk Songs : Chant d'amour d'Azerbaïdjan
Malena Ernman, mezzo-soprano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Gustavo Dudamel
Félix Mendelssohn,
1er concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt. Presto. Molto allegro e vivace
Yuja Wang, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Kurt Masur
Johannes Brahms,
1er trio avec piano : Allegro con brio
Daniil Trifonov, piano Ilya Gringoltz, violon - Truls Mork, violoncelle
Alexander Tsfasman (1906-1971),
Suite pour piano et orchestre :
Flocons de neige
Valse lyrique
Mikhail Pletnev, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Kent Nagano
Ludwig Van Beethoven,
2ème concerto pour piano : 3ème mvt. Rondo. Molto allegro
Martha Argerich, piano
Orchestre du Festival de Verbier
direction : Gabor Tacaks-Nagy
Antonin Dvorak,
2ème quintette, en la Majeur, opus 81 : 1er mvt. Allegro ma non troppo
Evgeny Kissin, piano
Vadim Repin, Laurent Korcia, violons
Yuri Bashmet, alto
Alexandre Kniazev, violoncelle
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 4835143
titre du coffret : Verbier Festival - 25 Years of Excellence
Max Bruch,
Fantaisie écossaise : Finale. Allegro guerriero
Jochua Bell, violon et direction
Academy of Saint-Martin-in-the-Fields
SONY CLASSICAL 19075842002
Johann Strauss père (1804-1849),
Loreley-Rhein-Klänge (La Lorelei, Echos du Rhin), opus 154
- Frédéric LodéonProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration